We are lucky here in Vermont that the Fish and Wildlife Department, formerly Fish and Game department, has long worked to provide the public with access to land and water for recreation while also protecting critical pieces of habitat.
August 4 was a notable day as it was then that the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, along with the Shrewsbury community and the Vermont Land Trust, celebrated the conservation of their 100th Wildlife Management Area. One hundred years ago Sandbar WMA in Milton was the first WMA created, thus there is added significance to 100 WMA in 100 years.
The latest WMA is a 526.7-acre property in the Town of Shrewsbury. Originally settled in the late 1700s, the site was later purchased by the Town in 1870 to create a town farm to house the poor. The town farm was abandoned by 1903 and despite exchanging hands several times over the years, it has remained undeveloped, aside from the scattered stone walls and foundations that remain from the old town farm.
“The 100th Wildlife Management Area represents a key parcel in a strategic, state-significant wildlife corridor, connecting state land to the north with federal and privately conserved land to the south,” said Vermont Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “The property is part of an area we have mapped as a highest ecological priority and one that is critical for maintaining ecological function within Vermont.”
Public Land Section Chief Jane Lazorchak mentioned, “This area is utilized by wide-ranging mammals like black bear, bobcat, moose and deer, as well as upland bird species and migratory songbirds. On a smaller scale, the property contains small wetlands, vernal pools, early successional forest, and mast-producing trees. In addition to protecting valuable habitat and forest connectivity, this property safeguards public-use for hunting, hiking, wildlife viewing and other dispersed wildlife-based recreation.”
Since 2008, the Shrewsbury Conservation Commission had attempted to arrange funding to conserve the property after learning of its wildlife value through the department’s Community Wildlife Program. After several years of dead ends, the SCC invited the Vermont Land Trust to enter as a conservation partner. Local fundraising efforts to draw funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began, after a sizeable lead gift was pledged by VLT. These funds had been bequeathed by the late Joan Sibley, local resident and wildlife enthusiast, for conservation in Shrewsbury.
The department now owns and manages 100 WMAs throughout the state, comprising nearly 135,000 acres, for fish and wildlife habitat and public access.
Conservation and management of all WMAs is funded through sporting license sales, the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Fund, and the Vermont Habitat Stamp.
The Department’s forward thinking is also responsible for the public having access to lakes, ponds and rivers via the 196 Fishing Access Areas that are the envy of most states. Over time, those sites were purchased and developed so that we can launch boats on public waters.
The WMAs and Fishing Access Areas are two examples of how all Vermonters benefit from funds derived from hunting and fishing licenses and the federal excise taxes on equipment used in those sports.
A Short Hike Leads To Magnificent Views Of The Rangeley, ME Area
Bald Mountain is not high by Maine standards nor is the hike to its summit overly difficult. It does however offer unparalleled 360 degree views of the lakes and mountains surrounding Rangeley.
I was in Rangeley to attend a New England Backcountry Hunters & Anglers sponsored event Saturday. Also part of of the event was the Trust For Public Lands, the High Peaks Alliance and the Big Woods Bucks.
Nine of us, five women and four men started the day with a hike up Bald Mountain where we relaxed, and got to know one another all while marveling at the scenic views in all directions.
The afternoon was spent at the Furbish Brew House & Eats where the talk centered around land conservation both local and regional. Good food, good beer and good conversations made the trip over from Vermont worthwhile.
Bald Mountain is within the Bald Mountain Public Reserved Land located between the Rangeley and Mooselookmeguntic Lakes. There are two trails leading to the summit. The main one is only a mile long while the other is a little over two. We took the longer route, leaving from the Haines Landing boat parking lot in Oquossoc Village near the end of Route 4.
There is an observation tower on which I spent much time as the panoramic views are uninterrupted by the trees down below. The bare granite summit also has a picnic table looking out to the east and south making for a nice place to eat lunch.
From the tower one can see Rangeley, Cupsuptic and Mooselookmeguntic Lakes as well as Maine’s Saddleback Mountain, Elephant Mountain, the Height of Land, and New Hampshire’s Mount Washington in the White Mountains.
Bald Mountain is part of the Maine Birding Trail and the upper part is ideal for spotting a number of boreal species.
Whatever your reason for the hike, be it the views, the birds or simply some exercise, it offers many rewards for the relatively easy hike.
Vermont To Hold Hearings On Changes To Big Game Hunting Rules
Public hearings will be held next week on August 24 and 25 by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board on proposed changes to the turkey hunting regulation and the regulation on reporting requirements for hunters who take big game during hunting seasons.
