Summer will be different from any we can remember. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in so many ways and continues to do so, likely for a very long time. People keep talking about a “new normal.” I am not sure anyone knows what that will be.
So many things we looked forward to all winter are now canceled and more will be.
The 2020 summer season at Barry Conservation Camp has been canceled. New Hampshire 4-H, which operates the camp through the University of New Hampshire’s (UNH) Cooperative Extension, has made the difficult decision not to open Barry Camp this summer to ensure the safety of campers and staff in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency in the Granite State.
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s Green Mountain Conservation Camp program and wildlife management course for educators are being canceled for the 2020 season.
“The cancellation is due to concerns related to COVID-19 over the safety and health of participants and staff,” said Education Manager Alison Thomas.
Anyone who has already registered for GMCC will receive a complete refund. For questions about this process, please contact FWGMCC@vermont.gov or call 802-828-1460.
As I wrote two weeks ago, the AMC high huts will not open and shelters along the Long Trail will also be closed.
Many of the area’s fairs had already canceled and Friday Governor Scott announced that all would have to.
It will be a different summer and fall but if we all relax, take a deep breath and think of others, we will make it through these most trying times.
Bits and Pieces
If you have bats in your barn or other outbuildings around your home, New Hampshire wildlife biologists would love to hear from you! Citizen science volunteers are needed more than ever this summer to conduct bat counts around their property. On Thursday, June 4, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sandi Houghton from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program and Haley Andreozzi from the University of New Hampshire’s (UNH) Cooperative Extension Program will lead an online introduction to the different bat species found in the Granite State, the threats leading to their population declines, and how you can easily help to monitor bat populations from the comfort of your back yard.
Structures such as barns and church steeples often serve as summer homes for female bats and their young. In the face of white-nose syndrome, which has caused significant declines in bat populations throughout the Northeast, monitoring these “maternity colonies” is more important than ever. NH Fish and Game and UNH Cooperative Extension are appealing to landowners and homeowners who have bats on their property to help keep track of New Hampshire’s bats this summer by conducting “emergence counts” at their roosting sites.
For more information and to sign up for the online training session, visit www.naturegroupie.org/. If you have questions, contact Haley Andreozzi at haley.andreozzi@unh.edu or 603-862-5327.
***
Turtles are on the move this spring, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for the public’s help in keeping them safe. Female turtles are looking for places to deposit their eggs, sometimes choosing to lay them along the shoulders of roads, which can bring them into the path of motor vehicles.
“Turtles often go across roads as they search for a nest site,” said Luke Groff, biologist for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “They are slow-moving animals, so they have a tough time making it safely across the road. Turtles grow slowly and live a long time, so losing a mature breeding female is a huge loss to the turtle population.”
“Turtle nesting season provides us with a unique opportunity to see turtles moving on land, but it is an extremely vulnerable time for them,” said NH Fish and Game Department Wildlife Biologist Melissa Doperalski. “We can all do our part to help them safely reach their nesting habitats by slowing down when driving and keeping an eye out for them as they cross roadways in the coming weeks.”
Vermont Fish and Wildlife and partners are working to collect data on road stretches that are hotspots for wildlife movement, including turtles. When those sections of road are upgraded or repaved, the roads may be altered to protect the species involved. To that end, they are working closely with VTrans, and with Jim Andrews from the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas, among other partners.
Paddlers, boaters, and anglers are asked to report turtle sightings throughout the state to the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas website at www.vtherpatlas.org. The reports help conservationists keep track of the status of these species in order to act if populations appear to be in decline.
Observations can be submitted to the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas online at www.vtherpatlas.org or jandrews@vtherpatlas.com.
***
Each year, Vermonters encounter native turtles in the wild or crossing roadways, and some folks illegally bring them home as pets, but rarely does this story have a happy ending, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Some turtles grow large and others require more complicated care than their owners realize. Turtles kept indoors require full-spectrum lighting for healthy shell development. And with some turtles living 50 years or longer, owners often grow tired of caring for them and surrender them to a captive care facility or release them into the wild, neither of which is a good option.
***
The State of New Hampshire offers a $100,000 challenge grant to fund the work of the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program, but to qualify, the Department must raise an equal amount in private contributions by June 30. These funds are also critical in meeting federal grant match requirements.
Visit www.wildnh.com/nongame to learn more about the program’s work and to donate.
***
Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are now available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page.
The Fish and Wildlife Board met on May 20 and set antlerless deer permit numbers for the fall deer hunting seasons.
Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the October 24-25 youth and novice weekend hunt.
The muzzleloader season on October 29-November 1 and December 5-13 will have antlerless permits distributed in 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units, which is estimated to result in 6,385 antlerless deer being taken.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
“The winter of 2020 was relatively easy for deer throughout Vermont,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s deer project leader. “However, minimal population growth is expected due to lingering effects of the more-severe winter of 2019. Fawn and yearling age classes appeared to have fewer deer than usual in 2019. Yearling antler beam diameters, fawn weights and other physical condition metrics are declining or are below optimal levels in many areas, indicating that deer have exceeded the level their habitat can support long-term.”
The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is August 12.
***
Vermont’s annual, statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 13 this year, which will also be opening day of the regular bass fishing season.
“Vermont’s Free Fishing Day gives anglers the opportunity to go fishing without a license for the day in Vermont lakes and streams,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “Fishing is an activity that can be shared with family or easily taught to newcomers while enjoying quality time together.”
Vermont’s regular bass season also opens on June 13, marking the start of some of the hottest bass fishing action in the northeast. The bass season opens each year on the second Saturday in June and extends through the last day of November.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on May 30, 1884: “Decoration Day; snow on the flowers that decorated the soldiers graves in Randolph, VT.”
He also reminds us that on May 31,1998: “ Damaging winds and hail up to 1 inch in diameter noted state-wide, with a funnel cloud just west of Brattleboro. Winds estimated over 70 mph in parts of Bennington and Windham counties with downed trees and power lines.”
Mark provided the May Records and Averages
Warmest: 61.6°F/1911 Coldest: 47.0°F/1917
Wettest: 11.12”/2011 Driest: 0.04”/1903
Parting Shots
I don’t do heat very well. The temperature reached 88 Friday afternoon leaving me so wasted I had to quit working outside and sit by a fan on the porch. Adding to the discomfort was the sudden change from the recent below average temperatures to readings more often found in July and August. My body could not adjust.
As I write this Monday evening, the week ahead is predicted to be hot and humid. I guess I will just have to suffer and dream of winter.
***
I have been swimming in our spring fed pond. I don’t know the temperature of the water but it is been invigorating to say the least.
Memorial Day Don Kollisch and I climbed Black Mountain. A breeze kept the bugs away and helped cool us.
We take separate vehicles to the trailhead and hike at least six feet apart, doing our best to stay safe while getting much needed exercise and socialization.
***
Last week I wrote about the humming birds that arrived at the pond. Also about the male cardinal, a bluebird and a rose-breasted grosbeak that showed up at the house.
A real thrill this past week was seeing a hermit thrush at the kitchen window. It did not hang around but we sure hope to see Vermont’s state bird again.
***
“Ask the animals, and they will teach you; the birds of the air, and they will tell you.”
Job 12:7
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
