Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Mount Sunapee Attracts Many Hikers

Mt. Sunapee in Newbury, NH, is 70 miles southeast of where I live. I never thought much about hiking it despite attending the huge League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s annual event at the ski area base several years. Mountains carved up for roads and ski trails with multiple buildings on the summit have never been high on my list of places to hike.
Despite those reservations, I said yes when Don Kollisch suggested we hike Mt. Sunapee and I am glad we did. Standing on the deck of the summit lodge looking north to beautiful Lake Sunapee and the mountains beyond let me put the physical structures around the top of the mountain out of my mind and thoroughly enjoy the experience.
We were there on Sunday, a very hot and humid day, but the views in all directions were excellent.
Of all the things we saw, the most special was little Lake Solitude which is located a mile east of the summit. It is a good place to stop and rest and enjoy the peaceful location nearly two miles from the nearest road. We looked up at the White Ledges where several hikers were taking in the view from on high. A bit later we reached the ledges and recommend taking the short detour to look down on the lake.
There is more than one option for hikers to reach the summit. We chose to hike from the east via the Andrew Brook Trail to Lake Solitude and then the Solitude Trail to the 2,745’ summit and the top of the Lake Sunapee Ski Area which is located in the Mt. Sunapee State Park.
After lunch on the deck, we headed down via the Summit Trail to the ski area parking lot where we had left a car completing our 5.3 mile hike. We happily doffed our packs and cranked up the AC in the car as we drove the five miles around to the Andrew Brook trailhead where we had left the other vehicle.
Spotting cars meant we could see the things we had planned without backtracking and I would suggest you consider doing that if you can.
The trails on the mountain are popular and we saw many people of all ages and several well mannered dogs. It would help if the signage was better. One junction above Lake solitude was marked but another was not, causing us to be unsure of which way to go. Likewise distances on the signs as are common on AMC trails would be nice.
Those of us who live in northern Vermont and New Hampshire tend to think of hiking north of Route 4. Sunapee is south of I-89 but it is an easy trip down. You won’t regret it.
Bits and Pieces
The photo accompanying this column makes those of us who are anglers envious. Lyndonville resident Mike Wheeler landed the 12 pound, 29-1/2 inch lake trout while fishing Shadow Lake in Glover on July 21.
***
Hikers and rock climbers can return to Vermont cliffs now that peregrine falcon nesting season has ended. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has confirmed that all the young falcons have learned to fly and should not be disturbed by human presence on the cliffs.
“The young peregrines have fledged, and nesting data suggest Vermont falcons had a very successful year. A final report will be issued later this year,” said Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s migratory bird biologist Doug Morin. “The falcon’s nesting success is due to a combination of good weather and the cooperation from hikers and rock climbers who observe a respectful distance from nesting falcons during this critical period. Peregrine nesting success would not be possible without more than 50 volunteers who monitor the nest sites statewide from March to the end of July.”
According to Audubon biologist Margaret Fowle, who coordinates the monitoring effort on behalf of the Fish & Wildlife Department, biologists and volunteers monitored peregrine pairs that occupied at least 56 Vermont cliffs in early spring and summer.
***
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has information on its website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, about the 2020 controlled waterfowl hunts at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison and Mud Creek Wildlife Management Area in Alburgh.
Applications for hunting at Mud Creek on October 13 and 15 may be downloaded from the website. Applications must be submitted electronically to Tammy.Gratton@vermont.gov or postmarked and returned no later than August 21 to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452.
Controlled goose hunting at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area will be by pre-registration with hunting zones assigned at the time of the permit drawing. Self-registration permits will be available at the Dead Creek check-in kiosk.
Friday, October 16 is a junior hunter day at Dead Creek. Only hunters 17 years of age or younger on October 16 may self-register.
***
The annual Rabies Bait Drop, a week-long, cooperative effort between the State of Vermont and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to stop the spread of the rabies, started Saturday, August 1.
Rabies vaccine, in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait that is attractive to raccoons and skunks, will be dropped in rural areas of Vermont from low-flying aircraft and placed by hand in residential centers.
Approximately 450,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in nearly 100 Vermont communities across nine counties. A switch allows pilots to control where the baits fall, in order to avoid roadways, homes and other places where people are most likely to be.
Vermont Public Health Veterinarian Natalie Kwit said the bait packs are not poisonous, and people or animals can’t get rabies from the bait. “The rabies bait packs are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife,” said Dr. Kwit, “but it’s important to leave the packs undisturbed so that they can be eaten by wild animals.”
If a bait must be moved, use gloves or a plastic bag in case the blister pack is damaged. If your pet eats a bait, or if a child brings one home, let officials know by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES (1-800-472-2437) or call the toll-free number printed on the bait.
So far this year, five animals in Vermont have tested positive for rabies, three of which have been raccoons.
If you suspect an animal may have rabies, call the Rabies Hotline:
1-800-4-RABIES or 1-802-223-8697.
***
Vermont Native Americans will be eligible for free hunting and fishing licenses January 1. It has been a long struggle dating back to the 70s as Native Americans have been trying through the legislature and the courts to get that right.
Now they have thanks to a bill passed by the legislature and signed into law by Governor Scott July 13.
The statute says in part, “A certified citizen of a Native American Indian tribe that has been recognized by the State pursuant to 1 V.S.A. chapter 23 may receive a free permanent fishing license or, if the person qualifies for a hunting license, a free permanent combination hunting and fishing license upon submission of a current and valid tribal identification card.”
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking the public to report sightings of hen turkeys, with or without young, through the Department’s online survey at www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkeybrood.html.
This year’s survey continues through August 31, providing data that help New Hampshire Fish and Game Department biologists determine the distribution and abundance of wild turkeys throughout the State.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on August 10, 1976: “The soggy remnants of Hurricane Bell tracked across Vermont, releasing 4 inches of rain in Readsboro, in southern VT, and on Mt. Mansfield in northern VT.”
Parting Shots
Eight virtual meetings via Zoom or Microsoft Team in five days last week left me tired of staring at my computer screen and wishing for the return of face to face meetings where you can see the nuances of body language and look at more than one person at a time to gauge their reactions.
I know I sound like a broken record, but the heat and humidity cause me great discomfort and reduce the time I can do the things I like and those I need to accomplish during our famously short summers. WCAX’s Gary Sadowski tells us July was the hottest ever in Burlington. I haven’t had a chance to talk with Mark Breen but I assume records may have been broken on this side of the state as well.
Friday I did have an enjoyable and rewarding experience despite the hot weather as I assisted in the distribution of food in the Oxbow High School parking lot. It was one of three held that day around the state as part of Vermont’s Farmers to Families food distribution program that the National Guard is efficiently facilitating.
Saturday I married a couple in my role of Justice of the Peace, something I always enjoy. Thus the week was not all unpleasant despite the hot weather and and overabundance of virtual meetings.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
copyright 2020 Gary W. Moore