The turkey hunting regulation proposal amends the shot size restriction to allow smaller shot, deletes unnecessary definitions, defines youth and novice hunters, and establishes a novice turkey hunting season concurrent with and similar to the youth turkey hunting weekend.
The big game reporting regulation proposal allows the Commissioner to authorize hunters to report turkey and deer electronically, by telephone or any other method. It also allows the Commissioner to allow electronic reporting of moose and bear in an emergency.
The proposed regulations are on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website at this link: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/about-us/fish-and-wildlife-board/board-rules.
Public comments will be taken during the online hearings and over the phone but can also be provided by sending them to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov by September 2.
August 24, Turkey and Reporting Rule Virtual Public Hearing
Start time: 6:30 p.m.
Meeting ID: 862 2360 4609
Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86223604609
Dial in Phone Number: 929-436-2866
August 25, Turkey and Reporting Rule Virtual Public Hearing
Start Time: 6:30 p.m.
Meeting ID: 879 2805 7824
Dial in Phone Number: 929-436-2866
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is now offering a new way for Vermonters to obtain their bowhunter certification through an online-only education course.
To protect the health and safety of staff, instructors and students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has made its hunter education, trapper education and now, bowhunter education classes available as an online-only option. Although offered on a limited basis, in-person bowhunter education courses are still available, but students will now have the option to take an in-person or online-only bowhunter education course to obtain their bowhunter certification.
Students who want to take the bowhunter education course will need to complete the online homework found at: https://www.bowhunter-ed.com/vermont/ and then sign up for the course. Students will need to complete all the materials in the confirmation email they receive. The curriculum consists of a video presentation, several demonstration videos and a final exam. Once all components of the course are completed, a certification card will be mailed to students within two weeks.
“While our hunter education, trapper education and bowhunter education courses meet the standards and requirements established by the International Hunter Education Association,” said Hunter Education Program Coordinator Nicole Meier, “we realize that online learning is not for everyone, so we’re encouraging Vermonters who have taken an online course, to also take an in-person class if possible. At the end of the day, hunters are accountable for themselves and their actions to ensure the safety and welfare of all Vermonters, wildlife and our hunting legacy.”
***
The Groveton Fish & Game Club Invites you to the Phil Page Memorial 100 Bird NSCA Registered Shoot Sunday, August 30. The range is located at 1099 Lost Nation Road in Groveton. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and shooting begins at 9 with a European start.
Preregistration is HIGHLY SUGGESTED. To preregister contact Andy Kachmarik at ajkachmarik@gmail.com or call 603-631-7134.
***
August 22 Northeast Kingdom Sporting Clays will be hosting the 5th Annual Ducks Unlimited Benefit shoot. Due to COVID the format for the event was changed. There are more shooting opportunities and everything will be European start. Lunch will still be provided.
Pre-registation is highly recommended. Contact Info: Christy Incerpi at 802-598-6279 or ccn.ducksunlimited@gmail.com
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on August 19, 1788: “Compact hurricane tracks through southern Vermont from Manchester to Springfield, Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that
much forest damage and several people killed.”
On August 24, 1893: “The first of three tropical storms to affect the region in an unusually busy season raced from western tip of Long Island early in the day, to Berlin, NH by late in the day, with gusty winds but this rapid movement limited rainfall.”
Parting Shots
We talk a lot about the loss of newspapers and the drastic reductions in newsroom staff brought about by changes in how we get our news. The staff reductions are obvious as we get more canned news and less local reporting in many of the papers I read. The lack of proofreading and editing is also apparent and drives me crazy.
A big part of the problem lies with many of those who vocally lament the losses but who never really supported them with their advertising which is what pays for reporters, proofreaders and editors.
Things have changed dramatically in the last twenty years and not just with newspapers. More and more people rely on the internet, online publications and social media for their news and information.
Growing up and during my middle years I read Field & Stream and Outdoor Life every month and dreamed of hunting and fishing the exotic places they often depicted. I also carefully read the various how to articles and the equipment reviews. I was not alone. Both magazines had large circulation numbers as did Sports Afield.
Outdoor Life is now published quarterly and Field & Stream has announced that they will also become a quarterly publication. Sports Afield is now a bi-monthly and Fly Rod & Reel has suspended publication.
Just as I miss the newspapers I used to rely on, I also miss the sporting magazines I enjoyed each month. Damn social media and online advertising.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
