The family-friendly Moore Dam Tournament will be held June 25, 26, and 27. This year it will be benefiting the New Hampshire “Azimuth Check Foundation” which is totally committed to Disabled Veterans and First Responders.
The long-time Annual Moore Dam Fishing Tournament that was in danger of sinking due to lack of an organizer will continue into the future thanks to the New Hampshire-based Azimuth Check Foundation.
Tournament co-directors are Randy Subjeck of Piermont and David Binford of Bath.
Randy Subjeck said, “Of note is our complete dedication to conservation and unwavering respect for our non-renewable resources such as our fisheries.”
The rules state that a dead bass or one less than 15” will not be weighed in which decreases stress put upon them.
Subject added, “We are particularly proud of our efforts to preserve the declining Northern Pike population. When a qualifying Pike is caught the entrant will use a cloth measuring tape to measure the fish with all increments visible along with a day specific identifying “Pike Card” which they must pick up before that day’s fishing, then they will take a picture of the Pike with the measuring tape visible from nose to the fork in the tail and the card, then release the Pike immediately.”
According to the directors, they have received a high degree of cooperation from the dam owner, Great River Hydro Company and in particular, Matthew Cole, who is also concerned with the future of Moore Dam fishery and the North Country.
Entry fees are $45 per day per angler or $120 for all 3 days. There will be daily prizes for biggest Bass, Pike and Trout caught as well as the biggest for the three-day event. Also, there will be Perch prizes for children 13 and under.
Online registration is via Facebook @FishMooreNH and closes at 7 p.m. on June 23. On-site registration for the tournament will be available at the Moore Dam recreation area tent.
Vermont Moose Hunting Permit Deadline Is Soon
The deadline to apply for a 2021 Vermont moose hunting permit is June 30.
Moose permit applications are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com for the hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state.
“Moose density in WMU E is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
The Fish and Wildlife Department partnered with University of Vermont researchers to conduct a study of moose health and survival in WMU E. The results of this study, in which 126 moose (36 cows, 90 calves) were fitted with GPS tracking collars, clearly showed that chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in that part of the state to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.
“Research has shown that lower moose densities, like in the rest of Vermont, support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” said Fortin. “Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape. The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU E by reducing the impact of winter ticks.”
The department will issue 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for a hunt limited to WMU E which is most of Essex County. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated harvest of 51 to 66 moose, or 5 percent of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E.
Lottery applications for hunting permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Winners of the permit lottery will purchase resident hunting permits for $100 and nonresident hunting permits for $350.
Poaching Is A Family Affair
The Vermont Warden Service began a multi-month investigation last December into illegal deer hunting in Rockingham and surrounding towns that led to seven arrests. Through the course of the investigation, Wardens discovered that Christopher Brough Sr., 51, of Rockingham shot and killed five deer in 2020 while his rights to hunt, fish and trap in the State of Vermont were suspended for prior Fish and Wildlife convictions. These deer were ultimately reported at Vermont Big Game Reporting Stations by his adult children.
Christopher Brough Sr. was charged with 34 counts in both Windham and Windsor Counties and has pleaded not guilty.
Dominique Brough, 29, of Rockingham pleaded guilty to aiding in hunting under revocation and false information to law enforcement authorities at the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 11. She was fined over $1,000. On May 25, she pleaded not guilty to possession of an illegal big game animal at Windsor Superior Court Criminal Division.
Stephan Brough, 32, of Chester pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an illegal big game animal on May 11 at the Windham Superior Court Criminal Division and was fined over $600.
Christopher Brough Jr., 27, of Hartland pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of an illegal big game animal on May 25 at the Windsor Superior Court Criminal Division.
Shaun Richardson, 40, from Chester pleaded guilty to hunting under revocation, false information to law enforcement authorities, and prohibited persons possessing firearms on May 25 at the Windham Superior Court Criminal Division and was fined over $1,300.
Diana Brough, 51, of Rockingham is due in court on July 7 at the Windham Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of aiding in possession of an illegal big game animal.
A juvenile was also charged.
Bits and Pieces
NH Fish and Game will host a webinar June 17 at 12 p.m. called Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Reconnecting the Watershed. Join NH Fish and Game guest speaker Dianne Timmins, Inland Fisheries Division Coldwater Project Leader, who will explain how extreme storms caused by climate change are damaging the habitat for New Hampshire’s state fish, the brook trout. Learn how stream crossings under roads often prevent trout from accessing vital coldwater habitat which affects their survival and spawning success. Learn how you too can help this species of concern.
To join the webinar click the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82821506317, or by telephone: 312-626-6799.
The webinar ID is 828 2150 6317.
To access recordings of the previous webinars in the “Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire” series, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/climate/index.html.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department completed its annual aerial stocking of remote trout ponds on Wednesday, June 2. Fish and Game contracts for a helicopter to stock remote ponds across the Granite State, from the Sunapee Region to Pittsburg. During this one-day event, nearly 50 remote ponds are stocked with brook trout fingerlings.
Fish stocked last June will have reached 5-6 inches in most areas, with 2-year-olds reaching 8 inches or more, and 3-year-olds often reaching 10 or more inches.
To see the entire list of stocked remote ponds, visit www.fishnh.com/fishing/trout-aerial.html.
***
New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds us that fish kills, where large numbers of fish die in a short period of time, are not an uncommon sight in the spring and summer, and most are due to natural processes, not pollution. Small lakes and ponds in New Hampshire that are comprised of shallow, vegetated habitat and that support an abundance of panfish and other species can be susceptible to fish kills.
Multiple factors contribute to this phenomenon. First, dissolved gases, particularly oxygen, become increasingly less soluble as water temperatures rise. This can happen very quickly on a sunny, calm day in late May or early June. Oxygen levels that drop to 4 parts per million can be lethal to fish. Most oxygen available to fish comes from algae. In the overnight hours and during cloudy weather, limited sunlight causes algae to switch from photosynthesis to respiration, increasing their consumption of the oxygen also needed by fish.
***
New Hampshire’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness is the site for day programs for youth in July and August. This is an excellent opportunity for youth to learn about New Hampshire’s wildlife and its identification, habitat, and “signs” such as tracks and scat. Students will spend a short orientation period in the classroom and the rest of the day exploring Owl Brook’s diverse habitats.
Pre-registration is required and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited to 12 participants per day. Registration is simple: visit www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/owl-brook.html and click on “youth hunting skills” to select the session you would like to attend.
Day programs will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning July 13 and ending August 5. Tuesdays will be for youth ages 10-12, and Thursdays will be for youth ages 13-15.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 1, 1817: “Frost and dusting of snow revives fears of another summer like that of 1816.”
On June 8, 1987: “One inch hail fell at 9 AM in Corinth, and was still on the ground at 4 PM.”
And on June 13, 1847: “Snow drifts still visible in sheltered locations of Wheelock, VT from heavy spring snows.”
***
The Summer Solstice occurs Sunday June 20 at 11:31 p.m. It is also the day I turn 75.
Parting Shots
Linda and I enjoyed cruising Lake Memphremagog aboard the Northern Star Saturday evening for the Jimmy Buffett Cruise. I was a much-needed respite from two days of hazmat team training.
More on the Northern Star next week, but I encourage you to take a look at the various crises they offer at http://northernstarcruises.com.
***
The difference between perseverance and obstinacy is that one comes from a strong will and the other from a strong won’t.
Henry Ward Beecher
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
