Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Mt. Martha and Owl’s Head not to be overlooked

I have driven by the trailheads for Mt. Martha and Owl’s Head on NH Route 115 countless times and often wondered what they led to. Thursday I found out what I had been missing.
The day was what a summer day should be, sunny, not too hot and with a cool breeze. The views in all directions were clear with the various summits, including Mt. Washington, visible in great detail.
My copy of “New Hampshire’s 52 With A View”, reviewed in this column, led me to choose the hike about which I had known nothing before reading the description in the guide book and following that with the details in the AMC White Mountain Guide, the bible of White Mountain hikers.
Don Kollisch and I drove to Route 115 connecting Route 3 in Carroll and Route 2 in Jefferson in two vehicles because of Covid 19. Our plan was to spot a vehicle in the parking lot for the Owl’s Head Trail in Jefferson and then drive back to the Cherry Mountain Trail parking in Carroll. Our planned hike was to be done from west to east and I am glad we chose that direction as it appears that the reverse would have been more difficult.
We started our hike by ascending the 1.7 mile Cherry Mountain Trail to the .2 mile Mt. Martha Spur to the 3,563 foot summit of Martha. The viewing options are limited by the trees but are still excellent to the east and south. There is a small grassy opening and a short distance farther are the four corners of what was once the base of a fire tower. A narrow cut in the trees allows for views to the north.
The summit is allegedly named after Martha Washington, our first First Lady. It is one of two peaks on Cherry Mountain, the other being Owl’s Head.
Soon after we summited two young women arrived and were quickly followed by two groups of four men and women. That made it too crowded for our liking so Don and I donned our packs and headed to Owl’s Head via the .8 mile Martha’s Mile Trail.
Martha’s Mile descends to a col then climbs up to 3,248 foot Owl’s Head. The last bit is a real scramble or perhaps better stated as a steep hand over hand rock climb up the ledges.
Just below the summit are some open ledges that provide wonderful views of the Presidentials. Unlike on Martha, no trees blocked our view and thus the enjoyment.
It was on the rocks that we relaxed, ate our lunches and enjoyed a wonderful day in the mountains. Such days remind us it is great to be alive and live where we do with easy access to all sorts of special places.
Rested and refreshed, we headed over the summit and down the 2.4 mile Owl’s Head Trail to Route 115 where we had left Don’s car that morning. We were tired but happy, with legs feeling like rubber. A four mile drive west took us to my car where we parted after remarking how special the day and the hike had been.
There is a state historic marker at the Owl’s Head parking lot that explains the huge rockslide that took place on July 10, 1885. It says in part, “A million tons of boulders, trees and mud loosened by a cloudburst rolled and tumbled a tortuous tow miles, destroying Oscar Stanley’s new home and his cattle, barn and crops.”
The 5.1 mile hike had taken us about six hours, certainly longer than it would many. Remember we are known as the Persistent Plodders. Along the way we saw three solo female hikers, a lone male trail runner, three dogs and the previously mention ten on Martha.
Second Edition Of “New Hampshire’s 52 With A View” Ideal For Those Who Want Some Solitude
“New Hampshire’s 52 With A View, A Hikers Guide” by Concord, NH resident Ken MacGray is a great resource for those of us who are tired of the crowds encountered on many of the higher peaks in the White Mountains.
The 246 page book is divided into six regions with peaks from Mt. Monadnock in southwestern, New Hampshire to Magalloway Mountain in the far north.
Some of the nearby mountains listed in addition to Magalloway are, Black Mountain, Blueberry Mountain, Mt. Cube, Smarts Mountain, Stinson Mountain and Mt. Willard.
I wrote about the fist edition of the book as I found it an excellent resource for hikes that are less well known and far less crowded in these times where we need to keep our distance from each other to stay safe.
The second edition is expanded and updated and reflects the current 52 With A View list, which was officially revised in May. The guide features revised and expanded trail descriptions for each peak and over 50 photographs depicting scenes from each mountain. There are also expanded alternate routes with more detailed trailhead locations, expanded and updated winter information, updated peak elevations per the latest LIDAR data, and an overview map of where each peak is located.
I have hiked many of the mountains listed but have found the book a valuable resource for new hikes and am already visiting new peaks as a result.
