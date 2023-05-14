Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: New Hampshire Hunters Had Successful Deer, Bear And Turkey Hunting Seasons

New Hampshire’s 2022 deer season resulted in a total harvest of 14,082 according to the data released by Fish and Game. The adult buck harvest of 8,339 was the largest documented in the state since record-keeping began in 1922. Bow hunters took 4,498 deer, the youth weekend accounted for 387 deer harvested, and muzzleloader and regular firearm hunters took 2,133 and 7,064 deer, respectively.
The Harvest Summary includes data from the NH Trophy Deer Program, run by the NH Antler and Skull Trophy Club, which annually recognizes hunters who harvest deer weighing 200 pounds or more taken by each of the three hunting methods: archery, muzzleloader, and regular firearms. The heaviest deer taken in 2022, weighed 250 pounds and was taken by Peter Paris of Sharon, NH, using a crossbow. His deer ranked among the top ten heaviest deer ever taken in the Granite State using archery equipment.
The 2022 bear take of 1,156, represented a 30 percent increase over the 2021 harvest and was the second highest in the state’s history. The spring 2022 turkey harvest totaled 5,725 birds, a 6 percent increase over 2021’s results, and was the highest spring harvest on record. This number reflects increased hunter participation and spring conditions that increased nesting success. The 2022 fall turkey harvest of 805 represented a 4 percent increase over 2021.
The 2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Harvest Summary is now available. The publication presents final data on the 2022 New Hampshire hunting seasons as summarized by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department wildlife biologists. This annual publication provides a complete analysis of hunting season statistics, including information organized by town and by Wildlife Management Unit.
The 2022 NH Wildlife Harvest Summary is available online at www.wildnh.com/hunting/harvest-summary.html. A limited number of print copies will be available at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters in Concord and at regional Fish and Game offices in Durham, New Hampton, Lancaster, and Keene.
Bits and Pieces
New Hampshire’s white-tailed deer population has once again demonstrated no evidence of chronic wasting disease, CWD, based on monitoring data gathered during the 2022 hunting season.
CWD is a neurological disorder that is always fatal to white-tailed deer, moose, and other cervids. Currently it is not believed that CWD is transmissible to humans, however, hunters are advised not to consume animals that have tested positive for CWD.
To help keep the Granite State free of CWD hunters are asked to not use natural urine-based deer lures when hunting, because these products can potentially spread CWD. Fish and Game recommends that hunters instead choose from among the many effective synthetic lures available on the market today.
***
New Hampshire wildlife biologists are asking for help from volunteers who have bats in their barn or other outbuilding to conduct bat counts this summer. The effort is part of the New Hampshire Bat Counts Project to help monitor summer bat colonies in the Granite State. It’s easy to take part, and volunteers are asked to conduct at least one count in June and one count in July.
Structures like barns and church steeples often serve as summer homes for female bats and their young. In the face of white-nose syndrome, which has been causing significant declines in bat populations throughout the Northeast, monitoring these “maternity colonies” is more important than ever.
Volunteers interested in learning more can visit the New Hampshire Bat Counts website at wildlife.state.nh.us/surveys/bats.html for information on conducting a count and submitting data.
***
The 2022 New Hampshire Trophy Fish Program winners were recently announced by John Viar, Region 2 Fisheries Biologist and Trophy Fish Program Coordinator.
Sixty-three successful entries were recorded in 2022, with 53 “released” and 10 “kept” submissions. Two new state records were set, both freshwater, including a 35-inch, 12-pound, 8.48-ounce cusk caught by Ryan Scott Ashley of Gilmanton and a 31.9-inch, 15-pound, 12.8-ounce channel catfish caught by Scott Alexander, Jr., of Sullivan.
For a listing of all winning entries, application forms, rules, state records, and winners from past years visit www.fishnh.com/fishing/trophy.html.
***
The Vermont Habitat Stamp raised $221,337 in 2022 and leveraged a $228,567 federal match, totaling just under $450,000 for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s land conservation and habitat improvement efforts.
The Vermont Habitat Stamp is designed to allow anyone who cares about conservation to help improve habitat for species as diverse as pollinators, songbirds, migratory fish, and large mammals. Habitat Stamp funds go towards both land acquisitions adding to the department’s more than 130,000 acres of Wildlife Management Area properties, and implementing habitat improvement projects across the state.
In 2022, the department spent $168,532 from the Habitat Stamp Fund. These dollars contributed to removing dams to increase stream connectivity for brook trout, controlling the spread of invasive plants that diminish the quality of shelter and forage for native insects and birds, and expanding the Otter Creek WMA in Wallingford.
The Habitat Stamp is a way for those who do not typically purchase a hunting, fishing, or trapping license to contribute to the state’s habitat conservation efforts.
***
Vermont and New Hampshire wildlife officials remind us that watching wildlife is enjoyable, especially when young animals appear in the spring. But it is best to keep your distance. Picking up young wildlife can do more harm than good and it is also against the law.
***
It is not just deer fawns and baby skunks that should be left alone. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says keeping native turtles as pets is prohibited because it can harm the turtle and pose threats to wild turtle populations.
“Capturing a wild turtle and keeping it as a pet, even if only for a short time, is detrimental to that individual turtle and also to Vermont’s turtle populations as a whole,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff. “Releasing captured turtles back into the wild comes with risks as well.” Groff says the risks include introducing diseases or disrupting the genetics of wild populations.
Some common species we are likely to see include the painted turtle and snapping turtle. The wood turtle, spotted turtle and spiny softshell are rare in Vermont, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges you to report sightings of these species to the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas https://www.vtherpatlas.org/.
For more information on Vermont’s native turtle species, visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and search for Reptiles or contact Vermont Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff at Luke.Groff@vermont.gov.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on May 21, 1906: “A sharp cold front ended a heat wave on the 19th, dropping thermometers to 25 degrees in St. Johnsbury with wide-spread frost.”
Also on May 23, 1977: “Record early-season heat pushed temperatures to 90 degrees in Burlington, and 93 in Morrisville and Chelsea, VT.”
Parting Shots
Last Wednesday I finally got to fish when I joined Bob McCabe at Bald Hill Pond. The wind was blowing up a gale making it hard to keep the boat headed straight but the sun was shining and it was good to be on the water. Soon after we left the boat launch Bob had a hit and landed the nice fat rainbow shown in the photo.
We thought we were in luck. Not so. We never even had another hit.
Last year I never got to fish once. I vow to make up for that this year.
***
After a long winter many of us are anxious to get back on the trails and hike our favorite mountains. There are many low-elevation trails that have dried sufficiently to allow for use without causing damage. However, those at high elevations and especially above tree line should be avoided for a while. It is usually recommended to wait until Memorial Day weekend.
Whenever or where ever you hike, plan ahead and be prepared. Never be reluctant to turn back if conditions change.
New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds us that, “Outdoor enthusiasts must be aware that recreation this spring requires personal awareness and preparation. With snow and ice remaining at higher elevations, dramatic fluctuations in temperature, and unpredictable weather conditions, adventure at this time of the year also requires heightened responsibility.”
***
The Mount Washington Auto Road opened Saturday for its 162nd season. A couple of weeks ago photos of the severe washouts on the upper six miles of the road plus considerable snow made me wonder when it would open.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.