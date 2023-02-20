If I can, anyone can. I am talking learning to ice climb and the place to do that is North Conway, NH.

I have wanted to learn to ice climb for a long time, but the opportunity and time never aligned. Finally, I arranged for a lesson with the International Mountain Climbing School in North Conway last February. Before the date arrived I was diagnosed with colon cancer and February 7 had surgery and began chemo. Disappointed, I canceled my lesson. If I was not to lift more than 20 pounds, I certainly could not be pulling myself up an ice cliff.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.