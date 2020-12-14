Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: NCU Student Is Quite A Deer Hunter

Fynn Hughes, a 15-year-old sophomore at North Country Union High School shot really big bucks this year and last. As a result, the Montgomery Center youth is the envy of many a deer hunter, including Tom Frizzell of Lemington who contacted me to suggest I learn more about Fynn and his hunting exploits.
I contacted Fynn and learned that both bucks were shot in Canaan where his grandmother lives and where his parents came from. Fynn said, “I’ve spent a lot of time in Canaan on our family tree farm on school vacations and weekends.”
He said his dad, “did not do much deer hunting growing up but showed me the basics and took me to hunter safety when I was nine. The following years we went out with no success. We learned more each year about tracking, moving through the woods and how deer move through the woods.”
The effort to learn paid off. After three unsuccessful youth weekends in a row, Fynn, then 14, shot an eight-point buck that weighed 226 pounds. The last day of the 2019 Youth Weekend he and his dad were following tracks when they came upon the buck which had bedded down. It jumped up and Fynn shot it at 30 yards.
An hour and a half into the first day of this past Youth Weekend, Fynn shot a 10-point, 226-pound buck at 50 yards. Again they were still hunting, following a game trail up the mountain, where they had found several rubs.
Fynn said, “Ever since we started hunting I realized that I was not going to be able to sit in a stand or a blind because I enjoyed tracking and moving through the woods much more and sitting for extended periods of time was not for me.”
Both of the deer were shot with a scoped, lever action, Marlin 30-30 that was passed down to Fynn by his uncle Danny Hughes. Amazingly both deer weighed the same, 226 pounds.
Fynn told me he, “was born and raised in Montgomery, down a back dirt road surrounded by forest. My whole life most of the activities I love have been outside hunting, fishing, skiing, biking, riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles and four-wheeling.”
It sounds to me like some of us old-timers should take some lessons from Fynn. I’m sure his family is proud of his accomplishment and rightly so.
Bits and Pieces
Monday, December 21 is the Winter Solstice which marks the calendar arrival of Winter at 5:02 a.m.
December 1 was the start of the meteorological winter. I prefer that as winter is defined as December, January and February and each of the other four seasons is a three-month period.
***
Looking for a gift that will be needed and appreciated by the outdoorsman or woman, Vermont Fish and Wildlife has gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses on its website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
***
The 2021 Vermont Hunting and Trapping Guides and Fishing Guides are now available from license agents throughout Vermont.
The two publications are updated with the latest laws and 2021 season dates as well as a lot of additional helpful information.
Digital versions of the publications will soon be available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recently completed the reconstruction of the Roxbury Fish Culture Station. The original facility was constructed in 1891 as Vermont’s first fish hatchery, but it was destroyed in 2011 during Tropical Storm Irene.
Efforts began immediately to restore the hatchery and now the facility is back at full production after nine years of planning, permitting and rebuilding.
The renovated facility will produce 25,000 pounds of fish, approximately 60,000 brook and rainbow trout annually for stocking in state waters.
“This facility is now Vermont’s oldest and newest fish hatchery,” said Roxbury Fish Culture Station Supervisor Jeremy Whalen. “We were able to preserve historic details of the original hatchery and meet modern water quality standards for the receiving watershed. The new and improved Roxbury hatchery will allow us to raise fish, provide angling opportunities and continue to be a mainstay in Vermont’s history, culture and economy.”
***
Bears are slowly beginning their denning process which has been delayed this year due to mild temperatures and abundant natural foods. New Hampshire Fish and Game says, “Despite the recent snowfall statewide, however, people who enjoy feeding the birds should be prepared to quickly remove their feeders at the first sign of any bear activity until temperatures become consistently colder and a complete lack of bear activity is evident. Because bears are likely to return in the spring to feeding sites that they discover in the fall, initiating bird feeding a few weeks later than the official December 1 start this year is recommended.”
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum Skywatch Almanac that on December 18, 1961: “A very heavy mix of snow and freezing rain caused wide-spread power outages. The cold air was thickest in northern Vermont, so mainly snow fell, 8 to 14 inches, while 6 inches of snow and ice accumulated in southern Vermont.”
Parting Shots
Pinnacle Hill Conservation Area in Lyme encompasses 240 acres and has a network of trails, all of which are easy and a summit that offers views in all directions.
Don Kollisch, Ken Dolkart and I explored the network last Tuesday and will return in warm weather to enjoy lunch at the Pinnacle.
Don and I have been trying to get out frequently for fresh air and a little exercise since COVID first hit back in March. We drive to the trailheads separately, go midweek and opt for less well known and thus less crowded trails. We keep our distance from each other and put on a mask when close to others.
***
I need help. I was contacted recently to ask if I knew anything about a mink farm that once existed in St. Johnsbury Center. I did not but the question got me thinking.
The region once had many mink farms. Growing up I remember references to more than one. Fur farming was once a common occupation but I know of no such operations currently operating in Vermont or New Hampshire.
If any readers know of where there were mink farms or fox farms, I would appreciate the information.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.