I seldom hike on weekends or holidays as I hate to arrive on a summit to find it crowded. That is also why having completed the New Hampshire and Vermont 4,000 footers long ago, I often opt for less popular trails and summits. Thus “52 With A View” is a welcome addition to my collection of hiking guides.
You can order “52 With A View” from www.bondcliffbooks.com or pick up a copy at local bookstores.
Bits and Pieces
The next meeting of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission, scheduled for Wednesday, August 12 will be conducted via conference call. The call is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and is open to members of the public who wish to listen in. Public comment will not be heard during the call, but will be accepted for three days following. Comments may be emailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov or mailed to Tanya Haskell, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
To join the call dial 800-356-8278 and enter the conference pin 671812. You will be asked to state your name. Once you do that you will be entered into the call.
As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department continues to urge homeowners, campers, tourists, and those with dumpsters and chicken coops to be responsible and bear attentive throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall. Adverse bear–human interactions increased in the Granite State during the first half of the summer, and it is predicted that these encounters will continue into autumn.
Preventing conflicts between bears and humans is far more successful when people are preemptive, and it is easier to avoid a conflict than to resolve one. “Bears have an extremely acute sense of smell and long memories,” said bear biologist Andrew Timmins, “so we really need the cooperation of residents and visitors this summer and fall to prevent bears from returning to locations where they previously found food, because over time bears will lose some of their natural aversion to humans. Bears are much better off in the wild, and we need to do our part to not entice them near people with food attractants.”
Tips to help build respectful relationships with bears:
If you have questions regarding bear-related issues, you can get advice by calling a toll-free number coordinated jointly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department: 1-888-749-2327.
***
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department owns and manages 196 fishing access areas on lakes and rivers throughout the state. They are free and open 24/7, and their use is regulated with priority to anglers and boaters because the purchase and maintenance of these areas are funded by motorboat registration fees, the sale of fishing licenses and a federal tax on fishing equipment and boating fuels.
Mike Wichrowski who manages the fishing access areas for Fish & Wildlife said, “More anglers and boaters are showing up, and so are lots of other people. We are getting many complaints about illegal use, littering, parking problems, and thoughtless activity affecting other users.”
Authorized activities in order of priority are: Fishing and the launching of any vessel to be used for fishing and the parking of vehicles and trailers used for these activities; the launching of motorboats and parking their vehicles and trailers; hunting, trapping and parking of vehicles and boat trailers used for these activities; launching of non-motorized vessels not used for commercial purposes and the parking of their vehicles and boat trailers; and ATVs and snowmobiles when being used for ice fishing’
Swimming is NOT permitted nor is camping, picnicking or fires.
***
The winners of Vermont’s 2020 moose hunting permits were determined last Wednesday at a lottery drawing in Montpelier done by a random sort of applications that were submitted by a July 8 deadline.
As part of the regular lottery drawing, a “special priority drawing” was held for five permits to go to applicants who are Vermont resident veterans. The unsuccessful applicants from the veteran drawing were included in the larger regular drawing that followed. All applicants for both drawings who did not receive a permit were awarded a bonus point to improve their chances in future moose permit lotteries.
The department will issue 55 either-sex moose hunting permits in WMU-E in the northeast corner of the state for the moose seasons this October, which is expected to result in the harvest of 30-35 moose.
Winners in this year’s moose hunting lottery are posted in a searchable database on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on August 13, 1955: “The remnants of Hurricane Connie soaked southern Vermont; Weston, VT 8.00 inches, severe floods in southern New England.”
Parting Shots
I have to agree with the sentiment of the person who sent the photo of the overflowing dumpster at Groton State Forest.
The Department of Forest Parks and Recreation is part of the Agency of Natural Resources as is Fish and Wildlife which goes to great effort to educate the public how to avoid problems with bears.
Securing trash is at the top of the list.
***
Naturalist Ted Leven pointed out a new word, Covidiot. I like it. I see and hear many things to which the word applies. We need to stick together and not be selfish if we are to stay safe and keep our loved ones and neighbors, especially those who are old or have health problems alive.
***
It has been a busy weekend starting with Friday when I had to go to the Fire Academy in Pittsford. Saturday we had hazmat team training in Milton and Sunday in Johnson.
