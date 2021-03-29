New Hampshire’s 2020 deer season resulted in a total harvest of 13,044 deer. This year’s adult buck harvest of 7,986 deer was the second-largest one documented in the state since record-keeping began in 1922. Bowhunters took 3,785 deer, the youth weekend accounted for 295 deer harvested, and muzzleloader and regular firearm hunters took 3,166 and 5,798 deer, respectively.
The heaviest deer weighed 270 and was taken by Mark Evans of Wentworth, NH, using a muzzleloader. Evans’ harvest ranked among the top ten heaviest deer ever taken in the Granite State.
The 2020 bear take totaled 1,183 and is the largest harvest on record. The spring 2020 turkey harvest was 5,718, an increase from 5,092 turkeys in 2019. This was also the largest spring turkey harvest on record. This increase may be attributable to the 2019 rule that allows hunters to take a second spring bird in certain Wildlife Management Units and an increase in hunter participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 fall turkey harvest of 584 was an increase from 352 birds in 2019. The 2020 New Hampshire Wildlife Harvest Summary also provides statistics for moose and furbearers.
The 2020 Summary is now available. The publication presents final data on the 2020 New Hampshire hunting seasons as summarized by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s wildlife biologists. This annual publication provides a complete analysis of hunting season statistics, including some information chronicled by the town and Wildlife Management Unit.
The summary is available online at www.wildnh.com/hunting/harvest-summary.html (select 2020). A limited number of print copies will be available at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters in Concord and regional Fish and Game offices in Durham, New Hampton, Lancaster, and Keene in the coming weeks.
Cliff Closing Protect Peregrine Falcons
The annual closing of cliffs to protect nesting peregrine falcons has been announced and several are in the area of this paper’s circulation.
“Peregrine falcons are very sensitive to human presence during their breeding season, so we ask climbers and hikers to please maintain a respectful distance from all nests,” said state wildlife biologist Doug Morin. “The areas closed include the portions of the cliffs where the birds are nesting and the trails leading to cliff tops or overlooks.”
Biologists and community scientists are just now identifying which cliffs are occupied by peregrines, and not all sites have been visited to-date. Once closed, these sites will remain closed until August 1 or until the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department determines the risk to nesting falcons has passed. As sites are visited in April and if nesting falcons choose new sites, additional sites may be added to the closed list at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Local closings include:
Barnet Roadcut (Barnet) – Rte 5 pullout closed
Eagle Ledge (Vershire) – closed to hiking and climbing
Fairlee Palisades (Fairlee) – cliff-top closed
Marshfield Mt (Marshfield) - portions closed to climbing
Audubon Vermont conservation biologist Margaret Fowle works with volunteers and other conservation professionals to monitor the sites throughout the nesting season.
The public is asked to report any disturbance of nesting peregrines to the local State Game Warden and report any sightings of the peregrines to Margaret Fowle at margaret.fowle@audubon.org.
Bits and Pieces
If you have ever been interested in learning about turkey hunting or want to brush up on some of the finer points, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the Granite State’s local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation have developed a series of virtual webinars to help turkey hunters of all skill levels get ready for opening day.
The 2021 spring turkey hunting season opens on May 1 and runs through May 31.
The Learn to Hunt Turkeys series of webinars will be conducted using the Zoom platform, and each installment starts at 7 p.m. Those new to the sport will benefit most from attending all four free webinars; those with more experience may join the specific sessions that will enhance their experience and success afield. From biology and behavior to calling and tactics, this series of virtual learning experiences offers something to all future and current turkey hunters.
Wednesday, March 31: Wild Turkey Biology, Behavior, and Turkey Hunting Regulations is the subject.
To join this first session click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84452402590 or via telephone dial 1-646-876-9923. Webinar ID: 844 5240 2590.
Thursday, April 1: Preparing for the Hunt is the topic.
Click the link to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85300689476 or join via telephone dial:1-312-626-6799. Webinar ID: 853 0068 9476.
Tuesday, April 6: Turkey Calls and Calling Tips will be discussed.
To join this third session: click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87880526259 or join via telephone dial 1-301-715 -8592. Webinar ID: 878 8052 6259
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will not be holding its annual public meeting on proposed season dates and bag limits for the 2021-2022 waterfowl hunting season again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comments will be accepted and considered via email sent to jessica.m.carloni@wildlife.nh.gov using the subject line “Waterfowl Season Setting.” Written comments will be accepted through April 7.
The season dates are very similar to last year’s.
Go to https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/waterfowl-season.html to see the full proposal.
***
In partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a virtual public hearing regarding possible rulemaking affecting the current Threatened and Endangered Species rules on Thursday, April 8 at 2 p.m.
The hearing will be conducted by NHDES which is proposing related rule changes within the Alteration of Terrain Program. To learn more about these changes, visit Public Hearing: Request for Public Comment – Amendments to Alteration of Terrain Rules | NH Department of Environmental Services.
This will be a virtual hearing conducted via the WebEx platform. Go to https://nhfishgame.com/2021/03/24/attend-virtual-public-hearing-on-proposed-amendments-to-threatened-and-endangered-species-rules-on-april-8/ for contact information.
The complete rulemaking notice can be read by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.
The public may submit written comments now through April 15. Comments can be emailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov (using the subject line “Comments on Threatened and Endangered Species Rules,” PDF format preferred), mailed to Executive Director, NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301, or faxed to 603-271-5829.
***
The natural reproduction of lake trout in Lake Champlain has increased to the point that a reduction in stocking can occur. The Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Cooperative made up of fisheries personnel from Vermont Fish and Wildlife, New York Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the recommendation.
The plan is to reduce the stocking of lake trout by 33 percent or some 27,060 fish to prevent overstocking. Stocking levels for landlocked Atlantic salmon, brown trout and steelhead will remain the same.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac
That on March 31, 1998: “Temperatures reached their highest levels ever recorded in March; 84 in Burlington and St. Johnsbury, and 82 in Montpelier.”
He reminds us that on April 1, 2001, there was a “Record snow depth in northern Vermont; 2 feet in valleys, 4 feet over higher elevations.”
Mark also provided the March Extremes
Warmest: 40.7°/2012 Coldest: 20.8°F/1900
Driest: 0.30”/1915 Snowiest: 46.2”/1956
Parting Shots
I want to clarify what I wrote about the Omni Mount Washington last week. I failed to ask the right question.
The Presidential Wing that houses the Spa and Conference Center did open in late 2008 as I wrote. However the guest room wing where I stayed just opened last December.
***
Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors has appeared every week in the Caledonian Record since April 5, 1988.
It has appeared in various Vermont and New Hampshire papers since October 12, 1977. I never thought it would last more than a couple of years, let alone 44 years and now 33 at the Caledonian Record. The longevity is because of you readers who have offered tips, encouragement and criticism.
***
We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.
– David Brower
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
