Winter anglers in New Hampshire had some trout stocked especially for them during 2022. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department stocks trout during the fall to bolster the winter ice fishery.

NH Fish and Game Inland Fisheries Division Chief Dianne Timmins said, “The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s hatcheries stock post-spawn brook and brown trout into selected waterbodies without a closed season before winter. These fish can range from 2 to 3 pounds each. Numbers, dates, and stocking locations vary annually. I would encourage anglers of all skill levels to take advantage of this season’s stocked opportunities throughout New Hampshire when weather conditions are favorable and once the ice is safe.”

