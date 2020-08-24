Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Mt. Mansfield Toll Road a must for Vermonters

A drive up Mt. Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak, on the Toll Road is something all Vermonters should do. I am sorry to say I never had until last week when Linda and I decided to make the drive.
Although we had climbed to the summit years ago, we had not seen northern Vermont and New York from the perspective of the saddle between the Chin and the Forehead.
The 4.5 mile road is winding dirt with several hairpin turns. The 15 mph speed limit is there for a reason as when meeting cars traveling in the opposite direction on a corner, one must stop.
The Toll Road was originally completed in 1870 for horse-drawn carriages to access the summit hotel, Mt. Mansfield Hotel. Like so many summit hotels it no longer stands.
There are three parking areas close to the top of the road. Each offers different views but should not be missed.
The larger one is at the top at 3,850 feet by the now closed visitor center. A Green Mountain Club guide is stationed there to remind people to stay on the trails and to offer information.
It is about a 1.5 mile hike north along the Long Trail to the 4,393 foot summit known as the Chin but only about a ten minute walk to a barren spot where the views to Lake Champlain and beyond to New York are wonderful. One of the lower lots provides views north to Smugglers Notch and the surrounding peaks.
Part way up the road is a beautiful little chapel that was completed in 1983 which hosts a Sunday service and small intimate weddings.
My only suggestion is to watch the weather reports and go on a day predicted to be clear. Even though I did that soon after we made it to the barren spot and admired the area to the west bathed in right sunlight, a cloud blew in and left us damp and unable to see more than a few hundred yards.
The cost to access the road is $25 per vehicle and $9 per passenger.
There were a lot of people on the mountain and most wore masks when they met on the trail or were in the parking lot.
Vermont And New Hampshire Bear Seasons Open September 1
Vermont has a lot of bears and hunters are anxiously awaiting the opening of the season on September 1. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is reminding hunters about the bear hunting regulations.
Vermont has two bear hunting seasons. The early season, which requires a special bear tag, starts September 1, and continues through November 13 with one exception. Nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until September 15. The late bear season begins November 14 and continues through November 22. A hunter may only take one bear during the year.
In addition to a hunting license, a bear hunter using a bow or crossbow must have a prior or current bow license or a certificate proving completion of a bow hunter education course.
The hunter must field dress the bear before taking it to a reporting station. It is also legal to skin the bear and cut it up in order to carry it out of the woods. Although the bear must be reported within 48 hours, Fish & Wildlife urges doing so quickly to cool the meat. The hunter must also collect and submit a pre-molar tooth from the bear at the time the bear is reported or within 30 days. The tooth provides important data on the age structure and size of the bear population.
Upon the request of a game warden, a person harvesting a bear is required to return to the kill site with a game warden.
“Fifty years ago Vermont had less than 1,500 bears, and they were found mostly in the mountains and northeastern quarter of the state,” Vermont’s bear biologist Forrest Hammond said. “Although we have successfully increased bear numbers to approximately three times that number, the human population has also risen, resulting in more encounters between humans and bears. Carefully regulated hunting helps control the growth of the black bear population and allows for their sustainable use, while decreasing interactions with humans.”
Hammond says with bears being so abundant, this is a great opportunity for hunters who have never hunted bear to do so this year. He says properly prepared bear meat is highly nutritious and that recipes are readily available on the Internet as well as in the 2020 Black Bear Hunting Season Guide which is available on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website.
Hammond recommends that hunters refrain from shooting a bear with cubs as well as bears observed in groups as they are usually made up of sows with cubs.
September 1 also marks the start of the bear hunting season in New Hampshire. Bears may be hunted over bait, by stalking or with hounds.
According to Fish and Game, “The statewide bear population has experienced modest growth over the past two decades and is at approximately 6,100 animals. The population is strong throughout the state and abundant hunting opportunities exist in most areas.”
Bear management objectives vary by region, and hunting opportunity has been expanded in some regions in an effort to stabilize bear population growth.
The bait may not contain chocolate or any cocoa derivative.
Bits and Pieces
Travel + Leisure recently did a piece, The Best Hikes in Every State. I found interesting what is said about Vermont and what it chose as the best hike.
“Vermont is one of those states, much like Washington, where people just walk around looking ready to hike at a moment’s notice. It’s hard to go wrong with this sort of enthusiasm. Mount Mansfield is the highest mountain in VT and offers two miles of ridge-top, alpine hiking. There are a few trails that bring hikers to the summit of Mount Mansfield, but we’re partial to the Long Trail. The Long Trail is actually a 272-mile trail, but can be followed for 2.3 miles to Mansfield’s highest point at 4,393 feet.”
The Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail was named the best hike in New Hampshire.
Neither would have been my choice for the best hike, but such choices are more subjective than objective.
***
Vermont’s resident Canada goose hunting season will be held September 1 through September 25 to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
The season will be open statewide with a daily bag limit of five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of Vermont.
A printable copy of migratory bird hunting regulations can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version also is available from license agents and post offices.
***
New Hampshire’s Canada goose hunting season will also be held September 1 through September 25 statewide with a bag limit of five.
***
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department invites you to get outside and help celebrate 100 years of Wildlife Management Area conservation with an art contest commemorating Vermont’s legacy of wildlife-based recreation and healthy lands and waters.
“More than ever, this is a great time to get outside and enjoy Vermont’s wild areas and wildlife,” said Director of Wildlife Mark Scott. “Please join us in celebrating Vermont’s legacy of wildlife-based recreation and healthy lands and waters by creating a work of art about one or all of Vermont’s Wildlife Management Areas.”
Competition will be held in five age groups from August through October 9. Entries may include media such as paintings, drawings, collages, photographs, poetry, audio, video, or anything else that can be shared digitally. Prizes will include $300 for the first, second and third place winners provided by the Vermont Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs, with additional monetary prizes from other sporting organizations, a Vermont WMA guide, Wetland-Woodland-Wildland book, Green Mountain Conservation Camp discounts, and lunch with a scientist. Winners will be announced on November 13.
To learn more about WMA Art Contest rules and Vermont’s WMAs go to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, or https://vtfishandwildlife.com/wma-art-contest.
***
Mark Breen reminds us in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on August 28, 2011: “Hurricane Irene weakened to a tropical storm, but unleashed 4 to 8 inches of rain on soggy ground, resulting in the worst flooding since 1927. Hundreds of roads washed out, over $100 billion dollars in damages; 4 lives lost.”
Mark also supplied the August Records and Averages
Warmest: 71.7°F in 1937 Coldest: 60.4°F in 1903
Wettest: 9.06 inches in 2011 Driest: 0.93 inches in 2002
Parting Shots
I find it hard to believe that Linda and I have been married 50 years as of Saturday, August 22. Damn I am getting old!
We had planned to be fishing off Homer, Alaska as we had been in Talkeetna on our 25th. We had reservations for flights, charter boat, bed and breakfast, rental car and airport hotel since January. All of that had to be canceled. We hope to make it next year, but time will tell.
We didn’t make our planned trip but we did have a special anniversary at the Windham Foundation’s Grafton Inn.
A few years ago we learned that Betty and Bruce Beauvais of Ryegate were married on the same day. Congratulations to them.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
