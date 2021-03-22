Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Mt. Washington Resort Is Special And The Skiing Was Great

The historic Mount Washington Hotel is elegant and welcoming to one and all. I have stayed there many times over the last half century, mostly for meetings and conferences and occasionally for pleasure. My wife and I often visit for special meals in the main dining room or to sip wine on the wide porch watching the sunset on Mount Washington. It is one of those places I know will always provide me with a memorable experience.
The Mount Washington Course, a Donald Ross original golf course, is a big draw in the warm months. In winter, alpine skiers flock to Bretton Woods across Route 302 from the hotel and the nordic ski center adjacent to the hotel.
It was nordic skiing that drew me to the resort last week. The cross-country skiing was excellent on a bright sunny day. Looking up at snow-covered Mount Washington and the surrounding peaks all aglow was cause for frequent stops just to admire the views.
The groomer was out so several of the trails I skied in the morning had just been done and, in a couple of instances, I made first tracks. I needed the exercise after eating a huge breakfast which I will mention later.
With a 100-kilometer trail network, there is a wide variety of trails from the easy to the difficult and from flat open terrain to wooded and hilly.
Spring arrived Saturday and with it warm weather that will melt the snow so if you want to give the trails a try do so soon.
In my previous stays at Mount Washington, I have enjoyed the ambiance of the historic hotel rooms which have all been modernized and are very comfortable. This time I stayed in the Presidential Wing which was opened in 2009 and was the first new construction at the Hotel in over a century.
I can attest the new rooms are large, nicely appointed and very comfortable. I slept better than I had in months and awakened two hours after my usual time.
The Presidential Wing also houses the new spa and an additional 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space. It is topped by the Jewell Terrace, a landscaped rooftop garden that is the place to be on a summer day.
I chose Stickney’s Restaurant on the lower level of the hotel for dinner and a table by a window to enjoy the sunset on the mountains. An order of crisp calamari to start was followed by the roasted chicken rosemary jus, the best chicken I have ever had.
Breakfast was served in the beautifully restored main dining room offering views of the mountains. The Mount Washington is known for its food and breakfast was a good example. A three egg omelet filled with cheddar cheese, bacon and sausage along with a pile of breakfast potatoes, five slices of pecanwood smoked bacon and two slices of wheat toast, was more than I could eat, although I made a valiant attempt, leaving only a little potato and a slice of toast.
Following breakfast I headed down the hill to the Bretton Woods Nordic Center intent on burning off some of the calories I had so enjoyed eating.
I hadn’t visited the new Rosebrook Lodge on the top of the ski area so I opted to go there for lunch. I rode the gondola up and down enjoying watching skiers schuss by under and around my little cabin.
There are three options for food and beverage at the Rosebrook Lodge and I opted for the Switchback Grille.
Space does not allow me to go into detail about the mountain lodge but I will visit again in the summer with Linda to enjoy a meal while admiring the view of Mount Washington and the Presidentials.
Check out all that the Omni Mount Washington Resort has to offer at, https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/bretton-woods-mount-washington.
Bits and Pieces
Do you like to fish? Would you be willing to help others learn? The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to become ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ instructors to pass on Vermont’s fishing tradition to the next generation of Vermonters. The department has rescheduled its one-day training workshop for new instructors to Saturday, May 1 at the Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton.
Instructors in the ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ program organize and instruct clinics in their communities for Vermonters of all ages. Participants in the training workshop will learn how to teach a basic fishing clinic, as well as learn about regulations and ethics, aquatic ecology, fisheries management, habitat conservation and tackle craft. They will also be introduced to conducting specialized fishing clinics, including clinics on ice fishing and species-specific fishing. The class is informal, and it is not necessary to have a high level of fishing expertise to become an instructor.
There is no charge for the training, and all curriculum materials will be provided. Educators looking to earn 1 graduate level credit through Castleton University can participate on the training through a course titled Experiential Education in Aquatic Ecology & Habitat Conservation. The Castleton University course takes place the same day and time but includes additional work.
The workshop runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required, and you must be 18 years of age to participate. Those interested can register online at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232 or by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov.
Once completed, pending a background check, attendees will become certified instructors and have access to program equipment and resources for their programs.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public hearing this Thursday, March 25, at 9 a.m. regarding a proposed marine aquaculture license application. The hearing will be conducted virtually. The public is welcome to attend and to offer comments on the proposed aquaculture plans.
Go to https://nhfishgame.com/2021/02/26/public-hearing-on-aquaculture-license-application-scheduled-for-march-25/ to learn more and how to connect.
William Fisher of Avalonia Aquaculture will be heard on his application for a three-acre bottom culture site near the Scammell Bridge in Dover, NH, for the culture of multiple shellfish species.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold two virtual public hearings regarding the 2021-2022 hunting and trapping season rule proposals I have previously written about. The hearings will be conducted remotely using the Teams communication platform on Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. and Tuesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m.
The complete rulemaking notice as well as an individual analysis of each managed game species can be viewed by visiting the Wildlife Rules Proposals for 2021-2022 webpage at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/season-setting.html. The site also lists the information needed to connect.
***
The ice is softening and becoming unsafe. It is time to get ice shanties or bobhouses off the ice. New Hampshire requires their removal by the end of day, April 1. Vermont requires removal by the last Sunday of March, the 28th this year.
The shanty may not be left at a fishing access and all debris must be cleaned up and not left on the ice.
Parting Shots
I was disappointed to learn that we will need to dial 11 digits to make calls in town in Vermont and New Hampshire some time this year. To call within St. Johnsbury will require 1-802-748-XXXX for example.
In both states, landline users will have to start using the 802 or 603 area codes even to dial locally. This is because a new national suicide prevention hotline is starting up, which people will get to by dialing 988.
The reason is that 988 happens to be a telephone exchange in any number of states. It’s Portsmouth in NH and Troy and Jay Peak in VT.
I fondly remember when we could call in town by using just four digits and later by five. It has stood at seven for many years now and we have learned to live with that.
I faintly remember when we moved to the farm on Fairground in 1950 being held up to the crank phone on the wall to talk to my grandmother. Those calls were facilitated by operators located on the second floor over what is now Thomson Fuels in Bradford. You cranked the phone and an operator plugged a cord into the panel and then another to the number you wanted. No calls were ever private.
I also remember party lines shared by multiple families. You would be talking to your girlfriend when a busy body neighbor would pick up and listen. You could tell by the background noise and often the breathing.
***
What a nice weekend we had! The temperature was in the high 50s and the sun shone brightly. It was an ideal time to be outside cleaning up some of the detritus left from winter.
The predictions are for even warmer weather this week. We will see the snowpack drop every day. I just hope the nights are cold enough for the sugar makers.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
