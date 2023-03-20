The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold three public hearings regarding the 2023-2024 hunting and trapping season rules proposals as follows: March 30 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord and April 4 at Keene High School, Room 620, 43 Arche Street, Keene and April 5 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 1 Office on Route 3, 629B Main Street, Lancaster. The hearings begin at 6 p.m.
The complete rulemaking notice is available on the NH Fish and Game Department website’s Proposed Rules page at www.wildnh.com/legislative/proposed-rules.html.
New Hampshire’s regional deer, bear, and turkey populations are stable or increasing. Thus, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department proposes additional hunting opportunities in various regions of the state.
Proposals call for an increased deer hunting opportunity in 13 of the 20 Wildlife Management Units in the state. These opportunities include additional either-sex hunting opportunities in WMUs D1, D2E, D2W, G2, H1, H2, I1, I2, J1, J2, and K. In addition, the department proposes an increase in the number of special Unit L tags to 3,000.
Changes are proposed to the bear season length and bag limits in select management regions. Proposed rules include the opportunity for hunters to take a second bear in the White Mountains Region, WMUs C1, D2, E, and F, and an extension of the still hunting season by 23 days in the Southeast Regions, WMUs L and M.
Turkey proposals include adding a two-bird spring limit in WMU I1, which would result in increased spring hunting opportunity in 7 management units. The department also proposes removal of the fall shotgun season in WMU J1 based on recent harvest data and other criteria established in the Big Game Management Plan.
The Department recommends the issuance of 35 either-sex moose permits for the fall 2023 moose season. Of these, 1 permit will be allocated for the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation’s Dream Hunts program and 1 permit will be issued for use by the New Hampshire Wildlife Heritage Foundation.
Lake Trout Stocking Reduced In Lake Champlain
The Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative, a working group of fisheries professionals from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and United States Fish and Wildlife Service, announced their decision to reduce further the number of stocked lake trout released annually in Lake Champlain.
This decision was prompted by a continued increase in natural reproduction and the documentation of multiple age classes of wild lake trout in the lake.
A stocking program was established in the 1950s to restore lake trout in Lake Champlain following the loss of native populations due to water quality and habitat changes. Although the lake was stocked with 82,000 fin clipped fish annually, there was little evidence of successful natural reproduction during the first 60 years of this program.
In the last 12 years, University of Vermont researchers have documented an increasing number of unclipped juvenile lake trout, suggesting successful natural reproduction and the establishment of a wild population. Additionally, surveys conducted by the Cooperative since 2020 have reported an increasing percentage of unclipped juvenile lake trout exceeding the threshold established in the Strategic Plan for Lake Champlain Fisheries for reducing stocking.
In response to increasing wild reproduction, the Cooperative reduced lake trout stocking by 33 percent in 2021 to avoid overstocking and maintain quality trout populations.
Results from the 2022 assessment again indicate that the percentage of wild fish is above the established threshold for further stocking reduction. Sea lamprey wounding rates for lake trout have also met the Cooperative’s target of less than 25 wounds per 100 fish. In response to this data, the Cooperative has decided to reduce the 2024 lake trout stocking by 50 percent and plan to stock 41,000 lake trout in fall of 2023. Current Lake Champlain stocking levels of other salmonid species including landlocked Atlantic Salmon, brown trout, and steelhead will remain the same.
Increasing wild lake trout production in Lake Champlain is good news and a positive sign for the future of the lake’s ecology.
Bits and Pieces
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s popular outdoor festival, Discover WILD New Hampshire Day will be held Saturday, April 15. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, rain or shine. Admission is free.
Celebrating 33 years of connecting resident and visitors with the outdoors, Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is a fun way for the whole family to explore New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and outdoor traditions.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public meeting on proposed season dates and bag limits for the 2023-2024 waterfowl-hunting seasons on Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m., at the NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord. Comments made at the meeting will be considered in finalizing New Hampshire’s 2023-2024 waterfowl season dates. If you cannot attend the meeting but would like to provide input, email comments@wildlife.nh.gov and enter “waterfowl season setting” in the subject line. Written comments will be accepted and considered up until April 1, 2023.
Go to: https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/waterfowl-season.html to view the full draft proposal.
***
Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton will be the location for the 17th annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest on April 15. Doors open at 10 a.m. with the contest starting at 11 a.m.
The competition is hosted by the Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club of Pawlet and underwritten by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Anyone 18 years old and younger may enter. There is no entry fee to participate.
Registration by April 7 is encouraged although walk-ins are welcome. Go to https://go.uvm.edu/turkeycall for contest details and information on how to sign up.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three callers in each age division. Contestants may use either a store-bought or handmade turkey call to demonstrate their turkey-calling skills.
The annual contest honors the late Bart Jacobs, who passed away in 2006. The long-time Pawlet resident and nationally-recognized turkey call maker and turkey hunter, was a staunch supporter of youth hunters.
Contact Tom Wilson at 802-394-2445 or powertomove@hotmail.com with questions.
***
The Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative, a working group of fisheries professionals from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and United States Fish and Wildlife Service, will host a State of the Lake meeting March 25 for anglers and other individuals interested in the fisheries of Lake Champlain.
The meeting will be held at SUNY Plattsburgh from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
New Hampshire law requires all bobhouses or ice shanties be removed from the ice no later than the end of the day on April 1. Failure to remove a bobhouse from public waters, public property, or private property by the deadline, or burning a bobhouse on the ice can result in fines and a one-year loss of the owner’s fishing license.
Vermont law states removal must be on or before the last Sunday in March or before the ice loses its ability to support the bob house.
Parting Shots
I first saw Baldwin the bear on January 14 on my way home from training in Colchester but had several emails and calls the day before alerting me to the presence of the bear.
Over the course of the next weeks, I was repeatedly asked why I had not written about the bear and my reply was not to attract attention and further disturb it.
Newbury resident and former Vermont Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist and now Wildlife Veterinarian Walt Cottrell’s op-ed in the 3/21 Caledonian Record and letter in the 3/22 Journal Opinion makes many good points.
It is unfortunate that Baldwin denned in plain sight of the busy Route 25B. I wish she had found a place out of sight where she would not be noticed or disturbed.
It is easy to blame the onlookers who often lined the side of the road when the bear was out. However, most people have never seen a bear in the wild. Bears are magnificent animals and seeing one is an experience that is not forgotten.
Like Walt, I certainly hope her cubs were not abandoned and that they will grow to be adults in the wild.
***
What a difference a day makes. Saturday was sunny and warm, a really nice day to be outside. It even felt and smelled like spring. Sunday was cold and windy. It reminded us officially spring may arrive Monday but winter-like weather can come anytime in the next month.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
