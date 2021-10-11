The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division recently recognized six Conservation Officers for outstanding achievement in 2019 and 2020.
Conservation Officer James Benvenuti and his K-9 partner Cora were honored with the 2019 Vermont Police K-9 Association Evidence Detection Team of the Year Award.
Conservation Officer Bob Mancini and his K-9 Partner Ruger were honored with the Vermont Police K-9 Association Evidence Detection Team of the Year Award for 2020.
Conservation Office Eric Fluette was honored with the 2019 CLECA Officer of the Year Award and the Vermont Police K-9 Association Tracking Team of the Year Award for 2020.
Conservation Officer Josiah Towne was awarded the CLECA Officer of the Year Award for 2020.
Conservation Officer Graham Courtney was honored with the 2019 Shikar-Safari Conservation Officer of the Year Award.
Conservation Officer Ron Arsenault was awarded the Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year Award for 2020.
Vermont’s Novice Deer Season Is A Good Way To Learn
Hunters embarking on their first deer season are encouraged to take advantage of Vermont’s second annual novice weekend.
Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24 are the dates this year.
To be eligible for this opportunity, new hunters must: be 16 years of age or older; have successfully completed a hunter education course; have purchased their first hunting license or hunting and fishing combination license within one year of the first day of novice weekend; possess a free novice weekend tag in addition to their hunting license; and be accompanied by an unarmed adult, 18 years or older, who holds a Vermont resident hunting license or hunting and fishing combination license
Details on each of these requirements, and additional guidance, can be found on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s novice weekend web page.
Novice weekend is designed to give teenagers and adults who are new to hunting a chance at the same mentored experience that many younger hunters receive during Vermont’s concurrent youth deer hunting weekend. It is also a chance for experienced hunters to share their knowledge of deer hunting and to pass on safe hunting practices and responsible behavior. During the 2020 novice weekend, 1,062 new hunters tagged 126 deer with support from their experienced hunter mentors.
New hunters who are interested in novice weekend can contact Hunter Education Program staff with questions by phone at 802-828-1193 or by email at HunterEducation@vermont.gov.
Use Common Sense And We Can All Be Safe Enjoying The Woods
It is hunting season, a time when many types of recreation occur in the woods. We all need to be aware that we may well not be alone and always think and act with safety in mind.
Wearing blaze orange is common sense for people recreating outside during hunting seasons.
New Hampshire Fish and Game offers some common sense suggestions.
Those of us who are avid hikers are urged to stick to established hiking trails as most hunters avoid such places because activity in the woods usually frightens game species.
Wildlife, and consequently hunters, are most active at dawn and dusk. Midday hikes when light conditions are optimal are best for the fall. You are also much less likely to run into a hunter during mid-week hikes because most hunting takes place on weekends.
Wear hunter orange. Anyone who enjoys the outdoors in New Hampshire should already own a piece of bright “blaze” orange clothing, and fall is the time to wear it. An orange hat, handkerchief, vest, or shirt is a must for this time of year. This will make you more visible to anyone in the woods. Don’t forget to also put some orange on the family dog.
Bits and Pieces
New Hampshire’s moose season is October 16-24. A total of 40 permit holders were drawn in this year’s lottery, randomly selected by computer from a pool of more than 5,800 applicants. Also, one charitable permit each was issued to the New Hampshire Wildlife Heritage Foundation and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation Dream Hunt program. In 2020, New Hampshire hunters had a statewide success rate of 76% when 38 moose were harvested.
The moose hunt has been an annual event in New Hampshire for more than 30 years. The state’s first modern-day moose hunt took place in 1988, with 75 permits issued in the North Country. At that time, New Hampshire was home to about 1,600 moose. Today, New Hampshire has about 3,300 moose.
***
New Hampshire hunters who make trips to Chronic Wasting Disease positive jurisdictions are required to closely follow the mandatory regulations on bringing home any cervid carcasses. You may legally bring back only deboned meat, antlers, upper canine teeth, hides, or capes with no part of the head attached, and finished taxidermy mounts. Antlers attached to skull caps or canine teeth must have all soft tissue removed.
The most current list of CWD-positive jurisdictions is on the Fish and Game Department’s website at www.huntnh.com/wildlife/cwd/facts.html.
The use of natural urine-based lures also poses a threat. Several states and Canadian provinces have already banned the use and possession of natural urine-based lures due to the potential for disease transmission. There are multiple synthetic deer lures on the market today that do not pose a risk of spreading disease that can be used as an alternative to natural urine.
For more information about CWD, its cause, preventing its spread, and New Hampshire’s monitoring efforts, visit the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department website at http://www.huntnh.com/wildlife/cwd.
***
Educators of students in grades K–4 interested in incorporating nature, wildlife, and science activities into their curriculum are invited to join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for a hybrid professional development workshop October 21. This Project WILD: Using Your School’s Outdoor Space for Learning seminar is intended for instructors who want to build on a child’s sense of wonder about nature, encouraging them to explore wildlife and the world around them by using an outdoor classroom, schoolyard, or natural area.
On Thursday, October 21, participants will assemble from 4:30–8 p.m. for hands-on learning at NH Fish and Game Headquarters at 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. The in-person portion of the workshop will include a classroom experience as well as outdoor work.
The cost for the entire workshop is $25 and includes dinner on October 21. Payment instructions will be emailed to participants once they register for the workshop. All participants will receive their own copy of Project WILD’s K-12 Curriculum Book.
To register, visit https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=178&ClassActivity=106.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on October 13, 1934: “Snow blanketed the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire. York Pond, NH measured 13 inches, with Bloomfield, VT 8.2 inches.”
Also October 19, 1947: “Fourth day in a row with temperatures in the 80s; the following winter was cold and snowy.”
Parting Shots
This column is short because I was away at the annual Outdoor Writers Association of America conference held at Jay Peak this year Sunday through Thursday. I learned a lot from the speakers and workshops some of which will result in columns.
Thursday I enjoyed a new experience. I got to ride an E-Bike some 25 miles on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail with Lamoille Valley Bike Tours, https://www.lamoillevalleybiketours.com. It was much more than a scenic ride as you will learn in a week or two.
Friday I had a doctor’s appointment and spent the rest of the time trying to catch up with the pile on my desk and fall chores.
Saturday and Sunday I was at the Fire Academy in Pittsford for the monthly hazmat team training.
The foliage in the north was beautiful and near peak while further south it was a bit behind.
I have been in Vermont for the foliage season 74 of my 75 years, the only exception was 1967-68 when I was in Vietnam. The annual display of color never gets old despite roads clogged with tourists who often stop in the road with no warning to photograph what we often take for granted.
***
This marks the beginning of the 45th year this column has been published. It started on October 12, 1977 with the Journal Opinion in my hometown and has Neve missed a week since.
Thank you for your support, your suggestions and your willingness to disagree without rancor.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
