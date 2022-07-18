You have never heard of the “Vermont 100 Club” you say. Well, you are not alone. As far as I know, this is the first time anyone has proposed such an organization. Don’t get it confused with the 251 Club of Vermont, a fine organization of which Linda and I are plus members.
July in Vermont tends to be a bit slow for hunters and anglers. There are few open hunting seasons and the heat tends to restrict anglers to early morning or evening outings.
I propose that we use the time to explore as many of Vermont’s 100 Wildlife Management Areas as we have time for. Doing so will mean we get to scout new areas to hunt in the fall, perhaps do some fishing, and definitely learn a lot about those special areas the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department manages for the benefit of sportsmen and our natural resources.
Years ago I proposed a “Vermont 86 Club” but thanks to the foresight of the Fish and Wildlife Department, the number of WMAs has increased.
The purchase and maintenance of the WMAs is made possible because hunters, anglers and trappers provide the money through license fees and excise taxes on the sporting goods they use. However, all are welcome on the WMAs and much use is made of them by those who do not hunt, fish or trap.
The then Fish & Game Department purchased 1,000 acres of wetlands in Milton in 1920 and established the Sandbar Waterfowl Refuge. This was the first of what would become the current system of WMAs.
Ranging in size from 10,826-acre Steam Mill Brook WMA in Walden, Stannard, Wheelock, and Danville to a few that are less than 100 acres, Vermont’s WMAs provide more than 130,000 acres of habitat for fish and wildlife as well as places for hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife watching, and hiking. Maps and descriptions of most of the WMAs are available at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/find-a-wildlife-management-area.
Many are in this part of Vermont with 18 in the Northeast Kingdom and three more in Orange County with the smallest being the 60-acre Fairlee Marsh. Some are very popular and much used while others see little public use. All are worth visiting, but don’t restrict your explorations to any one part of the Green Mountain State, spending time in areas that you seldom frequent will be educational and enjoyable.
On the western side of the state, Dead Creek WMA located in Addison, Panton and Bridport has almost 3,000 acres of habitat, much of it as wetlands that provide nesting and resting areas for migrating water birds. In the fall, thousands flock to Dead Creek WMA to view the Canada geese and snow geese.
Yes, there is a Podunk WMA for those who are skeptical. I have been there. It is 924 acres and is located in Strafford near Miller Pond.
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department issues an annual report on the conservation practices used the previous year on the Wildlife Management Areas it owns around the state. It makes for interesting reading. Check it out at: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/conserve/lands-and-habitats/management-activities-on-wmas.
The report describes what was done on any given WMA from logging, to planting fruit trees, to mowing, to installing culverts and bridges. Managing large tracts of land takes considerable effort on the part of foresters and wildlife biologists. Exploring the WMAs, we can see how our money is being spent and how wildlife benefits.
Vermont’s WMAs are special places. They provide habitat for a wide variety of wildlife and opportunities for the public to explore new places.
The “251 Club of Vermont” encourages one visit all 251 towns and cities in the state. I think we should have a “Vermont 100 Club” with the goal being to visit all of Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s WMAs.
Don’t Wait! Sign Up Now For A Hunter Education Class
New Hampshire Fish and Game urges new hunters to sign up now to take a Hunter Education class and be ready for all the coming seasons. Register today at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/hunter-ed.html. Select “Find a class,” to locate traditional face-to-face courses or pick “Start online course” to take the remote Hunter Education course. To complete the class, participants will be required to attend a field day, a schedule of which will be provided upon completion of either type of course. Walk-ins are accepted at traditional trainings on a space-available basis, but seats are never guaranteed. Pre-registration is highly recommended.
If you are planning to take the online Hunter Education course, get started now. There are currently numerous spots available in the field days that are required after completion of either course. These spots will become more difficult to get later in the year as hunting seasons get closer.
Hunter Education is required in New Hampshire before a new hunter can purchase his or her first hunting license. If you are age 16 or older, you need a license to hunt. To meet this requirement, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department offers classes around the state. Participants must be at least 12 years old by the last day of the course to achieve certification in basic Hunter Education. Students must be at least 15 years old to take the online course with a field day. New Hampshire’s Hunter Education course provides rifle and archery certification.
Hunters who purchased an Apprentice Hunting License last year must take Hunter Education before they can purchase a hunting license. The Apprentice Hunting License allows people to hunt under the guidance of an experienced hunter, without first taking Hunter Education, but it can be purchased only once in a lifetime. Learn more at www.huntnh.com/hunting/apprentice.html.
For more information on Hunter Education in New Hampshire, visit[Text Wrapping Break]www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html or call 603-271-3214.
Parting Shots
I keep being asked how I am doing as I approach the end of my chemo treatments and cardio rehab.
I am frustrated as progress is slower than I want. I have never been known for being patient. I get my last chemo infusion Friday and finish cardio rehab Wednesday.
I am not sick, I just don’t feel well. I keep busy so as not to dwell on my slow progress. My tractor and chainsaw are my saving graces as working in the woods is great therapy.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
