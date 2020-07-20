New Hampshire is now offering an apprentice hunting license. The apprentice license allows people to go hunting, under the guidance of an experienced hunter, without having to take the Hunter Education course.
Those who want to hunt this fall and have never held a license should consider obtaining an apprentice license.
To learn more about the apprentice hunting license, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/apprentice.html. For more information on Hunter Education in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html or call 603-271-3214.
Josh Mackay, Hunter Education Coordinator for New Hampshire Fish and Game, said “We have quite a few field days scheduled and will be running them right up to November, but people may still have trouble completing the online course and the required field day in time for this year’s fall hunting seasons.”
Beginning in August, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will conduct Hunter Education field days at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness and at select locations throughout the state. Though they are filling quickly, there are still opportunities to sign up for a field day if you have completed your Hunter Education online course and intend to purchase a hunting license this year.
Field days will be offered up to seven times weekly to accommodate smaller class sizes in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and will run from August through October to prepare new hunters for the 2020 fall seasons. Once individuals have passed the online course they should sign up for their field day. Dates and spaces are limited so register as soon as possible to reserve your spot.
A hunting license is required in New Hampshire for anyone 16 or older. Field days are currently available only for New Hampshire residents age 15 and older; 12-to 14-year-olds will not be able to join a field day this year. Field day participants must first register for and complete the online Hunter Education course by visiting: https://www.huntercourse.com/usa/newhampshire. All traditional in-person Hunter Education classes have been cancelled for 2020 and all class requirements must be met online. Once students pass the online exam, they will receive a voucher with a link to register for their field day. The cost of the online exam is $29.99, which is paid only upon passing. Masks and other personal protective equipment and supplies will be provided as needed, and class sizes will be limited to ensure the safety of participants.
Vermont “Learn to Hunt: Mentor Meet-Ups”
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a new way for Vermonters to get started hunting through their recently established mentorship program, “Learn to Hunt: Mentor Meet-Ups.”
The Department is offering a two-part program designed for hunters over the age of 16 to pair with experienced mentors at a meet-and-greet this summer followed by a guided hunt this fall. There is no cost to participate.
Education Manager Alison Thomas said, “Hunters will learn safe hunting practices, hunting strategies, hunting regulations, and season dates, and they will be able to apply what they have learned in a mentored hunt.” Hunter Education Program Coordinator Nicole Meier also mentioned, “The goal of this program is to eliminate the barrier to entry many new hunters face. A social support system is key for new hunters and we hope this program will help them build their hunting community.”
Interested hunters and mentors can attend one of the two meet-up sessions scheduled for Thursday August 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kehoe Conservation Camp or Saturday August 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Buck Lake Conservation Camp.
To sign up, visit: https://register-ed.com/programs/vermont/133-vermont-fish-and-wildlife-seminars. For more information about the events or the Hunter Education Program, email HunterEducation@vermont.gov .
Physical distancing requirements will be in place to protect the health and safety of the participants. All must also wear a face covering at all times. Masks will not be provided, and participants should bring their own. Limited spaces are available, and registration is required. The deadline to enroll is one week prior to the scheduled session.
Bits and Pieces
I heard from Rob Balivet who had this to say, “I enjoyed your article in today’s Caledonian and thought you might be interested in one solution to outdoor composting in bear country. I returned to Danville after 36 years in Alaska in 2011 and continued my compost routine. About once a week I put a week’s accumulation (less than a gallon) in the blender with water, empty the slurry into a bucket, and add it to the compost pile in the back yard. Of course, I add fall’s leaves and grass clippings from the last mow. During the winter, I do the same thing but mix wood stove ashes into the pile. In the late fall, after culling the perennial gardens, I spread the compost as a mulch full of minerals and organics. In the spring, I clean it off the gardens and through it onto nearby hay and brush where it continues to decompose and add food. Every May and June I have bears visit. A couple of them have tasted the compost pile but quickly learned their lesson. The slurry is hard to eat and the ashes make it very undesirable. You might try it.”
I will and thought some of you might as well.
***
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife warns of danger to trout during the heat wave and offers tips to enjoy fishing while preventing unnecessary fish kills.
“With air temperatures expected to be close to or above 90 degrees over the next week, we want to offer a few tips on trout fishing. Trout prefer water temperatures in the upper 50’s to mid-60’s, but hot weather like we’ve been experiencing can push some streams over 70 degrees, which is highly stressful, especially for brook trout,” said fisheries biologist Shawn Good. “If you plan to harvest trout, there’s no need for concern, but catch-and-release angling during hot spells could result in the unintentional death of your released fish.”
Among the suggestions are: Avoid catch-and-release fishing for stream trout when water temps are over 70 degrees. Fighting and handling a trout under these conditions increases the risk of the fish dying after release. If you do fish trout in streams or rivers with marginal temperatures, play, land and release the fish quickly, and keep it in the water as much as possible while unhooking it. Fish early in the morning when stream temperatures are at their coolest. Avoid fishing in areas where trout have congregated in unusually high numbers. Springs and coldwater tributary inputs attract fish and make them vulnerable to angling pressure. Switch tactics and target warmwater fish species such as bass, northern pike, pickerel, bowfin, or panfish.
***
Hunters harvested a total of 5,719 turkeys in New Hampshire during the 2020 spring turkey hunt which was a new record since the department has been keeping track. The results reflect an increase of 643 turkeys (12.7%) over the 2019 season. The youth hunt weekend resulted in a total take of 500 turkeys, which is a notable increase from the 76 birds reported during that same weekend in 2019. The youth hunt accounted for 8.7% of this spring season’s total.
Large gobblers were abundant this spring. The heaviest birds recorded this season were between 24 and 29 pounds and a total of 61 gobblers weighing either 24 or 25 pounds were checked in.
The total turkey harvest was comprised of 1,217 jakes (21.4%) and 4,477 toms (78.6%), representing a juvenile-to-adult gobbler harvest ratio of 0.27 jakes per tom.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that July 23 is the height of summer; warmest daily average during the year.
Parting Shots
The views in all directions from the fire tower on 3,144 foot Mt. Ascutney are awesome on a clear day and that is what Jaime Constantine and I found Wednesday afternoon. I have hiked Mt. Ascutney several times, always via the Brownsville Trail, but had never driven up.
Several weeks ago I suggested to Jaime that we ride our motorcycles up the road that starts at the State Park. At the time the park, like all Vermont State Parks, was closed so we had to wait for the park to open and our schedules to align on a day suitable for riding.
The Mt. Ascutney Parkway winds its way 3.7 miles to 2800 feet of elevation through countless hairpin turns, making for fun riding. We parked at the large parking lot and hiked the .7 mile to the fire tower on the summit and climbed above the trees to try and identify the distant peaks in all directions with the aid of schematics mounted on the rails on all four sides.
The fire tower was a highlight of the afternoon ride but the ride itself via Routes 5, 44A, 44, 106 and 4 was most enjoyable.
If you have never been up Mt. Ascutney, I encourage you to do so this summer. Thanks to the paved road the whole family can enjoy the views and perhaps a picnic. Check out Mt. Ascutney State Park at: http://vtstateparks.com/ascutney.html.
***
I don’t know about you but this heat is getting to me. We have had so many days in the 90s and with high humidity that I have to keep telling my self I am no longer working in Texas a week or two a month or any of the other southern states I often work in.
As I write this Sunday evening, I am wasted after cutting wood in the morning and working on the lawns mid day. All I want to do is sit in our spring fed pond with the water up to my neck.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
