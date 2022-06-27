Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Major Changes To Vermont Hunting And Trapping Laws July 1

If you hunt crows, prepare to eat them. No joke.
Three new hunting or trapping-related laws were passed by the legislature during the 2022 session and go into effect July 1. Provided below are an explanation of the bills by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Per H.411, a wanton waste law, the requirement for retrieval and use of certain wild animals when legally taken is now in effect. The requirement includes moose, deer, bear, wild turkeys, gray squirrels, cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare, game birds, crows, and furbearers.
The covered wild animal must be processed as food, fur, hide, or feathers, or used for taxidermy. This does not apply to a coyote that has been legally shot. A coyote or its parts, or parts of any of the other covered wild animals, may not be left along a public right-of-way or highway, on posted property without landowner permission, or where otherwise prohibited by law.
Exceptions include animals unfit for consumption, theft, loss to another wild animal, lack of access because of posting, defense of a person or property, and animals that are sick or diseased.
Per S.281, hunters will only be able to pursue and take a coyote with dogs if they are on their own property and acting in defense of a person or property, or if they have signed permission from a landowner who has a legitimate defense of persons or property concern. This moratorium on pursuing coyotes with dogs will last from July 1 until the Fish and Wildlife Board is able to put rules in place requiring permits.
The department will not be able to issue any permits until the rules are finalized after a lengthy process that requires several approvals, public notice and public hearings. The board will begin the rule-making process in the coming months.
When the board rules on coyote hunting with dogs become effective, it will be prohibited to release a dog onto posted land with the purpose of pursuing coyotes and to release a dog onto any land for the purpose of pursuing coyotes if in the previous 365 days a dog has been found on that land and its owner or handler was told to leave by law enforcement. The first violation will result in five points on the hunter’s license and the second and any subsequent offenses will be 10 points.
Per S.201, the department has begun a process to identify new best management practices that modernize trapping and improve the welfare of wildlife taken with the use of traps. This will result in a recommendation from the commissioner to the legislature, and a revision of existing trapping regulations based on that recommendation by the board. Updated trapping regulations from this process are not expected until the 2023 hunting and trapping season at the earliest; no changes to trapping regulations are in effect for the 2022 season.
Links to the new laws are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.
Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Chris Herrick said “These laws are the outcome of a collaborative approach by legislators and the Fish and Wildlife Department. Vermonters care deeply and sometimes disagree vehemently about topics like wanton waste, hunting with dogs, and trapping. The three laws passed this session show that good public process backed by good science can guide us towards compromises that benefit wildlife and people.”
Great News For Magog And Tributaries
Quebec and Vermont fishing regulations for Lake Memphremagog are now in sync. This is very good news for the fisheries and for all of us who fish the big international lake.
[Text Wrapping Break]The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced that the Quebec Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks notified the Department that its fishing regulations for Lake Memphremagog now match Vermont’s fishing regulations on the lake.
Prior to the recent regulation change, Quebec anglers were allowed to take an unbelievable 30 salmonids (trout and salmon) per person per day from Memphremagog. The new regulations match Vermont regulations which allow a cumulative harvest of 2 trout or salmon in any combination of brook trout, brown trout, lake trout, rainbow trout or landlocked Atlantic salmon.
“This regulation change should improve the fishery in the tributary rivers of Lake Memphremagog where the adult fish return to spawn,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife fisheries biologist Pete Emerson. “The Barton, Black and Willoughby River steelhead rainbow trout spring spawning runs and the Clyde River landlocked Atlantic salmon runs in both spring (feeding) and autumn (spawning) should respond positively following the harvest limit in Quebec.”
June 17-19 Weekend Taxed White Mountain Recuse Services
It was a busy weekend for Fish and Game and various volunteer rescue organizations in northern New Hampshire as they responded to several calls for help and one that resulted in a death.
Most of those rescues were caused by winter weather that resulted in brutal conditions above tree line that hikers were not prepared for.
Those conditions were predicted and made known on all the sites hikers are urged to check before setting out. It may be summer weather at the base of a mountain but winter above.
The hiker who died was Xi Chen, 53, of Andover, MA. He was attempting a Presidential Range traverse when he was overcome by severe weather conditions and had to be rescued from Mt. Clay Saturday night.
That Saturday multiple hikers were caught unprepared as conditions deteriorated in the higher elevations. Many called for rescue from freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rain, sleet, and snow.
Conservation officers were in the middle of another response, a hiker carry-out in Shelburne, when the Mt. Clay call came in.
The Mt. Clay teams hiked into freezing temperatures, driving rain, blowing snow, and 80 m.p.h. wind gusts to find the man, who was located by the first team in an “unresponsive and highly hypothermic state” at 10:38 p.m., officials said.
