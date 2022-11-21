Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Landaff Hunter Bags Trophy Buck

Bob Clough bagged a real trophy the afternoon of November 12 in Landaff. The beauty had an impressive 10-point rack that measured 21 inches on the inside. The buck weighed 204 pounds when it was checked in.
Clough is a Landaff resident and he shot the trophy in his hometown after watching it for a long time before he could get a good shot. He told me the distance was measured at 153 yards.
The deer was taken with a Rugar American in 308 caliber.
When I checked in my buck Monday night at Dave McLam’s wild game butcher shop in Bradford I saw the Clough buck hanging and marveled at the rack so I had to call and find out more.
When I met with Clough on Thursday he was about to leave for Virginia with friends to hunt deer. He joked that, “Even a blind squirrel finds a nut sometimes.”
Tree Stands Require Extra Caution
I write about tree stand safety every year as I did earlier this fall but it is worth reiterating as deer seasons continue into December.
Last week New Hampshire Fish and Game reported a serious accident involving a fall from a tree stand in New Durham. It is the third this year in the Granite State that I know of.
Never carry a firearm or crossbow while climbing into or out of a stand. When hauling a gun up via a rope, make sure there is no round in the chamber in case it is dropped.
Wear a harness that has a connection in the middle of your back as well as around the legs and waist. That way if you fall you will not be upside down as was the case with a hunter in Vermont who hung upside down for a painful and scary period until rescued.
Make sure your stands are securely attached to the tree. Check them every year as trees grow tightening the straps. Straps deteriorate over time and should be replaced when weakened.
Be especially careful with climbing stands. Practice with them before going out to hunt.
Still Time To Bag a Buck
There is still ample time to deer hunt in the twin states. You may be after a nice buck or simply some venison, either way there are still opportunities.
Vermont’s rifle season continues through Sunday, November 27. The deer then get five days of peace until the late muzzleloader season begins December 3. It continues through December 11. Only bucks are legal unless you have an antlerless permit. Remember only one legal buck may be taken during the year.
New Hampshire’s firearms season continues through December 4 in all WMUs except A in the far northern tip of the state where it ends November 27. It is antlered only statewide.
Archery hunting ends December 8 in WMU A and December 15 in the rest of the state. Archers may take any deer.
Bits and Pieces
Effective this Friday, NH Fish and Game Dispatch will now be administered by NH State Police Dispatch within the NH Department of Safety. The number for the public to call will remain the same, 603-271-3361, but people will now reach State Police Dispatch and this service will relay calls to Conservation Officers instead of Fish and Game Dispatch. All other Fish and Game contact numbers will remain the same.
“For the past year or so, after-hours calls to our dispatch number have been handled by State Police but this change will make it permanent and it will now be effective 24/7/365,” said NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan. “The public will not have to do anything different, but their phone may show State Police instead of Fish and Game when they dial the number. State Police Dispatch will forward calls for service to the Conservation Officers moving forward.”
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced that the purple crowberry (Empetrum atropurpureum), a diminutive alpine shrub last documented in Vermont in 1908, has been rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield.
“This is an extraordinary find,” said Bob Popp, a botanist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “The purple crowberry is easily overlooked alongside the closely related and more abundant black crowberry. This discovery emphasizes the benefit of having a community of keen botanical observers on the ground.”
Vermont botanists had searched Mt. Mansfield, the site of the 1908 historical record, for the purple crowberry unsuccessfully in recent decades and had determined that the species was no longer present in the state.
Popp stated, “The work of the Green Mountain Club as stewards of our delicate alpine areas is part of what has allowed the purple crowberry to persist in this highly trafficked area for more than a century.”
In the short term, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Green Mountain Club will monitor Mt. Mansfield’s purple crowberry population for signs of predation or encroachment by other plants. In the longer term, the department will consider the purple crowberry for designation on the state’s threatened and endangered species list as more is learned about the species’ viability in Vermont.
***
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s multi-award-winning wildlife calendar is just $10. Order your calendars by November 30 to take advantage of this special offer and enjoy free shipping and handling. The 2023 NH Wildlife Calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. Last year’s calendar sold out, so don’t miss this opportunity to get ready for another gift-giving season and a promising New Year.
The 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be available for $10 only through November 30. Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/calendar.html to purchase calendars online, or stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord.
Parting Shots
I got lucky on Monday afternoon, the third day of the Vermont deer season, bagging a 7-point, 178-pound buck while hunting on our property. To say I was happy is an understatement.
I have been so busy working, attending meetings and taking care of fall chores that I did not hunt during the New Hampshire muzzleloader season, which is my favorite, or during Vermont’s archery or early muzzleloader season.
I hope to make it across the river to hunt a bit before the New Hampshire deer season ends December 4 and I may venture out with my muzzleloader in our woods during the December season.
***
We were spoiled by a couple of weeks of record high temperatures but that all came to a halt this past week. Temperatures dropped Tuesday night and the snow began to fall. Wednesday morning those of us in northern Vermont and New Hampshire awoke to heavy wet snow that made driving difficult.
I had to go to South Burlington for my hazmat physical and found it slow going, not only on Routes 25 and 302 but on I-89. I encountered several slide offs and a couple of accidents on my trip over.
The cooler weather and snow on the ground made most deer hunters happy. The deer tend not to move much during the day when the temps are in the 60s and 70s. Cold often starts them moving and they are much easier to see against the white snow.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
