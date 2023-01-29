The 2022 Winter Turkey Flock Survey saw 772 flocks reported statewide with 13,201 turkeys recorded, averaging 17.1 turkeys per flock. “The number of flocks reported and the number of turkeys reported were lower in 2022 compared with the previous two years,” said Allison Keating, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Turkey Project Leader. “However, the average flock size has remained relatively consistent with an average of 17.54 birds per flock in 2021 and 17.53 birds per flock in 2020.”
Wild turkeys disappeared from New Hampshire for more than a century because of unregulated hunting and habitat loss from extensive land clearing in the 1800s as they did from Vermont. Their remarkable recovery in the New Hampshire began during the winter of 1975 when 25 turkeys were trapped in New York and transferred to Walpole, N.H. As that initial population grew, turkeys were trapped and transferred to different locations throughout the state up until 1995. Now, New Hampshire has a healthy turkey population estimated at more than 45,000 birds statewide.
Wild turkey management and research is made possible by the federal Wildlife Restoration Program, which is funded by an excise tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment.
During the 2022 Winter Turkey Flock Survey, Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) M in the southern part of the state had the highest number of reported flocks (298) again this year, followed by WMU K (63) and WMU L (60).
The highest percentage of observed feeding occurred at backyard birdfeeders (62%). The second highest reported category of food usage was corn or grain (18.29%), followed by acorns and beechnuts (11.59%). Reported consumption of apples or crab apples was only 7.93%.
Public attitudes toward winter flocks of wild turkeys continue to be very favorable: 93% of respondents indicated that they like, or strongly like, seeing wild turkeys; 5.57% of people neither like nor dislike turkeys; while 1.43% of participants either dislike or strongly dislike turkeys.
“Many people just like to see turkeys on the landscape because their presence is part of what makes New Hampshire unique,” said Keating. “The observations people share through the online survey greatly add to the Department’s understanding of the abundance, distribution, and survival rates of turkeys through the winter months here in the Granite State.”
As I wrote in last week’s column, the Fish and Game Department is asking the public to report wild turkey sightings this winter by participating in the Winter Turkey Flock Survey. The survey runs through March 31. Information about the status of wintering wild turkeys is very important because severe weather and limited natural food supplies can present serious challenges for turkeys. It’s easy to participate by visiting www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkey.html.
Fish and Game continues to monitor the prevalence of two viruses that are present in the wild turkey population: avian pox and lymphoproliferative disease virus. The public is asked to keep an eye out this winter for any turkeys displaying lesions or wart-like protuberances on the head or neck areas of turkeys they see and report these observations through the online survey.
During the winter of 2022, turkeys with visible lesions, which may have been indicative of avian pox or LPDV, were reported in 13 towns from 7 different WMUs. These finding are similar to the previous two year’s survey results. Overall, reports of symptomatic turkeys remain low.
To learn more about these viruses, visit www.wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/turkeys/turkey-virus.html.
Learn To Hunt Turkeys
Registration is now open for a special turkey-hunting program co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the local National Wild Turkey Federation chapter. The workshop is designed for new or novice turkey hunters in preparation for the 2023 spring turkey hunting season, which opens on May 1 and runs through May 31.
The workshop is dedicated to teaching everything you need to know to have a safe and successful turkey hunt, including choosing a shotgun and ammunition, scouting for birds, how and when to call, what gear you will need, the regulations that apply to turkey hunting, and much more.
The cost is $45 per person to participate. The fee includes course materials, instruction, at least one turkey call to take home for practice, lunch, and a one-year membership to the National Wild Turkey Federation. Once registered, payment must be made by check payable to NWTF-NH. Send payment to NH Fish and Game c/o Hunter Education, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, 03301. If your payment is not received within 1 week of registration, your spot will be forfeited.
The workshop will be held March 25 at the NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The class begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m.
To register visit: Events | New Hampshire Fish and Game (s3licensing.com).