According to Fish and Game, at least three other incidents occurred on Saturday along the Presidential Range.
Members of the Randolph Mountain Club rescued a hiker suffering from hypothermic conditions and carried her from the upper elevations to an RMC hut. A hiker on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail called 911 and was provided warm clothing by Good Samaritan hikers, who assisted him to an AMC hut. Also a group of hikers on the Mt. Eisenhower summit called for rescue from the wet and cold.
In their press release, Fish and Game wrote, “The forecasted weather conditions, particularly for the higher summits, was not heeded by many hikers and several found themselves unprepared for the dangerous conditions above tree line and instead of turning back or bailing out to safer elevations, they continued on and ultimately called 911 expecting a rescue.”
“Sometimes having enough gear is not enough. In weather conditions experienced this weekend it is better to descend and get out of the wind and cold instead of pushing on until it is too late.”
Another Saturday call for help came in at 9 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance from three hikers who had gone off-trail near the Avalon and Mt. Willard Trails in Crawford Notch and called 911 for assistance.
The three men in their early 20s from Rhode Island attempted to hike Mt. Avalon in Crawford Notch. They began hiking at approximately 6 p.m. (Note the time they started up) Prior to reaching the summit of Mt. Avalon, they turned around due to the cold windy conditions and low visibility. On the return down the Mt. Avalon Trail, they went off-trail and became lost. They were unable to re-locate the trail or self-rescue due to the weather conditions and they had no lights or headlamps. They then called 911 for assistance.
Anyone who reads my column knows I write about being prepared, watching the weather and not be afraid to turn back. I wrote a long piece about the subject earlier this month. Keep in mind when unprepared you risk your life and those of the rescuers who answer your call.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking the public’s help with monitoring wild turkeys. Since 2007, the department has run an annual online survey for reporting turkey broods in August. Beginning in 2021, the survey was expanded to include the month of July. The use of “citizen scientists” in this way facilitates the department’s ability to collect important turkey population and productivity data from all corners of the state.
If you see a flock of turkeys in Vermont during July and August, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, and report your observations including where and when you observed the turkeys along with the number of adult and young turkeys, or poults you observed.
***
Free youth day programs will be offered again this summer at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. These programs give boys and girls ages 10-15 the chance to learn about shooting sports, bowhunting, and other outdoor skills. Sessions will be offered in July and August at Owl Brook, which is operated by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Pre-registration is required and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited to 16 participants per day, so register today by visiting Owl Brook Hunter Education Center | Hunting | New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (state.nh.us). There is no charge for these sessions.
Day programs will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, unless otherwise noted, beginning July 12 and ending August 12. Tuesdays will be for youth ages 10-12, and Thursdays will be for youth ages 13-15.
Participants may register for one or more sessions, which are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 30, 1919: “Record heat early in the month followed by record cold; 33 degrees in St. Johnsbury.”.
Mark also provided the June Records and Averages
Warmest: 69.6°F/2005 Coldest: 59.2°F/1958
Wettest: 9.65”/1973 Driest: 0.66”/1936
Parting Shots
Monday, June 20 was my 76th birthday. We could not go out to eat as I had a meeting of a committee I chair that evening and thus had to attend. However, I did get to celebrate with two large helpings of strawberry shortcake that Linda made for me as she does every year. It was so good I had it for breakfast the next morning and again in the evening.
Thursday we enjoyed a delayed birthday dinner at one of my favorite places, Dartmouth College’s Ravine Lodge on the east side of Mt. Moosilauke. I miss the character and have many good memories of the old lodge but the new one is spectacular and is making memories every day.
Earlier in the day Don Kollisch and I went to Hartland to the Eshqua Bog Natural Area to see the lady slippers. I try to make it every year about mid-June to see the hundreds of lady slippers blooming in the bog. Check it out and other places that are worth visiting at https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/?fa=opentothepublic,limitedaccess,closedtothepublic>.
From there went to neighboring Woodstock to take a hike on Mount Peg. It is really a nice walk up a series of switchbacks on hard-packed trails of about 2 miles round trip. The open summit provides nice views of Woodstock and the Ottauquechee River Valley.
I was really impressed by the huge ash trees some of which were three and four feet in diameter. I hope they do not fall prey to the emerald ash borer.
I was not impressed with the porcupine that Don’s dog Belle tangled with on our way down. She had quills in her mouth and her face necessitating a trip to the vet. I hate to see an animal in pain but this was not her first encounter with a porcupine so I would think she would learn.
***
It is too damn hot! It is 96 degrees as I write this Sunday afternoon. Even the fan in my office doesn’t help. My chemo pump was removed earlier today so soon I will go to the pond and sit in the cool water joined by Oak who suffers in the heat as much as I do.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
