Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Kids And Adults Enjoy The Tucker Mountain Gnomes
Gnomes are not just for kids. Newbury’s Tucker Mountain Town Forest Committee is urging parents to take their kids to find the gnomes along one of the many trails that they built. However, after three visits including one with my wife and another with friends, I can say they will be enjoyed by all ages. Perhaps we are all kids at heart.

All along the Lower Putnam, Beaver Pond and Wetlands View trails, Barnet resident and St. Johnsbury Academy senior Jenna Zorn has placed gnomes and educational signage for kids and their families to discover. This is Jenna’s senior capstone project which she calls “Find Your Way Gnome!”