Bits and Pieces
You are invited to join us at Coyote Hill Mountain bike camp in west Fairlee on Saturday, February 4 from 10:30 to 4:30 for a day of cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding on 3 miles of groomed trails.
Light refreshments by the fire will be provided by the West Fairlee conservation commission, though bring lunch and warm clothes as well. At around 2:30 there will be a guided backcountry excursion into the brushwood community forest. if you plan to come, please send a quick email to xtraspecialsnakes@gmail.com – and check your email for any last-minute changes. Carpooling is encouraged because of limited parking.
***
The Full Snow Moon lights up Tucker Mountain Sunday, February 5 and you are all invited to join a moonlit hike, snowshoe, or ski along the Wild Sugar trails at the base of Tucker. The Wild Sugar Homestead hosts are offering the trails to all Tucker people followed by a warm fire in the living room of the main house with hot drinks available. You are encouraged to bring snacks to share.
The event will be from 4:40 to 7 p.m. at Wild Sugar Homestead, 1341 Tucker Mountain Road in West Newbury. Park on the north side of the road by the barn or in the east parking lot for Tucker Mountain.
For more information email tuckertownforewt@gmail.com or call 802-505-5279.
***
New Hampshire’s 2023 moose hunt lottery is now open. The lottery entrance fee is $15 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.
To enter the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can enter online or print out a mail-in application. You can also pick up an application at any Fish and Game license agent, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, or at Fish and Game regional offices.
Moose hunt lottery applications for 2023 must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight Eastern Standard Time on May 26 or delivered to the Licensing Office at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, before 4 p.m. that day. Winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing and announced on June 16.
***
Mark Breen provided the January records in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac.
Warmest: 28.5°F in 1932 Coldest: 6.4°F in 1970
Wettest: 6.80 inches in 1979 Snowiest: 47.0 inches in 1954
Parting Shots
It has been 16 years since a firestorm of virulent criticism cost Jim Zumbo his magazine column and his tv show.
Many of us faithfully looked forward to each issue of Outdoor Life to read what its long-time hunting editor, Jim Zumbo had to say. He was well respected for his knowledge of hunting and firearms.
He was also the popular host of a cable television show on the Outdoor Channel called “Jim Zumbo Outdoors.”
I had chatted with Jim many times at the annual Outdoor Writers Association of America conference and always found him thoughtful and forthright. Those two traits cost him dearly.
On February 16, 2007, Zumbo published an entry on his blog which read, in part:
“I must be living in a vacuum. The guides on our hunt tell me that the use of AR and AK rifles have a rapidly growing following among hunters, especially prairie dog hunters. I had no clue. Only once in my life have I ever seen anyone using one of these firearms.
“I call them ‘assault’ rifles, which may upset some people. Excuse me, maybe I’m a traditionalist, but I see no place for these weapons among our hunting fraternity. I’ll go so far as to call them ‘terrorist’ rifles. They tell me that some companies are producing assault rifles that are tackdrivers.
“Sorry, folks, in my humble opinion, these things have no place in hunting. We don’t need to be lumped into the group of people who terrorize the world with them, which is an obvious concern. I’ve always been comfortable with the statement that hunters don’t use assault rifles. We’ve always been proud of our ‘sporting firearms.’
“This really has me concerned. As hunters, we don’t need the image of walking around the woods carrying one of these weapons. To most of the public, an assault rifle is a terrifying thing. Let’s divorce ourselves from them.”
He posted the blog in the late evening, and late the next day his show’s main sponsor, Remington, had dropped its support. A day later Outdoor Life severed all ties with Zumbo.
Later Zumbno would say, “Almost all my sponsors, some major ones in the industry, scattered like quail, denouncing me on their websites.”
I found it sad at the time and still do that Zumbo could be attacked so vehemently for stating his opinion.
Jim’s career has survived and he is now writing for several outlets but not Outdoor Life and he has a tv show that is popular and is a frequent speaker at shows and events. However, those things only came to fruition after he walked back his statements in his blog made that fateful night and has offered an apology to those he offended.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
