Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Lyman Falls Dam Removed

The Connecticut River between Bloomfield and Columbia was breached years ago but continued to be dangerous to those canoeing the river. Timbers, concrete and rebar lurked just below the surface at the site often causing canoes to capsize and paddlers to end up in the river. Occasionally there were injuries and serious damage to canoes.
I visited the site last week and was amazed at how it looked without the remains of the dam. Previously, I would only portage around it but now I would happily paddle by.
Several years ago, when I was chair of the Connecticut River Joint Commissions, we hired Fairbanks Mill of St. Johnsbury to remove some of the most dangerous obstacles but funding did not allow for dam removal. When contacted, owner Bob Desrochers said they were there, “a couple of days using wetsuits, torches and air cutters.”
This year funding from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Upper Connecticut River Mitigation and Enhancement Fund allowed for the dam removal and the return of the river to natural flows.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Conte National Wildlife Refuge helped pay for the access road improvements allowing the heavy equipment to get to the site.
Lynch Excavating of Stratford did the work under the direction of Steve Lafrance of Horizons Engineering in Littleton.
South Pomfret resident Ron Rhodes, Director of Restoration Programs, Connecticut River Conservancy, was the project manager and oversaw the removal for the Conservancy.
The job took about a month to complete and had about a five-day stoppage due to high river flows caused by the rains.
Near the New Hampshire side a section of the concrete slab was left at the request of N.H. Fish and Game to maintain the pool below the old dam that anglers love to fish. Large boulders were placed upstream of the slab to serve as a deflector for the flow and for paddlers.
Lyman Falls State Park is on the Vermont side of the former dam. It has canoe campsites and provides access to the river for anglers. The entrance from Route 102 is not well marked and the parking area only holds two or three vehicles so you need to look for it. Linda and I stop there occasionally and walk the short path leading to the river and a campsite.
The Town of Columbia owns the land on the N.H. side which has been named the William Schomburg Memorial Recreation Area. It has a primitive campsite, toilet, fire pit and picnic table. The last time I was there I was happy to see what was being done to provide the public with access and amenities.
Ron Rhodes has become well known in the region as he has been responsible for removing several dams no longer in use. Among them were dams in East Burke, Groton, Norwich and Haverhill. Each removal allowed the streams to be free flowing again so fish can move freely past the sites.
The remains of the Wyoming Dam between Guildhall and Northumberland that were on the river were also removed at the same time as Lyman Falls although the project was much simpler and only took a week. Besides cleaning out the river obstacles, the project enlarged and improved a parking area on the Vermont side used for river access.
Ethan Allen Myths Documented
I just read Inventing Ethan Allen by John J. Duffy and H. Nicholas Muller III, University of New England Press, 2014. I am sorry I had not read it sooner as I would have liked to have discussed some of what is in it with the two authors. Unfortunately, that is no longer possible. Duffy died in 2020 and Muller earlier this year.
Both Duffy and Muller were renowned Vermont historians who wrote and lectured about the subject often. Duffy was an emeritus professor of history at Johnson State College and Muller at the University of Vermont as well as having served as president of Colby Sawyer College.
I remember studying Vermont history back in 6th grade and having amazing stories about Ethan Allen being recounted, making him somewhere between a god and superman.
In later years I have come to question much of what is told and written about Ethan and his exploits. Inventing Ethan Allen does an excellent job of explaining what is outright falsehood and what may be partially true but can not be verified.
The problem is that little was written about Allen during his lifetime and what was is his own accounts. He certainly had a huge ego and had reason to embellish his exploits and fail to mention or gloss over his failures.
The taking of Fort Ticonderoga is a good example for which Allen is best known. The facts of the incident are far from what Allen recounted including what he said to the commander.
Duffy and Muller suggest that the dozen or so biographies of Ethan Allen’s life contain many inconsistencies, errors and lapses of missing important information. They commence their exposé by recounting the events around Allen’s death. The authors describe how even basic facts such as his date of death (ranging between February 12 and 17, 1789 as reported by contemporaneous sources), cause of death, burial location and family reactions are not firmly established and subject to speculation.
They expose much of which we read about Allen as myths and point out that there was another, more complex side to Allen. T hey present evidence that he may not have always acted as a loyal Green Mountain boy, was not a successful military leader, may have been a traitor to the American cause, may have had several significant character flaws and was not a virtuous founding Vermont statesman.
I find it interesting that the several statues of Allen are all based on the sculptures’ ideas as there is no known photograph that shows what he looked like. He is depicted in a military uniform something he is never known to have worn.
Duffy and Muller conclude with this apt assessment; “The real Ethan Allen does stand up, but few have seen him”.
I recommend Inventing Ethan Allen for those who want to understand Ethan Allen and how folk tales and myths can take on a life of their own.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Warden Service has charged Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, for the hunting-related shooting of James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, in Huntington earlier this month which I wrote about at the time saying there was no excuse for the tragic accident.
Gaudette faces felony charges of aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
If convicted of aggravated assault, Gaudette could face up to 15 years of jail time and be fined up to $10,000, as well as losing his hunting license for five years. Additional convictions could add up to six years of jail time and up to $2,000 in fines.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanacon September 30, 1835: “Snow fell along the Vermont-Quebec border to a depth of 6 to 12 inches, 6 inches in Kilkenny, NH.”
Mark also supplied the September Records and Averages.
Warmest: 67.9°F in 1961 Coldest: 54.2°F in 1950
Wettest: 8.59 inches in 1999 Driest: 0.68 inches in 1908
Parting Shots
Linda and I spent Thursday through Saturday in northern New Hampshire at a cabin in Dartmouth College’s Second College Grant, a place I have long enjoyed escaping to. We were accompanied by friends Rick and Emmy Hausman who explored much of the grant with us as I showed them each of the ten cabins scattered around the 37,400 acre property that includes the College Grant and part of the Atkinson & Gilmanton Academy Grant to the north.
Sunday we enjoyed the musical, A Class Act, at the Weathervane in Whitefield. We generally attend for or five shows during their annual seasons and have come to greatly appreciate the professional theater the Weathervane brings to the North Country.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
