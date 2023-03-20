The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold three public hearings regarding the 2023-2024 hunting and trapping season rules proposals as follows: March 30 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord and April 4 at Keene High School, Room 620, 43 Arche Street, Keene and April 5 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 1 Office on Route 3, 629B Main Street, Lancaster. The hearings begin at 6 p.m.

The complete rulemaking notice is available on the NH Fish and Game Department website’s Proposed Rules page at www.wildnh.com/legislative/proposed-rules.html.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.