Winter anglers in New Hampshire had some trout stocked especially for them during 2022. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department stocks trout during the fall to bolster the winter ice fishery.
NH Fish and Game Inland Fisheries Division Chief Dianne Timmins said, “The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s hatcheries stock post-spawn brook and brown trout into selected waterbodies without a closed season before winter. These fish can range from 2 to 3 pounds each. Numbers, dates, and stocking locations vary annually. I would encourage anglers of all skill levels to take advantage of this season’s stocked opportunities throughout New Hampshire when weather conditions are favorable and once the ice is safe.”
Among the lakes and ponds that were stocked with trout during the fall of 2022 are: Akers Pond in Errol, Cedar Pond in Milan, Big Diamond Pond in Stewartstown, Martin Meadow Pond in Lancaster, Mascoma Lake in Enfield, Mirror Lake in Woodstock, Pearl Lake in Lisbon, Streeter Pond in Sugar Hill, Tarleton Lake in Piermont. There are additional New Hampshire waterbodies open for year-round fishing in addition to those I listed.
“The Granite State’s rivers and streams open to fishing on January 1, and there are some quality fish to be caught in some of the tailwater fisheries such as the Newfound River,” continued Timmins. “When water levels are drawn down on larger lakes for the fall, prize-sized fish often drop down below dams creating opportunities for savvy winter anglers. This winter’s free fishing day is January 21, so why not try your luck through the ice this year.”
Waters that remain open to the taking of trout year-round are listed on the Fish and Game website. For lakes and ponds, visit www.fishnh.com/fishing/trout-year-round.html and for rivers and streams, see www.fishnh.com/fishing/trout-streams.html.
Check The Ice Before Venturing Out
Whenever you are ice fishing anywhere, check the depth of the ice frequently. It can go from several inches to an inch or less in a few feet depending on currents, springs and structures.
I like to take an ice chisel along and start at the shore tapping the ice. Your ear will tell you if the ice is too thin. Chopping a small hole every few feet will let you know just how thick the ice is.
Keep in mind that thick ice does not always mean safe ice. It is possible for ice to be thick, but not strong, because of varying weather conditions. Weak ice is formed when warming trends break down ice, then the slushy surface re-freezes. Be especially careful of areas with current, such as inlets, outlets and spring holes, where the ice can be dangerously thin.
New Hampshire Reports Two Cases Of Tapeworm In Humans
The New Hampshire Health Alert Network sent out notification that, “There have been two human cases of Echinococcus (tapeworm) infection acquired in northern New Hampshire; both patients presented with cystic lesions (i.e., “cystic echinococcus”) and report exposure to dogs (definitive host) that were allowed to feed on raw organs/meat harvested from moose.
“On April 11, 2022, DPHS was notified of a confirmed case of human pulmonary Echinococcus granulosus (EG) causing cystic echinococcus (CE). On December 1, 2022, a second case of CE in an unrelated patient was confirmed. Both patients likely acquired infection in northern New Hampshire and reported the epidemiologic risk of dressing locally hunted moose and exposure to dogs, which can serve as a definitive host. These are the first identified cases of locally-acquired Echinococcus in the state of New Hampshire.
“Humans become infected when they ingest eggs that are shed in canid feces, usually through ingestion of raw produce contaminated by canid feces or through direct contact with infected feces. Ingesting meat infected with Echinococcus cysts does not cause disease in humans.”
The notification said that EG is a rare parasitic infection that has historically been identified in the Western and Midwestern states. However, in 2012, surveillance of the hunter-harvested moose population documented the presence of the parasite in Maine, but no human infection cases had previously been documented in New England.
Bits and Pieces
Vermonters are urged to purchase their hunting and fishing licenses at their earliest convenience. The money helps support a department that relies heavily on license fees to accomplish its mission. Existing five year, permanent or lifetime licenses can be updated online on January 1.
License buyers can also easily add a $15 Habitat Stamp to their purchase to further support habitat conservation in Vermont.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on December 28, 1969: “Massive storm brought a foot of snow and 3 inches of ice to the Connecticut Valley.”
Mark also provided the December Records and Averages
Warmest: 35.8°F in 2015 Coldest: 4.6°F in 1989
Wettest: 7.91 inches in 1973 Snowiest: 53.7 inches in 2007
Parting Shots
Spectacular light displays this time of year delight young and old alike. Two Linda and I recommend are the Shrine of Our Lady-La Salette in Enfield and the Joseph Smith Birthplace Memorial in Sharon/South Royalton. Both will continue their displays through January 1 are easily accessed via I-89.
The Joseph Smith site is located at 357 LDS Lane in South Royalton. You can view the beautiful display of lighted trees and a star high above the road as you slowly drive around the area. As you start up the long brightly lighted drive a sign tells you to tune to an FM frequency so you can listen to holiday music as you view the lights.
There is ample parking for those who wish to explore on foot and those who visit the visitor center. The lights are advertised as being on every day from 4-9 however a docent told me they stay on until 10 when the gates close.
To learn more about the Memorial and the lights go to: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/learn/historic-sites/vermont/joseph-smith-birthplace.
The LaSalette Shrine is located at 410 NH Route 4A, Enfield,
https://lasaletteofenfield.org. The annual Festival of Lights is on display 5-9 Wednesday through Sunday.
A gift shop and cafeteria are open during the same hours for those who want to warm up with a cup of coffee and a tasty pastry.
The side hill display is easily viewed from the large parking lot, but most prefer to walk around the site. I think children would especially enjoy LaSalette as the lights adorn countless props from stars to candy canes to all sorts of forms including songs.
Two dioramas with life size figures drew many to pause and admire the scenes. One is the manger scene with Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus and the three Shepards. The other is the three Wisemen bringing gifts.
The Joseph Smith and LaSalette displays are different but both spectacular displays not to be missed. Thanks to I-89 both can easily be visited in the same evening.
***
Major storms two weeks in a row have hit the twin states leaving people without power for days. The latest storm started Thursday night and intensified early Friday morning with line workers, highway crews and fire departments called out for trees and wires down in nearly every town in this paper’s circulation area.
It was high winds that continued for hours in the morning that did most of the damage. Gusts were reported of 50-60 mph and a record 70 was set at Burlington Airport.
The temperature was well above freezing until about 5 p.m. when it plummeted causing major concerns for town and state emergency management personnel concerned about people without heat, especially the elderly, disabled and bed ridden.
I am told there were so many generators sold after the previous storm that they were nearly impossible to find this last storm.
***
Our power had been off 60.5 hours when it came back on Sunday night. Luckily we have a generator that comes on automatically and powers the whole house. This was the longest outage by far we have experienced in the 49 years we have lived here. The second longest was last weekend when it was out 21 hours.
The Green Mountain Power crews with the assistance from line crews from New Brunswick, tree trimmers from New York and excavators from Danville worked tirelessly to get our power back.
Three poles had to be replaced along with three transformers and several sections of wire restrung. As our power comes from across I-91, the northbound lanes had to be closed and traffic rerouted on Route 5 for a while Sunday afternoon.
We owe them all a debt of gratitude and hope they can enjoy a delayed Christmas with their families later in the week once power is restored statewide.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
