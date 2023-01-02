I received a call from John Harrigan’s son Mike last Monday, notifying me that his Dad had died earlier in the afternoon. It was a call I had been expecting but still it was a shock. I thought John had more time.
John was 75 and had been in and out of the hospital for a couple of months. I last saw him on December 14 when I visited him at his South Hill home in Colebrook where his niece from California was spending time with him. I took him coleslaw from the Bliss Village Store in Bradford, which he loved.
John was a coleslaw expert and always critiqued what was served him wherever he ate. It was a bit of a joke, so I always asked how was it after he took the first bite.
We had lunch once a month for several years, mostly in Colebrook. It was a time to chat, catch up on what had transpired in the previous month and abuse each other. Much of the bickering was over which was the better state to live in, Vermont or New Hampshire. The workings of New Hampshire Fish and Game and Vermont Fish and Wildlife were almost always part of our discussions.
Local papers had long articles announcing John’s death and recounting his storied career so I won’t go into much of that except to highlight a few points including the fact that the New England Newspaper and Press Association named him to its New England Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2020.
He started his career in 1968 as a darkroom trainee with the Nashua Telegraph and quickly advanced to photographer and writer.
The New Hampshire Sunday News ran his column Woods, Water and Wildlife for 37 years. More recently his North Country Notebook appeared in a dozen papers including the Colebrook News and Sentinel now owned by his daughter Karen. It was the Colebrook paper that I used to read on line where I kept up with his writing so I could prepare my arguments for our next lunch. John read my weekly column in the Caledonian Record and likewise would critique what I wrote.
We often joked about whose column had run longer. My Thoughts on the Out of Doors is now in its 46th year, but his various columns have run since 1968 so there was a lot of room for us to argue our positions.
At one time, he owned the Coos County Democrat and The Northern Beacon in Lancaster and the News and Sentinel in Colebrook, as well as the Coos Junction Press, a newspaper printing plant.
John loved to reminisce about printing presses and their various quirks. I think he had printer’s ink in his veins.
John and a friend owned a remote camp on a little pond in Clarksville reached only by hiking in on a partially concealed trail. It was a place he loved and he worked to keep the location a secret. Only those he trusted were invited to visit after being sworn to secrecy.
I was one of those who spent time at the one room camp with John. I fondly remember the first night. I slept on a cot and his dog Millie decided to sleep with me much to John’s consternation. I have reminded him many times over the years that Millie was a good judge of character.
There were many good times spent with John, but one long planned adventure unfortunately never came to fruition. We often talked about Ferdinand Bog, a place I have frequented for some 65 years. For several years I promised to take him into the bog by canoe but his three hip replacements and other ailments kept putting the trip off. Now it will not happen, but come early summer I will take my canoe to the bog in memory of my old friend.
Bird Flu Causes Destruction Of Domestic Bird Flocks In Caledonia and Lamoille Counties
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding the public to take precautions around wild birds, as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) continues to circulate in the state.
Backyard flocks of domestic birds in Caledonia and Lamoille Counties have had to be destroyed after exposure to the virus, commonly known as avian flu.
“Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in more than 70 wild birds since March, with cases reported most months and in every region of the state,” said Wildlife Program Manager David Sausville. “Many exposures come from migrating birds, so we expect case numbers to drop as winter temperatures set in. However, Vermonters still need to be mindful that this disease is present in our birds.”
HPAI poses a low risk to human health. However, the virus causes severe illness and high mortality in poultry. Transmission from wild birds is a primary cause of infection in domestic flocks, and human exposure can contribute to spread of the virus.
“Avoiding contact with any birds that seem sick, and not handling wild birds in general, are the most important steps the public can take to prevent the spread of HPAI,” said Sausville.
Sausville also asked Vermonters to report sightings of multiple dead birds in the same area to wildlife officials. Reports can be made by email to fwinformation@vermont.gov, or by calling 802-828-1000.
People can find information to help distinguish between natural expected bird mortality versus something that may be more serious by visiting the Fish and Wildlife Department’s HPAI web page. Sick birds should not be taken into homes or rehabilitation facilities, and bird feeders should be washed frequently and placed far away from areas that might bring wild birds into contact with domestic fowl.
Up-to-date guidance for minimizing the spread of HPAI from wild birds can be found in the department’s online HPAI bulletin via https://vtfishandwildlife.com.
Bits and Pieces
Maidstone photographer Roger Irwin is featured in the January issue of Yankee magazine. Nine of his wildlife photos illustrate his work and each tells a story.
I especially loved the closeup of a bobcat stretching.
***
When I want a feel for how the deer seasons went in the area, I contact Dave McLam. Dave is my cousin’s son who lives up the road from me in Bradford. In the fall he runs a very popular wild game butcher shop that draws customers from the twin states and beyond.
This year he processed 477 deer and 76 bear, both record numbers for him. He also butchered 2 moose.
***
New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day is Saturday, January 21, 2023. That’s a day you can fish without a license in New Hampshire.
Note that all other regulations must be followed.
***
Learn about the sport of snowshoe hare hunting at a free workshop being offered at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 21. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
This year, registration for the workshop will be completed online. To register, visit https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/5325. To learn more visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html, under “View Classes at Owl Brook,” select “Learn to Hunt,” and then select “Snowshoe Hare Hunting Workshop.”
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac on January 5, 1950: “Warmest January temperatures on record during very warm January. Vermont record of 70 in Dorset and Rutland; St. Johnsbury’s warmest January temperature of 63.”
January 8, 1841: “A January thaw, following 3 inches of rain in Hanover, NH, left the Connecticut River high and choked with ice.”
January 9, 1998: “Severe ice storm; up to 4 inches of ice causing widespread power outages and severe tree damage in northern New England.”
Mark reminds us that on January 4, “The Earth is at perihelion, its closest point to the Sun, at 91.4 million miles.”
Parting Shots
Although I considered making the annual New Year’s hike up Mt. Moosilauke joining friends in celebration of a new year, this was definitely not the year for me to make the long trek.
Don Kollish and I and our dogs, Belle and Oak instead hiked Newbury’s Tucker Mountain. There we joined several friends, some of whom we used to meet on Moosilauke, and met others along the way.
On the summit champagne flowed as toasts were proposed and those we had lost in the past year remembered.
***
Linda Oak and I want to wish you all the best for the new year.
Exercise and fresh air are key to our physical and mental health, especially during the winter months. Get outside and enjoy our amazing natural world.
Take heart, the winter solstice is past and each day now we gain a little more daylight.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
