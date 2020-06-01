Summer people, I grew up calling them, or seasonal residents as they are commonly known, generally arrived Memorial Day weekend.
This year the official start of the summer season was early, May 23, 24 and 25. Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions things were different. We did see some new faces and the return of old friends and the appearance of others who had already arrived but were quarantining for 14 days.
Although it used to be that people with young families were unable to start their real vacations until late June when school got out, it is Memorial Day weekend when most seasonal visitors to the region arrived to open their cottages and summer homes that had been closed for the winter.
Schools have been closed for months this year so whole families are already here and others will arrive soon. Many of those cottages and summer homes opened weeks ago as the owners escaped from places they felt unsafe.
As we drive around the lakes and ponds and on the back roads, we see activity where there has been none for nearly nine months. Previously the only activity on the lakes and ponds has been that of anglers, now all sorts of boats are cruising the waters and even a few hardy souls are water skiing.
Cars with out of state license plates are parked at the lumber yard, hardware, or farm supply stores as the summer residents purchase items to repair or replace those broken or worn out.
It is not just people from other states who become summer folks. Many residents of Vermont and New Hampshire own camps in the twin state region and they too opened them up on Memorial Day weekend or before.
I have fond memories from my youth of opening camp and the obligatory first swim. The family camp was on Nelson Pond, now known as Forest Lake, over in Calais and Woodbury.
Back then Memorial Day was May 30 as it was from 1868 to 1970. Since 1970 it has been on the last Monday of May, thus May 25 this year. It seemed that people thought they needed a three day weekend and in some ways the significance of the holiday was lost.
When I was young we had a lot of ponds which have now grown to become lakes. Actually they have not grown at all, but simply renamed. I think the tourism officials felt down country people would more likely come to a lake than to a pond so names were changed.
I am a bit obstinate as many readers know, and insist on calling various waters by the names I grew up with. Thus it will always be Nelson Pond, Halls Pond, Number 10 Pond and so forth. I often wondered how Joe’s Pond escaped renaming. Maybe the locals had too much common sense, a sense of history, or were just obstinate like me. However, I am glad the name has remained.
Despite the often frigid water temperature on Memorial Day weekend we had to take a plunge to mark the start of summer. As I remember it, we seldom spent much time in the water opening weekend, even if the sun was warm, as the ice had often been out only a few weeks.
My younger siblings and I were busy though as Mom and Dad cleaned up the camp and got ready for summer. We headed out in various directions to rekindle friendships dormant since camp was closed in the fall. There is a lot of catching up to do when you are a youth and you haven’t seen someone for months. A friend you wrestled with last August is now nearly a foot taller while you only grew and inch or two. That girl you barely noticed the past summer has suddenly become very attractive and you wonder how you can impress her.
Most years at least one of our friends’ parents had purchased a new boat and motor. Youth from around the lake would gather to admire the latest addition to the Nelson Pond fleet and await a turn to take a ride or be pulled behind on skis.
Memorial Day weekend was always a big time for me. As I entered high school, it was often the only time I could plan on being at camp. Summer jobs frequently prevented me from spending weekdays at camp and many weekends so I had to do a lot of socializing in three days to lay the groundwork for the times I could get to camp.
The two camps to the south of ours were owned by older couples from Springfield and Reading. The men had worked with Dad at J&L in Springfield back in the early 40s. Hugh and Henry were avid anglers who were out at daylight most mornings trolling for the big lake trout that Nelson Pond was famous for. Each summer they would catch one or two real trophies and we would all admire the beautiful fish they had spent so many hours pursuing.
Hugh and Louise and Pat and Henry would often come to our camp in the evening to play cribbage with my parents. As the men were as avid about their hunting as they were about fishing, I loved to listen to them talk with Dad and tell tales of past seasons.
All weekends are too short, but Memorial Day seems to be the shortest. We wait through a long winter and miserable spring to get to camp and suddenly it is time to load the family in the car and head for home. Returning to school or work is hard after that first taste of summer bliss.
