Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: New Hampshire Hunters Had Successful Deer, Bear And Turkey Hunting Seasons
Devoted St. Johnsbury angler Bob McCabe and a beautiful Bald Hill Pond rainbow.

New Hampshire’s 2022 deer season resulted in a total harvest of 14,082 according to the data released by Fish and Game. The adult buck harvest of 8,339 was the largest documented in the state since record-keeping began in 1922. Bow hunters took 4,498 deer, the youth weekend accounted for 387 deer harvested, and muzzleloader and regular firearm hunters took 2,133 and 7,064 deer, respectively.

The Harvest Summary includes data from the NH Trophy Deer Program, run by the NH Antler and Skull Trophy Club, which annually recognizes hunters who harvest deer weighing 200 pounds or more taken by each of the three hunting methods: archery, muzzleloader, and regular firearms. The heaviest deer taken in 2022, weighed 250 pounds and was taken by Peter Paris of Sharon, NH, using a crossbow. His deer ranked among the top ten heaviest deer ever taken in the Granite State using archery equipment.

