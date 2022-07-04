Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Loons Deserve A Break

Two Owls At The Pond
Two owls watched me from a dead branch as I admired them. I had interrupted their fishing for breakfast.
It was 5:15 a.m. when I headed to the pond to feed my trout. Along the way, through the woods, I got a quick view of a hawk as it flew about 50 feet up the road before disappearing back into the trees. I think it was a red tail.
As I approached the pond, I saw an owl sitting on the back of a plastic chair I leave in the water. As soon as it spied me it flew into the woods. In hopes to get a better look at it, I walked slowly out into the open by the pond when it flew back to a tree on the edge of the pond and perched on a dead branch.
What made it even more special was seeing that it was sitting beside a second owl on the same branch. I stood by a while watching the two owls as they watched me.
Deciding the trout could wait while the owls searched for frogs, crawfish and salamanders, I tuned and headed home having started my day on a high note.
Give The Loons A Break
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking boaters and anglers to enjoy loons from a safe distance this summer.
“Loons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005, but they face continued threats from human disturbance during the breeding season and ingestion of fishing gear,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist Doug Morin.
“Many areas where loons nest on Vermont’s lakes are surrounded by signs reminding people to give loons the space they need, but not all nesting areas are marked. We’re asking people to enjoy loons from a distance rather than approaching them, whether you are in a boat or on shore.”
Eric Hanson oversees the Loon Conservation Project for the Vermont Center for Ecostudies in partnership with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. He and his colleagues monitor Vermont’s loon population and have put out game cameras around loon nests to monitor the behavior of people around them. Hanson says most people are respectful of nesting loons and give them space, but people sometimes inadvertently harm loons without meaning to.
“Loon chicks can be difficult to see, so we ask motorboaters to note where loon families are and to avoid those areas,” said Hanson. “We also ask that motorboaters obey ‘no wake’ laws within 200 feet of shorelines because boat wakes can flood and destroy shoreline loon nests.”
Volunteers interested in monitoring loons for the Loon Conservation Project should contact Hanson at loon@vtecostudies.org. Volunteers can monitor lakes all summer long with a focus on lakes with loon pairs and nesting.
Volunteers can also survey one or two lakes on Loonwatch Day, being held on July 16 this year, between 8 and 9 a.m. The goal is to survey all lakes greater than 20 acres at the same time, which provides a population count and checks on small lakes that are surveyed less often during the rest of the year.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering “Fish with a Warden” sessions to help anglers new to the sport.
“We know many anglers have questions they would like to ask a warden, and we know many of our wardens also like to go fishing,” said Education Specialist Corey Hart, “so our Vermont State Game Wardens have teamed up with Forests, Parks and Recreation staff to offer Fish with a Warden sessions at State Parks across Vermont this summer.
Hart says the purpose of the sessions is to provide an opportunity for the public to go fishing with Fish and Wildlife Department personnel and have their questions answered.
A list of dates, times and locations for the sessions and pre-registration for up to 30 people for each session are available at this link on Fish and Wildlife’s website: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont/256-let-s-go-fishing. A session will be held in Groton July 21 from 6-8 p.m.
***
Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page.
The muzzleloader seasons on October 27-30 and December 3-11 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is August 3.
***
Only one Atlantic salmon has been recorded returning to the Connecticut River this year. There have been 190,720 shad counted but that is far below the 237,355 at the same time last year.
The Vernon dam passed 9,701 said and Bellows Falls 356.
***
Hunters with a current New Hampshire hunting license who want the chance to take additional antlerless deer in Wildlife Management Unit L during the fall hunting seasons will be able to apply for a special permit online. These permits will be issued through an online lottery, and the application period will run July 8–21. Hunters should note the specific details about applying for these two different permits. Unit L Permits are available online only. Alternatively, hunters may purchase a Unit M Permit beginning July 21. Both of these WMUs are located in southeastern New Hampshire.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac
That on July 1, 1998: “2 inches of rain on saturated ground resulted in severe flooding in Bristol and Lincoln; all major roads were damaged or washed out.”
July 3, 1966: “Over 50 years ago, a heat wave drove temperatures to 97 degrees in White River Junction. Five year drought in New England the worst of the 20th century.”
July 4, 1990: “Severe thunderstorms dumped 4 inches of rain in Fairfax; flash flooding in northwestern Vermont forcing evacuations. Five counties were declared disaster areas.”
July 10, 1911: “A second heat wave sent the mercury to 97°F in St. Johnsbury, and 95°F in Northfield.”
Parting Shots
Bats have always interested me and I appreciate that they eat a lot of insects, especially those that bite me.
For many years, when twilight arrived at our pond, the bats would come out and fly back and forth grabbing mosquitoes and other insects.
A few years ago I purchased a bat box and erected it on a pole as directed to give the bats a place to roost right beside the pond. Unfortunately, that was about the time white-nose syndrome devastated brown bat colonies in the northeast.
I have not seen a bat at the pond in several years, but keep hoping for their return.
To learn more about the eight species of bats that reside in Vermont and New Hampshire Linda and I went to the Blow-Me-Down Farm at Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in Cornish one evening for the Bats in the Barn: Nighttime Bat Education Program.
Dartmouth College professor Hannah ter Hofstede delivered an informative presentation about bats from which we learned a lot. One fact that solidified my love of bats is that they eat half their body weight in insects every night.
At 8:30 we moved to the historic Beaman Barn to watch and listen to the bats as they flew out. Hofstede and her assistants set up microphones so we could hear the bats and computers on which we could see the various sounds they made. It was really interesting to hear the various calls the bats made.
***
Friday afternoon, I got a chance to show my friend Gary Darling the Millstone Hill trails and historic sites in Websterville.
I have written about the Millstone Trails Association in past years, www.millstonetrails.org, and the efforts made to preserve and explain some of the history of the granite quarrying that took place in Barre Town.
The main trail up Millstone Hill is wide and easy walking. Along the way are interpretive signs featuring old photographs depicting what took place in centuries past.
Unfortunately vandals spray-painted several of the interpretive signs making them difficult to read. I have to wonder what leads some low life to deface public or private property. What pleasure can they derive from acts of vandalism?
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033. copyright 2022 Gary W. Moore
