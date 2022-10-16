Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Kids And Adults Enjoy The Tucker Mountain Gnomes

Gnomes are not just for kids. Newbury’s Tucker Mountain Town Forest Committee is urging parents to take their kids to find the gnomes along one of the many trails that they built. However, after three visits including one with my wife and another with friends, I can say they will be enjoyed by all ages. Perhaps we are all kids at heart.
All along the Lower Putnam, Beaver Pond and Wetlands View trails, Barnet resident and St. Johnsbury Academy senior Jenna Zorn has placed gnomes and educational signage for kids and their families to discover. This is Jenna’s senior capstone project which she calls “Find Your Way Gnome!”
There are ten gnomes in all, hiding in the ferns, on stumps, in trees on ledges and other semi-hidden places. Each gnome has a name, like Oswald, Norbert, Finley, and Dinklebert, and a sign to introduce them. The signs are educational and point out interesting features of the forest where they’re hiding, such as beaver dams, old dead snags, ground cover, logging, and tree diversity.
Jenna asks you to “Please leave the gnomes in their homes” so others can enjoy them, too.”
The Gnome trail starts at the east parking lot, 1576 Tucker Mountain Road, where hikers can sign in with the log-in book at the first trail sign. We are asked to leave a record of our visit, our success, and any comments.
Don’t wait to visit the gnomes. They will leave the forest on November 5.
I asked Town Forest Committee member Tom Kidder if the gnomes will return next year and he replied, “No plans for that. If there’s demand, Jenna may consider it.”
I hope they do return as they are great fun for us old people as well as the young.
Bits and Pieces
Colonel Kevin Jordan N.H. Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Chief has some good advice you should abide by. “Never rely on GPS mapping or app technology to guide you in remote mountains or woodlands; those who practice self-reliance carry maps, a compass, and the knowledge to use both tools. Never rely on anything with a battery except a flashlight.”
He also said, “People hiking now must be aware of their physical limitations, rapidly changing conditions, and the unreliable cellular service in many of the Granite State’s most natural and scenic locations. Unpredictable weather, extreme temperature fluctuations, significantly reduced hours of daylight, and no electricity or wireless access mean that people must be prepared with flashlights, layers of clothing that will keep them warm and dry, and accurate maps and directions. All hikers, regardless of experience, must know when to turn back.”
Governor Phil Scott has appointed Allison Frazier of Richmond as the new Chittenden County member of the Fish and Wildlife Board.
A life-long Vermonter, Frazier has spent 20 years working in the outdoor industry as a sales representative and served as board president for the organization 360 Adventure Collective. Her many outdoor pursuits include deer and bird hunting, fishing, skiing, hiking and biking.
Hunters who take a deer during Vermont’s October 22 and 23 youth and novice deer weekend are encouraged to bring their deer to one of 19 biological reporting stations to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.
Deer project leader Nick Fortin said, “Examining deer during this weekend is our best opportunity to assess the deer herd because hunters are allowed to harvest any deer, including spike bucks. Biologists will be collecting data on age, weight and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.”
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will have personnel at the biological reporting stations listed below between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. for both days of the 2022 youth and novice weekend.
Biological reporting stations include: R&L Archery, Barre; Wright’s, Derby; East Corinth General Store, East Corinth; Smith’s Grocery, Greensboro Bend; Bob’s Quick Stop, Irasburg; Lead & Tackle, Lyndon; Hilliker’s Store, Newport Center; and Maplefields, Plainfield.
Vermont hunters will be able to report turkeys and some deer they harvest this fall online through the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Turkeys may be reported online or in-person at a regional big game reporting station.
Deer may be reported online or in-person during the archery and muzzleloader seasons, but deer must be reported in-person during the youth and novice deer hunting weekend on October 22-23 and during the regular deer season on November 12-27. This in-person reporting requirement allows biologists to collect important information from deer during these seasons.
Bears must be reported in-person at a regional big game reporting station. The hunter must also submit a premolar tooth from the bear at the time the bear is reported or within 30 days. The tooth provides important data on the age structure and size of the bear population. Envelopes for submitting teeth are available at all big game reporting stations.
Hunters are required to report deer, bear and wild turkeys they harvest during the hunting seasons within 48 hours. Deer and bear must be field-dressed prior to reporting, and a hunter must take a warden to the kill site of a deer or bear if requested by a warden.
The online reporting link for deer and turkey as well as a map and list of big game reporting stations is available under “Hunt” on the left side of Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.
Fish and Wildlife urges hunters to review the 2022 Deer Season Guide also available on their website home page.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be completing a major road improvement project on Bill Sladyk Wildlife Management Area in Holland and Norton, from now through early November.
The project will be carried out with one-time funds from the legislature awarded to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to improve infrastructure and support increased access on state lands arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately five miles of roads on the Bill Sladyk WMA will be resurfaced with gravel. Culverts will be installed and replaced along with the installation of broad-based dips and parking lots. The work will occur primarily on the road system located north of Ben Cole Clearing with some work on portions of the Hurricane Road.
The WMA as a whole will remain open to the public during construction. Most affected sections of roadway will remain open as well, but drivers should use caution and may be delayed at times.
Most of the construction activity is planned to be completed by the start of the regular November deer rifle season. Information about the status of the road construction activities will be available on the department website at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/162.
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on October 19, 1955: “Very wet week winds down in Mays Mill, VT; 11.77 inches of rain.”
On October 24, 1969: “Sharp cold follows an early snowstorm, as low as 9 degrees in Cavendish, VT.”
Parting Shots
The high winds and heavy rains Thursday and Friday took a lot of the foliage off but some remains for visitors to admire. The oaks will continue to hold their leaves for quite a while and will come crashing down, distracting me, when I am trying to listen for a buck during the November deer seasons.
I spent quite a bit of time working in our woods last week enjoying the comfortable weather and inhaling with pleasure the distinct smell of autumn. I love to just sit quietly in the woods watching spiraling leaves slowly float down. It is a bit like mediating for me.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
