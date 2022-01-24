Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: It Was Cold and Beautiful — Skiing At The Bretton Woods Nordic Center

While donning our skis, we looked up at Mount Washington, all aglow as the sun illuminated it rising into the clear blue sky. It was a site we will not soon forget. That view was one reason we had decided to drive to the Omni Mount Washington and the Bretton Woods Nordic Center for a day of cross-county skiing on a brutally cold day.
Friday was cold, minus 12 at our home when I got up and minus 5 when Don Kollisch and I set out on the trail at 10:30. Due to the dire warnings about the cold that dominated the news the night before and that morning, few were on the trails and, for a while, we made first tracks on the newly groomed trails.
The 100 km trail network, most of which is on the White Mountain National Forest, crosses open areas of the golf course, meanders through woods of spruce and fir at lower elevations where snowshoe hare abound, crosses several mountain streams, and climbs through open hardwood stands. The groomed trails are wide and set for classical and skate skiing so the choice is yours.
It was the views that kept Don and I in awe. Rounding a corner in the woods we would see Mt. Washington shining brightly like a beacon, over the next ridge it might be Mt. Jefferson or, from another opening, we would see Mt. Monroe or Mt. Eisenhower, all aglow.
Time flew as we explored several trails in the woods. After a couple of hours, we stopped at the “Warming Cabin” near the height of the trail network. The outhouse was a welcome sight but the cabin was cold as the heater was out. We stood in the sun on the porch to eat a snack as it was warmer outside than in.
The second half of our ski was on mostly level terrain as we followed the Ammonoosuc River, skiing on the old B&M rail bed and then out onto the golf course for the final leg back to the Nordic Center.
We had skied four hours and some 11 km. Arriving back at the vehicle it was 11 above, downright toasty compared to the early morning temps that were in the minus 25-30 range in much of the area. Having dressed for the cold and spending all but a few minutes of our time skiing trails in the woods, we had kept warm and comfortable.
I told the Nordic Center staff about the heater in the cabin and they thanked me for letting them know. Likely it was fixed by the next day to offer a warm respite for skiers.
After doffing our outer gear, we headed to the hotel and Stickney’s restaurant for some much-needed food and drink.
I have skied the Bretton Woods trails in previous years, but it was the first time for Don. It won’t be his last.
We were disappointed that there had not been sufficient snow to open the five-mile Mountain Road, located at the Bretton Woods alpine ski area. However, we plan to ski it once there is enough snow for them to groom it and fill in the water bars. One rides the Bethlehem Express detachable quad lift to the Mountain Road and then the long ski down begins. Expect to hear more about that in the future.
The Bretton Woods Nordic Center is one of the largest cross-country areas in the East. Check it out at https://www.brettonwoods.com or call 603-278-3322. Who knows we may see you there soon.
Bits and Pieces
Vermont’s Free Ice Fishing Day is this Saturday, January 29, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Free Ice Fishing Day is held annually on the last Saturday in January. Residents and nonresident anglers may ice fish on any Vermont waterbody that is open to ice fishing without a fishing license on Free Ice Fishing Day.
For ice fishing tips and to learn how to safely go ice fishing, go to Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Be sure to visit the virtual ice fishing festival for a video presentation on fish identification, safety and cooking your catch.
To learn about fishing regulations, you can pick up a free copy of the 2022 FISHING GUIDE & REGULATIONS booklet from any Vermont license agent or Interstate highway rest area, or it can be downloaded from the website.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has partnered with the Association of Vermont Conservation Commissions to announce a new handbook designed as a resource for Vermonters serving on municipal conservation commissions.
According to the department, approximately half of Vermont towns and cities have an active conservation commission. These local groups of volunteers take on a wide range of projects, from removing invasive species on town lands, to raising funds for conservation deals, to leading birding outings in their communities.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Vermonters who dedicate so much time and effort towards conservation in their communities,” says department conservation planning biologist Jens Hilke. “Conservation commissions can be the backbone of local efforts to protect fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats.”
The first handbook was published in the 1990s and was in need of being brought up to date. In addition to a complete revision of the existing chapters on basics like starting a new conservation commission and creating a budget, the new edition includes sections on digital communications, partnering with outside organizations, and fundraising. These additions will help conservation commissions meet modern challenges, such as reaching new audiences and tackling climate change.
The newly revised handbook is available online on the AVCC website, https://vtconservation.com/contact-us/.
***
Registration for New Hampshire’s 2022 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Winter Workshop closes on January 31.
The one-day program where women will learn outdoor skills to enjoy during the winter months will be held on Saturday, February 26 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. Participants will focus on one outdoor activity during the day-long event. Choices include Ice Fishing, Winter Outdoor Survival, Snowshoeing/Wildlife Tracking, and “Shoe and Shoot” (woodland target shooting on snowshoes). To learn more visit www.nhbow.com.
A fee of $80 covers the workshop, lunch, and equipment use. Participants must be at least 18 or older.
To sign up, visit www.nhbow.com/winter-bow-registration.
***
New Hampshire educators, time is running out to apply for a schoolyard action grant. Schools with students from preschool through grade twelve are eligible for grants to help fund nature-based learning projects.
Technical assistance and grants of up to $2,500 will be awarded to the top applications.
The deadline for applications is this Friday. To apply go to: https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/education/grants.html.
***
The New England Fishing and Outdoor Expo will be held Friday–Sunday, January 28–30, at the Boxboro Regency in Boxborough, MA.
N.H. Fish and Game Sergeant Jeremy Hawkes from North Woods Law will be available to sign autographs and for photo opportunities on Saturday, January 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit www.nefishingexpo.com.
Parting Shots
As many of you know my employer when I am working around the country is TEEX, a division of Texas A&M University. Last week I received a two-page document emailed to employees called Winter Safety Tips for Walking On Snow & Ice which made me chuckle. Other than the year I spent in Vietnam, I have been experiencing snow and ice for 75 years with no major injuries. However, the next time I have to go to College Station, Texas I will be very careful.
Among the tips:
When getting out of your vehicle, look down at the surface. If it’s coated with ice you might want to park in a different place.
Use special care when entering or exiting Vehicles. Before standing brace yourself with the vehicle door and Step - Don’t jump from vehicles and equipment.
Don’t walk with your hands in your pockets. This reduces the ability to use your arms for balance if you do slip.
Take short shuffling steps in very icy areas. When walking, bend slightly, walk flat-footed with your center of gravity directly over the feet as much as possible.
Don’t step on uneven surfaces. Avoid curbs with ice on them.
Test potentially slick areas by tapping your foot on them.
If you fall, fall with sequential contacts at your thigh, hip, and shoulder to avoid using your arms to protect against breakage.
Relax as much as possible when you begin to fall.
If I followed their rules around here, I would never get anywhere in a timely manner and many of you would laugh at me. At times it would be impossible to find a safe parking spot.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.