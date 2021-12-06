Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Loons Set Nesting Record In Vermont

Who doesn’t love loons? They are beautiful creatures whose distinctive calls echo over northern lakes. That they are doing well in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont is great news.
A record 109 nesting pairs was recorded in Vermont this year. That is the highest number since loon monitoring began in 1978, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Vermont Center for Ecostudies (VCE).
“Across Vermont, 77 loon nests produced 125 chicks this year, and 84 of those chicks survived through August,” said VCE wildlife biologist Eric Hanson.
VCE leads the Vermont Loon Conservation Project in partnership with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
“We are very grateful to Eric Hanson and the many volunteers who help monitor Vermont’s nesting loons,” said Fish and Wildlife’s bird biologist Doug Morin. “The loon has been the flagship species of our nongame work ever since the nongame tax checkoff and conservation license plate programs have been helping to fund these efforts.”
“Vermont’s loon project is a tremendous success story,” added Morin. “It’s hard to believe that in 1983 there were only seven nesting pairs.”
Loons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005 following decades of recovery efforts. One of the main threats still facing loons as they continue to recover is human disturbance during the breeding season.
“Many areas where loons are nesting on Vermont’s lakes are surrounded by signs reminding people to give loons the space they need, but not all nesting areas are marked,” said Morin. “We ask people to enjoy loons from a distance, whether they are in a motorboat, a canoe or a kayak.”
Morin also reminds people to avoid lead fishing tackle. Loons sometimes swallow stray fishing tackle and suffer the effects of lead poisoning. Lead sinkers weighing one-half ounce or less are prohibited for fishing in Vermont. And, he recommends that anglers be careful to not attract loons to their bait and lures, and especially don’t leave any fishing line behind as fishing tackle does kill loons.
Vermont Almanac Is A Great Gift Which Will Be Treasured
The Vermont Almanac, Volume II is now out. Volume I was a big hit and Volume II will also become a treasured book, read over and over as the seasons change.
The book features all new stories about and by a new cast of Vermont farmers, writers, loggers, artists, scientists, poets, thinkers, and doers. In all, more than 70 Vermonters contributed content to Volume II. With nearly 300 pages of content, there’s something for anyone. Garlic, ginseng, finches, flowers, cow-judging, apple-grafting, syrup-making, chicken-farming, fishing and so much more. It’s a year’s worth of content that’s perfect for anyone who lives in or just loves rural Vermont.
The Vermont Almanac is available at most local bookstores or can be ordered at www.vermontalmanac.org.
Bits and Pieces
New Hampshire Fish and Game is offering a holiday shopping experience on Saturday, December 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.
Shop WILD Saturday will feature all the gifts outdoor lovers will want. Hike Safe cards, gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses, and the full lineup of official Fish and Game logo merchandise such as the extremely popular vintage-inspired Fish and Game hooded sweatshirt.
One-of-a-kind paintings by Andrew Schafermeyer will be available for purchase. Schafermeyer is known for the bold use of color in his interpretation of Granite State fish.
If you can’t make Shop WILD Saturday, the gifts can be purchased online at www.wildnh.com.
***
Educators, both formal and informal, are invited to join New Hampshire Fish and Game on December 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to explore how wildlife survive New Hampshire’s winter. This workshop is for educators of children in grades K-12, and attendees will experience several hands-on activities from the Below Zero curriculum book, published by the Canadian Wildlife Federation. All participants will receive a copy of this 200-page activity guide following completion of the workshop.
Workshop attendees will learn about the different strategies New Hampshire’s wildlife employ to survive the winter and associated exercises that incorporate this information into art, math, science, and physical education lessons. This workshop will include both indoor and outdoor instruction, and participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the day’s weather conditions.
The cost for the workshop is $20. Once registered, participants will receive an email with instructions on how to submit payment. A grant from the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire has helped to keep the costs for this winter’s Below Zero workshop as low as possible so that anyone interested is able to attend.
Registration is limited to 20 people and this year’s workshop will take place at New Hampshire Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The indoor portion of the workshop will take place in a large conference room. Masks are highly encouraged, but not required.
Register today by visiting https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=178&ClassActivity=105.
Parting Shots
Nature is an artist. Fall foliage is but one example of nature’s pallet.
The blank white canvas resulting from the snow that fell last week is speckled with golden brown oak leaves that blew down in the high winds. I find the result beautiful in a different way from the fall foliage but just as spectacular.
***
The snow just barely covered the groomed trail and it was sticky but I was not complaining. It was December 1 and I had my cross country skis on for the first time this season.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
