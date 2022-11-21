Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Landaff Hunter Bags Trophy Buck
Bob Clough’s 10-point, 204-pound buck.

Bob Clough bagged a real trophy the afternoon of November 12 in Landaff. The beauty had an impressive 10-point rack that measured 21 inches on the inside. The buck weighed 204 pounds when it was checked in.

Clough is a Landaff resident and he shot the trophy in his hometown after watching it for a long time before he could get a good shot. He told me the distance was measured at 153 yards.

