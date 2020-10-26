Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Muzzleloader Seasons Open Soon

Muzzleloader hunting has been increasing in popularity in the twin states. New Hampshire expects over 20,000 to participate in the October 31-November 10 muzzleloader season. Likewise, Vermont expects to see more licenses sold this fall.
In New Hampshire, muzzleloader hunters are given 11 days prior to the opening day of the regular firearms season to hunt deer. Hunters must obtain a regular hunting license and a muzzleloader license.
New this year in Vermont is the October 29 to November 1 muzzleloader season for those with antlerless permits only.
Vermont’s regular muzzleloader season takes place December 5-13 which is after the regular firearms season.
Landaff Youth Receives Award From Fish And Game
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission has honored several individuals with the 2019 Commission Awards of Excellence for outstanding efforts in the conservation field in support of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s mission.
Emma Lee Patricia Putnam of Landaff received the Youth Conservation Award. She is a seventh grader at the Bath Village School and has a passion for wildlife and the environment that is exceptional for someone her age. She is an animal lover and is determined to make this world a better place for all of its inhabitants. Emma volunteers at the Second Chance Animal Rescue in Littleton. For the past two years she has asked for no birthday gifts but instead that donations be made to the Rescue. She and a couple of friends also made and sold bracelets to raise money for Second Chance.
Emma has participated in the National Wild Turkey Federation’s youth Jake’s Day event learning about hunting and hunter safety and kayaking. She volunteers taking down and putting up snowmobile trail signs. She also picks up any trash left behind on the trails and works to collect trash along roadways. She recycles and returns all cans and bottles donating the money to the Pittsburg Ridge Runners Snowmobile Clubs Grooming Fund. Last year she was able to donate over $100.
Emma also spends time picking up hooks, fishing line, and other trash on the shores of 1st, 2nd and 3rd Connecticut Lakes in Pittsburg. Her concern is that wildlife will ingest or get entangled in the trash people leave behind. She also makes bat houses and opossum shelters. Emma is most recently doing research about trout with the goal of managing the fish stocked in the pond behind her house. She hopes to volunteer at a fish hatchery in the near future. Her ultimate goal is to become a Fish and Game Conservation Officer.
Bits and Pieces
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division has a new recruit. “Fin” is a 14-week-old chocolate Labrador retriever donated by Wes and Belinda Reed of Rise and Shine Retrievers in Barnstead, NH. This is the third generous donation made by the Reeds to the Department through the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire for the K-9 Team .
Fin was first presented to his new partner, Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kenneth St. Pierre, earlier in September. “Fin will work on basic obedience, tracking, and exposure to both evidence and fish and wildlife daily,” said St. Pierre.
Fin and CO St. Pierre are expected to attend basic training at the Vermont K-9 Academy and “boot camp” at the 37th Basic Canine Patrol School next summer. The program is a 544-hour commitment for the team and runs from July until November. Upon completion of the course, Fin and CO St. Pierre will receive certification in tracking, evidence detection, and fish and wildlife detection.
Fish and Game’s other canines and handlers are trained at the Vermont Police Academy as are many other New Hampshire K-9s.
***
Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s colorful 2021 calendar is now available.
The calendar is filled with stunning photos of Vermont wildlife taken by many well-known Vermont photographers including Roger Irwin, Tony Smith, Tyler Pockette, Daniel Berna, Kurt Budliger, Ian Clark, Chris Ingram, and Josh Blouin.
The calendar includes hunting, fishing and trapping season dates for each month, along with beautiful photography, and it makes the perfect gift for any sportsman or sportswoman.
The calendar is available for $15 from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a printable free-shipping order form on their website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department held its annual permit lottery for muzzleloader antlerless deer permits in September and says it now has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits available for use in the antlerless-only October 29-November 1 season and the regular December 5-13 season.
The unallocated permits are available because not enough people applied for them in the lottery.
These permits can be purchased for $10 on the department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, on a first come, first served basis.
Here are the Wildlife Management Units with the number of muzzleloader antlerless permits available as of October 20: A-348, F1-214, F2-272, K-1,372, and N-931.
A person who won a permit in the lottery may not purchase a second permit unless they take a deer with their first permit and then only if they have not reached their four-deer annual limit.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on October 31, 2019: “Intense storm in Great Lakes produced 70 mph winds in Johnson, VT, a record high of 71 in Burlington, and 3 to 5 inches of flooding rains.”
Mark also provided the October Records and Averages
Warmest: 56.1°F in 2017 Coldest: 39.1°F in 1925
Wettest: 8.60 inches in 2005 Driest: 0.29 inches in 1924
Parting Shots
Vote Or Don’t Complain
Voting is a right we have that residents of many countries around the world only dream of. I suggest it is an obligation as well as a privilege in a democracy like ours.
There are no valid excuses for not voting. Absentee ballots are readily available so in person voting is not required.
Every vote counts as some recent elections proved when only one or two votes separated the winner from the loser.
It does not matter if it is a local election for school board or select board, town clerk, town treasurer or many other positions we elect, each affects us in some way.
The same is true of our local representatives and senators as well as statewide officers which we will elect next week. They determine so much of what impacts us from taxes to regulations we have to live by.
The election for president and the members of congress likewise have a huge impact on us, our families and our friends.
We get to vote for every position I have listed above. Make sure you do.
You may not especially like either of two candidates, but one may be more in line with your beliefs. Voting for the that one. We should always choose the one we feel is best suited for the position. Rarely will we agree with every position they have.
I have long angered people who complain about an issue, either local, state or national when I ask, Did you vote? If they respond with a no, I say don’t waste my time talking to me as you obviously did not care enough to do anything about it.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