Bits and Pieces
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club will hold its first registered shoot will be June 13.
For information go to nekclays.com or on Facebook to NekclaysVT or call 802-535-9213 or 802-473-6141.
The club’s skeet fields will be open Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons.
***
Hunters who provided the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a tooth from their deer can now find out how old their deer was by visiting the department’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
A total of 2,489 teeth were received from successful rifle season hunters. When added to the 1,148 deer examined by biologists during the youth and rifle seasons, the department was able to get accurate ages for 3,637 deer.
“We are thankful to the thousands of hunters who supported our deer management efforts by providing us with a tooth from their deer,” said Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin. “This age information helps us estimate deer population size and assess the health of deer. It is also critically important for understanding the effects of new hunting regulations on the deer population and buck age structure.”
The oldest deer harvested were a pair of 17-year-old does taken in Rockingham and Fairfax. The oldest buck was 10 years old and was taken in Shaftsbury.
***
As of Friday, 300,000 shad had been counted in the Connecticut River. Many of them and a lot more to come will reach the Vernon Dam and provide an exciting fishery. Ken Sprankle, the project leader for the Connecticut River Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office in Sunderland, MA, said June typically accounts for 21% of the season’s total.
***
New Hampshire’s Free Fishing Day, this Saturday, June 6. On Free Fishing Day, you can fish anywhere in New Hampshire, freshwater or saltwater, without a fishing license. Both state residents and nonresidents may participate. Enjoy the day fishing with your immediate family, but if you are fishing with friends be sure to maintain the recommended six feet of social distancing whether angling from the shore or from a boat. All other fishing regulations apply and must be followed, including season dates and bag limits.
For details on fishing rules for various waters, consult the New Hampshire Freshwater and Saltwater Fishing Digests, available at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.
***
Vermont’s Free Fishing Day is June 13. More on that next week.
***
Those applying for permits to bait wildlife during the current public health emergency are being asked by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department to use a new depository box on the exterior of its main entrance at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord. The drop box is intended to collect application materials from the public including baiting permits, which may have been personally hand delivered to the Law Enforcement Division prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Permits to bait wildlife are required in the Granite State to hunt bear, deer, or take any other wildlife over bait, and extend to lands that are state owned or managed as well as to privately owned property.
Completed applications to bait on state-owned or state-managed lands, which includes federally managed lands, may be left in the Department’s dropbox through Monday, August 3. Applications may also be mailed, postmarked between June 1 and August 3, and sent to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Law Enforcement Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
Permits to bait bear on private property must be received by Monday, August 3 to be accepted while permits to bait deer on private property must be received by Monday, October 5 this year.
To learn more about baiting in New Hampshire visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/baiting-wildlife.html. Those interested in applying for a Permit to Bait Wildlife can print the form by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/licensing/documents/permit-to-bait-wildlife.pdf.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 2, 1952: “Flooding causing widespread damage to bridges, roads, and utility services. 6 inches of rain in Plymouth, 4 inches in Dorset.”
Mark also reminds us that on June 6, 1984: “Thunderstorms with torrential rains tracked from St. Albans, southeast through Bradford, VT. Up to 6 inches of rain overnight washed out parts of Rt. 2 and Rt. 302. Rt. 14 blocked by a mud slide.”
Parting Shots
Talk about whiplash! We went from 94-45 from Friday to Sunday. At least the later temperature made for good working conditions on Sunday. It has also been very dry requiring watering of plants daily then the downpour Friday night followed by another Saturday night brought relief. Unfortunately, the storms brought high winds and took down many trees.
As I write this Sunday evening, it looks like the weather will be cool at least for the first few days of the week ahead.
***
I celebrate Memorial Day on the original date, May 30 and this year was no different. Linda and I visited the graves of family and friends to pay our respects on Saturday.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.