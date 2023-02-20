If I can, anyone can. I am talking learning to ice climb and the place to do that is North Conway, NH.
I have wanted to learn to ice climb for a long time, but the opportunity and time never aligned. Finally, I arranged for a lesson with the International Mountain Climbing School in North Conway last February. Before the date arrived I was diagnosed with colon cancer and February 7 had surgery and began chemo. Disappointed, I canceled my lesson. If I was not to lift more than 20 pounds, I certainly could not be pulling myself up an ice cliff.
Now recovered from the cancer and a triple bypass performed in April, I contacted the International Mountain Climbing School and its new owner Paul McCoy to arrange a lesson.
Last Tuesday I found myself climbing the ice below Cathedral Ledge in North Conway. My guide and instructor was Jeni Calzaretta, a woman who would rather climb ice than do almost anything else. Her enthusiasm is definitely contagious.
Once I was outfitted with the necessary gear, we headed for the climbing site where I donned my harness, helmet and crampons with Jeni’s assistance.
A short hike in which I learned to walk sideways up the snow back using the “French Step” took us to the ice where my instruction began. A tree was used as an anchor and the rope attached to it with a Connecticut Tree Hitch then run through a belay device attached to my harness by a carabiner.
Jeni, whose harness was laden with ice screws, carabiners and a belay device, then attached the rope to her harness and began to climb, driving her ice axes and the toes of her crampons into the ice as she slowly moved upward. Soon she put in protection, an ice screw, and a Quick Draw then ran the rope through it. This would be repeated every few feet of ascent. My job was to feed the rope and act as the belay preventing her from falling beyond her last protection.
Once on top, she anchored the rope to a tree and repelled back down to my level where she re-hitched me to the rope and, as I began to climb, served as my belay.
She constantly gave me advice on foot and ax placement and offered encouragement. I found the climbing easier than I had expected and definitely enjoyable. Once on top, I repelled down and soon began another climb.
I have not completely gotten my lung capacity back since my open heart surgery and I was suffering from a cold so I was not feeling up to par. Had I felt better, I would have continued to climb under Jeni’s tutelage in the afternoon, but that will have to wait for another day.
I learned that the boots are key. Get good boots and the right size. Don’t skimp. Next, I would say crampons are critical as are the ice axes.
Jeni grew up outside Worcester, Mass., and headed north to New Hampshire to climb whenever she could. After years of climbing, gaining experience and certifications, she left a career in accounting and HR to become a full-time guide.
She joined IMCS two years ago. In addition to ice climbing she also guides Mt. Washington ascents, winter camping trips and conducts workshops and day trips empowering women.
She is on the board of the Harvard Cabin at the base of Mt. Washington’s Huntington Ravine and an AMGA trained climbing instructor and Wilderness First Responder.
I mentioned her enthusiasm as she talked about climbing and climbs here and in the west. In response to my question about favorite climbs outside the Whites, she said, “Mt. Moran and Grand Teton.”
Have I sparked an interest? Check out the International Mountain Climbing School at https://www.ime-usa.com/imcs/ or call 603-356-7064.
The International Mountain Climbing School was co-owned by Rick Wilcox and Brad White since the 70s and became the go to place for those who climb or want to. Last fall long time climber and guide Paul McCoy and his wife Lisa McCoy purchased IMCS from Wilcox and White, who still serve as advisors to the business.
Paul continues to offer that personal and highly professional experience his predecessors were known for. I found him easy to work with when trying to schedule and in no rush when answering all my questions.
I will be back, if not this spring then next winter and will ask for Jeni Calzaretta to be my guide.
Too Many Snow Geese
The special snow goose hunting season will be held March 11 through April 23 in Vermont. Since 2009, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has annually issued a “Conservation Order” to allow the reduction of the population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese as well as Ross ’geese. The numbers of these geese have grown so high that they are destroying habitat for themselves and other species.
“The breeding population of greater snow geese has grown from approximately 50,000 birds in the mid-1960s to 714,000 birds today,” said Andrew Bouton, Vermont’s waterfowl project leader. “This increase has resulted in damage to agricultural crops and marsh vegetation in staging and wintering areas from Quebec to North Carolina. Hunting pressure to date has aided in reducing the population from its high point of just over one million birds during the period of 2000-2010. The Atlantic Flyway has established a goal of 500,000 greater snow geese to bring populations in balance with their habitat and reduce crop depredation.”
Eight states in the Atlantic Flyway (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Vermont) will hold a similar Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order in 2023.
The Vermont 2023 special season will occur statewide. The daily bag limit is 15 snow geese, and there is no possession limit. Waterfowl hunting regulations in effect last fall will apply during the 2023 Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order with the exception that unplugged shotguns and electronic calls may be used and shooting hours will be extended until one half hour after sunset.
A 2023 Spring Snow Goose Harvest Permit is required and is available at no charge on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website under “Hunt” and
Bits and Pieces
Three new Vermont Fish and Wildlife wardens are now assigned to districts. Game warden trainees Louis Daversa, Noelle Kline, and John Truong were promoted to full game warden on Monday, February 13.
The promotion came after wardens Daversa, Kline, and Truong completed a seven-month series of rotations through Vermont communities in each region of the state. All game warden trainees also complete the four months of police academy required of sworn law enforcement officers in Vermont.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has proposed issuing 180 moose hunting permits in Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state in a continued effort to reduce the impact of winter ticks on moose in that area. No permits are recommended for the rest of the state.
The proposal was given initial approval by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board at its February 15 meeting and is now available for public comment.
I will go into more detail on how the numbers were chosen next week.
Parting Shots
The weather we have experienced in the past week and is predicted for this week was and is unseasonable to say the least.
Rick Hausman and I were about to head to Bretton Woods for some cross-county skiing Friday morning when a thunderstorm hit. First, a deluge started followed by lightning and then loud thunder similar to what we would expect in mid-July. We opted to cancel our reservation.
Temperatures in the 50s and even 60 last week devastated the remaining snowpack and made ice unsafe on many bodies of water.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife and New Hampshire Fish and Game have warned people to be careful and to not trust any ice.
“Caution is in order for those going out onto any ice, especially following the recent variations in temperature and precipitation,” said Colonel Kevin Jordan, Chief of Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division. “With erratic weather conditions, some areas of ice may look safe, but may not be. As always, we are urging people to check the ice thickness before going out onto any frozen waterbody.”
“No fish is worth risking your life to catch,” said Vermont Game Warden Colonel Justin Stedman. “Long range forecasts predict that colder temperatures will return later this month. Now is the time to be patient, smart, and safe.”
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
