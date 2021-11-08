Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: New Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Takes Over In Vermont

Vermont Governor Phil Scott appointed Chris Herrick, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, to take over the Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Herrick replaces Louis Porter, who announced his resignation in September to become general manager of Washington Electric Cooperative.
The F&W Department has an annual budget of $20 million and is responsible for managing and conserving the state’s wildlife population and its habitats.
Prior to becoming Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, Herrick was the Director of Vermont Emergency Management and before that, Chief of the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team.
Herrick was born and raised in Greenfield, MA. He came to Vermont to attend St. Michael’s College and worked at the college’s fire department during his undergraduate years. Upon graduating, he took a job at the Howard Center, helping adults with disabilities, before pursuing a master’s degree in education at the University of Vermont.
Herrick worked as a deputy sheriff in Grand Isle County before becoming chief of Vermont’s hazmat team when it was created in 1999.
He spent 30 years as a volunteer firefighter, including five years as chief of the South Hero Volunteer Fire Department, and he was a certified emergency medical technician for 25 years. No stranger to local politics, he has chaired both his local select board and school board.
I am a longtime member of the state hazmat team and thus have known and worked with Chris for many years. We have had many conversations about hunting, fishing and the need to protect a wide variety of habitats.
Chris has four grown children of whom he is proud, son Connor who has been in U.S. Coast Guard for eight years and is currently serving on a ship in Virginia, daughter Maeve is an archaeologist in N.C., son Jon who works for Pete’s RV and daughter Jenna who is studying to be a nurse practitioner at Mass General.
He told me he has, “Fond memories of hunting geese with Connor. Sitting in a blind watching the sun rise and the natural world come to life. It was some of the best times we spent together.”
Chris lives in Grand Isle in the Champlain Islands where he bird watches, kayaks and hunts waterfowl.
For many years he has been a partner in a camp on Wallace Pond in Canaan, a few hundred yards from the US/Canada border. He spends time there hunting, fishing and hiking.
Wisely, he is not ready to say what if any changes he will make as he needs time to learn about the Department, its personnel and its programs. “I don’t have any preconceived notions,” he stated.
He did say he would like to, “focus his energy on broadening the demographics of the sporting community to involve more women and more young people.”
I wish Chris well in his new job, one that serves very diverse populations who feel strongly about the often competing issues.
The deer herd is always a topic that can make people emotional and vocal but the current hot button issue involves bear hunting with hounds.
Members of the advocacy organization Protect Our Wildlife have been very active urging the end to hunting with hounds and to trapping. They purchase ads in papers and write a lot of letters to the editor as well as using social media to attack hunters and trappers.
Then come January and the second half of the biennium for the legislature, Chris will have to spend considerable time in various committees urging support for some bills and for the defeat of others as well as argue for his budget.
It is safe to say he will be very busy in the high-profile job.
Vermont’s Deer Season Opens Saturday
Saturday is the BIG Day for Vermont deer hunters. It is the start of the traditional 16-day regular deer season that begins Saturday and ends Sunday, November 28.
A hunter may take one legal buck during this season if they did not already take one during the archery deer season. The definition of a legal buck depends on the Wildlife Management Unit (WMU). A map of the WMUs is on pages 22 and 23 of the 2021 Vermont Hunting & Trapping Guide available from license agents statewide.
In WMUs C, D1, D2, E1, E2, G, I, L, M, P, and Q a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler three inches or more in length.
In WMUs A, B, F1, F2, H, J1, J2, K, N, and O a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler with two or more antler points one inch in length or longer.
Thus in the five northeastern most WMUs the buck need only have one antler three inches or more in length. While to south of Route 15 west of Danville and Route 2 to the east, bucks must have at least one antler with two or more antler points one inch in length or longer. Hunters need to know which WMU they are hunting in and the boundaries.
“The greatest numbers of deer continue to be in western regions of the state and other valley areas,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s deer biologist Nick Fortin. “The Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom offer more of a big woods experience with fewer, but often larger, deer.”
A 2021 Deer Hunting Guide can be downloaded from the department’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. The guide includes a map of the Wildlife Management Units, season dates, regulations, and other helpful information.
Hunters who get a deer on November 13 or 14 can help Vermont’s deer management program by reporting their deer at one of the biological check stations listed below that will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless the store closes earlier:
R&L Archery – Barre
The Old Fishing Hole – Morrisville (Saturday only)
Bob’s Quick Stop – Irasburg
Lead & Tackle – Lyndon
Wright’s Sport Shop – Newport
Hunters who do not go to a biological reporting station are asked to provide a tooth from their deer. Obtain a tooth envelope from your regular reporting agent. Remove one of the middle incisor teeth, being careful to include the root. Place the tooth in the envelope and give it to the reporting agent. Each tooth will be cross-sectioned to accurately determine the deer’s age, and the results will be posted on the Fish and Wildlife website next spring.
Fish and Wildlife urges hunters to wear a fluorescent orange hat and vest to help maintain Vermont’s very good hunting season safety record.
Bits and Pieces
The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Jeremiah Ruhl, 46, of Colchester was sentenced to twelve months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III. Ruhl had previously pled guilty to the unlawful killing of a crow and woodcock without a license and unlawful possession of a turkey vulture without a permit. All three of these birds are “migratory birds” and protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Ruhl also pled guilty to unlawfully possessing a Stevens .410 shotgun after having previously been convicted of a felony. Judge Sessions also ordered Ruhl to serve two years on federal supervised release after he is released from prison.
Ruhl previously pled guilty to these offenses in September 2019 and was referred to participate in the Federal Drug Court program in Burlington. In July 2021, Judge Sessions terminated Ruhl from Drug Court in light of multiple violations of release conditions, including drug use and dishonesty. Had Ruhl successfully completed Drug Court he would have been sentenced to time served.
Ruhl faced a maximum penalty of ten years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $250,000 for the possession of a firearm-by-a-felon violation. For the Migratory Bird Treaty Act violations, Ruhl faced a maximum of six months imprisonment and a $5,000 fine for each of the three counts.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac
That on November 10, 1991: “An early shot of arctic air dropped readings into the single numbers; 4 degrees at First Connecticut Lake, NH.”
Parting Shots
Posted land evokes strong emotions as the sign proclaimed, “If your land is posted stay the hell of mine.”
I heard recently from a reader who was very angry that people he knew whose land was posted against hunting and trespass were themselves hunting on other’s lands.
It is a subject that has long bothered me.
It is no secret that I abhor land posting and have editorialized about it in the past. However, I respect a person’s right to do so even if I don’t like it.
Vermont once had a tradition of allowing others to hunt, fish and recreate on private lands so long as the land and the landowner were respected.
All too often today posted signs dot the landscape and places we once hunted and recreated on are now off-limits.
Frequently people who move to Vermont from urban areas immediately post their property because that is the way it is where they came from.
I agree with the reader who contacted me that those who post their lands should be prohibited from hunting on others lands without explicit permission.
I have a neighbor whose lands are all posted, land I grew up hunting on, and yet his adult son spends most of his deer hunting hours on adjacent unposted land. I also have friends who post their land but who hunt much of the deer seasons on other’s lands.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
