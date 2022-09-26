Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Lyman Falls Dam Removed
Equipment and crews work to remove the Lyman Falls Dam. (Credit Joe Klementovich of North Conway)

The Connecticut River between Bloomfield and Columbia was breached years ago but continued to be dangerous to those canoeing the river. Timbers, concrete and rebar lurked just below the surface at the site often causing canoes to capsize and paddlers to end up in the river. Occasionally there were injuries and serious damage to canoes.

I visited the site last week and was amazed at how it looked without the remains of the dam. Previously, I would only portage around it but now I would happily paddle by.

