Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Leave wildlife alone

Baby deer are so cute, baby raccoons and baby foxes are adorable. You just want to pet them. Don’t.
Picking up young wildlife can do more harm than good and it is also against the law.
When people see young animals alone, they often mistakenly assume these animals are helpless or lost, in trouble or needing to be rescued. Most of the time they are fine and the mother is close by, waiting for you to leave.
Bringing young wildlife into a human environment often results in permanent separation from their mothers and a sad ending for the animal.
Handling wildlife could also pose a threat to the people involved. Wild animals can transmit disease and angry wildlife mothers can pose significant dangers.
Wild animals need to stay in the wild. Leave them there.
Peregrine Nesting Sites Closed
The annual closing of some peregrine falcon nesting sites is now taking place. The sites will remain closed until August 1 or until it is determined the risk to nesting falcons has passed. The super fast birds of prey are amazing to watch as many of us enjoy doing, but it is important to stay away from their nesting sites.
“Peregrine falcons are very sensitive to human presence during their breeding season, so we ask climbers and hikers to please maintain a respectful distance from all nests,” said state wildlife biologist Doug Morin. “The areas closed include the portions of the cliffs where the birds are nesting and the trails leading to cliff tops or overlooks.”
Area nesting sites that are closed include: Barnet Roadcut (Barnet) – Rte 5 pullout closed, Eagle Ledge (Vershire) – closed to hiking and climbing, Fairlee Palisades (Fairlee) – cliff-top closed, Hazens Notch (Lowell) – closed to climbing, and Marshfield Mt (Marshfield) - portions closed to climbing
Audubon Vermont conservation biologist Margaret Fowle works with volunteers and other conservation professionals to monitor the sites throughout the nesting season. “Peregrine falcons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005, and the population continues to thrive thanks to the efforts of our many volunteers and partners,” said Fowle. “In many cases the lower portions of the trails remain open, and we encourage people to enjoy watching peregrine falcons from a distance with binoculars or a scope.”
We can all help protect the beautiful birds by respecting the closures, reporting any disturbance of nesting peregrines to the local State Game Warden and reporting any sightings to Margaret Fowle at margaret.fowle@audubon.org.
Bits and Pieces
The AMC announced that it will reopen most of its closed facilities no sooner than July 1. However, the eight high huts and Little Lyford Lodge and Cabins will remain close for 2020 to keep visitors and staff safe.
***
Vermont’s catch-and-release bass fishing runs until June 13, when the regular bass season opens, and the taking of bass is allowed. The next six weeks often provide the chance to catch some nice bass.
***
As of Friday some 12,000 American Shad had passed the Holyoke fish lift and are headed up river at a rate of 1,000 to 2,000 a day. They still have to pass Turners Falls before they can make it to Vermont where they provide great sport and good eating.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on May 10, 1880: “Tornado 100 yards wide strikes Island Pond, VT.”
On May 15, 1834: “Biggest May snowstorm on record; Rutland and Burlington reported a foot of snow. Farther east, 2 feet were reported in Marshfield and Newbury, VT, with 3 feet in Haverhill, NH.”
Parting Shots
As the water temperatures rise and the water levels recede, the fishing gets better. We can safely get on the water to enjoy ourselves and perhaps catch a meal of fresh fish. We can even hope to land a trophy like the one pictured that Norman Paquette caught in Fifteen Mile Falls section of the Connecticut River last month.
***
What a difference a week can make. Last weekend was nice, warm and sunny. This weekend, not so much. I like snow but not in May. Awakening Saturday morning to four inches of heavy wet snow ended my plan to hunt turkeys.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
