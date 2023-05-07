The New Hampshire legislature is debating a bill that would require a person to get a landowner’s written permission before mounting a game camera on their property.
Under current New Hampshire law, hunters can enter unposted private property and mount game cameras without asking the landowner for permission.
Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan says the law should be changed and I heartily agree. I wish Vermont would consider the same changes.
Senate Bill 14, which would regulate such cameras was passed by the N.H. Senate on a voice vote in January and was debated in the House last Thursday and referred to a committee.
As voted by the Senate, it would require a person to get a landowner’s written permission before mounting one of these devices, which would also have to be labeled with its owner’s name and contact information. Hunters would also have to wait a day between seeing wildlife on camera and shooting it. Violators could be fined.
Many landowners are happy to allow hunters on their property but want to know if there are any cameras out there and where. One man testified that he does not want to see a photo on social media of one of his kids relieving themselves far back in the woods.
Technology today is advancing at a mind-boggling rate in its ability to track us 24/7. One can view images from their game cameras thousands of miles away as one of my friends does all winter from Florida.
When you take a walk in your own woods, you should not have to wonder if you are being watched.
Bits and Pieces
The Shooting Party, my favorite event held annually at the Northeast Kingdom Skeet and Sporting Clays Club takes place Saturday, May 13.
Billed as the “Sport of Kings” the shooters dress in period costumes of Edwardian England and fire antique side-by-side shotguns as they simulate driven bird shooting.
The club gounds are located at 743 Bugbee Crossing Road in West Burke. The start time is 9:30 a.m.
Contact Jack Dudley at woodcockone@yahoo.com or Bob Durocher at nekclays.com for information.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department proposes changes to the state’s baitfish regulation that will change some terminology and update the lists of waters where baitfish may not be used. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold two public hearings about the changes this month.
The baitfish regulation with proposed amendments is available in the Public Hearings Schedule on the department’s website Home Page.
The first hearing is on May 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Agency of Natural Resources Annex, 190 Junction Road, Berlin.
The second hearing is at 6:30 p.m. on May 11, and it is virtual via Microsoft Teams. A link to join the meeting and password are provided in the Public Hearings Schedule on the department’s website.
In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov by May 19.
***
Vermont is stocking large 2-year old brookies and rainbows in many lakes and ponds as part of its Trophy Trout program.
The Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury, from the top of the Gage Dam upstream to the top of the Arnold Falls Dam is part of the program. This section includes the Moose River from its confluence with the Passumpsic River upstream to the Concord Avenue bridge.
Lake and pond stocking began in April as ice cleared while river stocking began at the start of May and will continue through the month. Anglers can check Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, to see the stocking that has occurred and see the lakes and ponds that are being stocked with trophy trout. Click on “Fish” and then “Fish Stocking Schedule.”
***
Don’t try to pick up young wildlife. They are likely not abandoned so leave them alone.
Their mothers may be close by, waiting for you to leave. Bringing young wildlife into a human environment often results in permanent separation from their mothers and a sad ending for the animal.
Handling wildlife could also pose a threat to the people involved. Wild animals can transmit disease and angry wildlife mothers can pose significant dangers.
***
New Hampshire Fish and Game is offering Aquatic WILD workshops that are intended for formal and non-formal educators of children in grades K-12 and are designed with a special focus on wetlands and aquatic wildlife. Participants will discover hands-on activities that focus on ecological knowledge, social and political understanding, and sustaining fish and wildlife resources. All participants will receive the supporting Aquatic WILD curriculum book.
There are two date and location options for these 6-hour professional development workshops: Friday, June 2, at the Lake Sunapee Protective Association in Sunapee or Tuesday, June 13, at the Dewey School in Canterbury. Event specifics and more details can be found on the registration page. Space is limited, so register today by visiting https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=178&ClassActivity=106.
***
With the help of $9.3 million in grants provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Wildlife Habitat Program has conserved 18 properties totaling some 12,000 acres over the past seven years. By conserving healthy lands and waters, the program not only helps to sustain fish, wildlife, and plants, but also provides places for residents and visitors to enjoy diverse outdoor sporting traditions now and for future generations.
Federal grant money for this extensive investment in wildlife habitat was provided through the USFWS Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration Program with funding derived from manufacturer taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment. These funds, collected and distributed under the Wildlife Restoration Program, have provided tens of millions of dollars for wildlife conservation in New Hampshire since the program began in the 1930s.
“The financial contributions of gun and archery manufacturers, and ultimately hunters and shooters, help to conserve native wildlife and the habitats they need to thrive,” said Randy Curtis, Fish and Game’s Federal Aid Coordinator. “They are critical for conserving and managing state lands that support diverse wildlife including iconic game species such as moose,
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on May 7, 1997: “Mother’s Day Snowstorm. 2.5 inches of snow in Kirby and 4 inches at Jay Peak, 8 to 12 inches of snow fell in the mountains, snow depth on Mt. Mansfield 77 inches.”
Mark also tells us that on May 8, 1966: “A three-day spell of snow amounted to 4 and a half inches in Hanover, NH, nearly 6 inches in Newport, VT, and a whopping 11 inches in Peru, VT.”
Parting Shots
There are 29 places in the world named Bradford. You may not care but as a native, I found it interesting.
Bradford can be found in 5 countries throughout the world. In some countries the place can be found more than once. For example America and the United Kingdom.
America has the highest number of places called Bradford, spread across 22 regions.
The majority of the municipalities named Bradford can be found above the equator. The northernmost place is in the United Kingdom. The southernmost place is in Sierra Leone.
There are 22 places named Bradford in America, 4 places in the United Kingdom, one in Canada, one place in Sierra Leone and one place in the Bahamas.
The states of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ohio, Minnesota, Kentucky, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, Arkansas and Alabama all have Bradfords.
If you want to know how many towns have the same name as your town go to: https://geotargit.com/called.php?qcity=Bradford. Type in the name of the town where Bradford is and hit submit.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
