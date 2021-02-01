Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Kilburn Crags Offers Nice Views For Little Effort

Wednesday, my brother Rick and I decided a short hike was in order so we opted for the Kilburn Crags trail in Littleton. We knew we were not apt to run into many people mid-week so we could enjoy the time without worrying about safe distancing. That was the case as we saw only one person who was on the way down as we went up.
Kilburn Crags is a rocky outcropping on the northeastern shoulder of Walker Mountain. The Crags are named after Benjamin Kilburn who developed and produced the first stereoscopic viewers in Littleton.
I wrote about the trail last summer after my first visit and recommend it for those who want an easy winter hike that offers nice views.
The elevation of The Crags is 1,300 feet. Standing at the lookout one can see expansive views of Littleton below and many of the peaks of the Presidential Range in the forefront and Lafayette and Cannon Mountain off to the right.
The trail is maintained by volunteers from the Littleton Conservation Commission to whom we owe thanks.
There are two benches along the trail for when you want to rest and a picnic table at the lookout inviting one to stop and enjoy the panorama while enjoying lunch or a snack.
At only 1.4 miles roundtrip, it is one of those hikes you can do when your time is limited but you still want to get some exercise and a nice view as a reward.
Should Silencers Be Allowed While Hunting?
Rep. George Till of Jericho has introduced H.5 in an effort to protect the hearing of hunters.
The statement of purpose of the bill as introduced says, “This bill proposes to authorize a person to possess, use, or carry a gun suppressor while hunting. The purpose of the bill is to provide hearing protection for persons while hunting.”
I should point out that George Till is a medical doctor who knows something about hearing loss caused by loud noises such as occur when a firearm is fired.
Let me make it clear, “silencers” do not silence firearms, they simply reduce the number of decibels and that would protect hunters’ hearing. That is why they are actually “suppressors.” You will still hear the gun when it is fired.
The bill has the support of the Fish & Wildlife Department according to Commissioner Louis Porter.
It is interesting to note that silencers or suppressors are legal in Vermont. They just can’t be used for hunting.
They are however regulated by the federal government and it takes considerable time and expense to be able to purchase one.
Because of the cost, I am not sure I would purchase one for my rifle although I think it would be a good idea. I do wear ear protection when sighting in or practicing.
I lost some of my hearing while serving in Vietnam and now receive a 10 percent disability from the VA because of the hearing loss. I would gladly forgo the money to get my hearing back.
Bits and Pieces
Covid has another victim. The Appalachian Trail through hikers will not get recognized this year. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy which oversees the AT asked hikers to postpone plans to cover the 2,193-mile trail. The Conservancy made the suggestion because it feels the pandemic makes long-distance hikes unsafe.
There is a tendency for hikers to camp at the same shelters or sites and there are places along the trail that they typically gather to relax and rest. That means keeping a six-foot distance would be difficult and perhaps impossible. I would also add hiking with a mask is not desirable nor practical. If you are strenuously climbing a peak with a heavy pack you need all the air you can get.
The AT runs through 14 states from Georgia to Maine including Vermont and New Hampshire before reaching the Northern terminus on Mt. Katahdin in Maine.
***
New Hampshire’s 2021 moose hunt lottery is now open. The lottery entrance fee is $15 for Granite State residents and $25 for non-residents.
To enter the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can enter online or print out a mail-in application. You can also pick up an application at any Fish and Game license agent, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, or at Fish and Game regional offices.
Moose hunt lottery applications for 2021 must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight Eastern Standard Time on May 28, 2021, or delivered to the Licensing Office at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, before 4 p.m. that day. Winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing on June 18 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters in Concord.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that February 2, Ground Hog Day, 2019 was, “The coldest Ground Hog Day, with readings of –14° in Woodstock, VT, and –22° in East Haven, VT and Colebrook, NH. Four days later it warmed to the 40s and 50s.”
Mark also had this to say about February, “We are now entering the second half of winter, which has a very different character. There is still a tremendous capacity for snow and cold, so it is not surprising that February holds the record for the snowiest month in many places, as well as the coldest. Yet the sun is no longer just a pleasantry, helping to take the edge off the chill. By late in the month it brings average daytime temperatures above freezing and awakens the sap in the maples, and the spring songs of the winter birds.”
Parting Shots
Like so many of you, I can not stay cooped up all winter. I have to get outside every day for some exercise. Luckily we live in the woods a half mile drive from the town road.
I can wander around our woods and that of bordering property owners and never encounter anyone. I snowshoe and cross-county ski while enjoying watching for wildlife and trying to decipher the myriad tracks and other signs of wildlife that live in our woods.
***
Greenboro’s Highland Center for the Arts is the place to be this weekend. The Open Air Gallery Ski & Snowshoe Trail is wonderful and the food and drinks served at the cafe which you can devour around six fire pits make for a great way to share the experience with family and friends.
Linda and I visited Sunday and highly recommend a visit. Space does not allow me to write about it this week but you can expect to see my account next week.
Check it out at https://highlandartsvt.org.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
