The 2022 Winter Turkey Flock Survey saw 772 flocks reported statewide with 13,201 turkeys recorded, averaging 17.1 turkeys per flock. “The number of flocks reported and the number of turkeys reported were lower in 2022 compared with the previous two years,” said Allison Keating, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Turkey Project Leader. “However, the average flock size has remained relatively consistent with an average of 17.54 birds per flock in 2021 and 17.53 birds per flock in 2020.”

Wild turkeys disappeared from New Hampshire for more than a century because of unregulated hunting and habitat loss from extensive land clearing in the 1800s as they did from Vermont. Their remarkable recovery in the New Hampshire began during the winter of 1975 when 25 turkeys were trapped in New York and transferred to Walpole, N.H. As that initial population grew, turkeys were trapped and transferred to different locations throughout the state up until 1995. Now, New Hampshire has a healthy turkey population estimated at more than 45,000 birds statewide.

