Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: NH Muzzleloader Season Opens Saturday

New Hampshire’s popular muzzleloader deer season opens October 29 and continues through November 8.
The season is enjoyable as it is generally still warm and the deer have not been pushed around as it comes before the November rifle season.
In New Hampshire, muzzleloader hunters are given 11 days prior to the opening day of the regular firearms season to hunt deer. Hunters must obtain a regular hunting license ($32 for residents; $113 for nonresidents) and a muzzleloader license ($16 for residents; $41 for nonresidents).
Vermont And New Hampshire Wildlife Calendars Make Nice Gifts
The Vermont calendar is filled with stunning photos of Vermont native species ranging from a rugged white-tail deer buck to the endangered rue anemone wildflower.
The calendar includes hunting, fishing and trapping season dates for each month along with beautiful photography, making it the perfect gift for any outdoor recreationist.
The calendar is available for $15 from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, using the online shopping cart function or by downloading a printable free-shipping mail-in form.
The 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is now available from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for $12. The calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be appreciated by anyone who loves wildlife and enjoys the outdoors. Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy.
Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/calendar.html to purchase calendars online and enjoy free shipping or stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Help Protect Bats
I like bats. They eat a huge amount of biting insects that annoy me which makes them my friends. We even put up a bat house by the pond where bats can be seen evenings in pursuit of insects.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife points out that, “The onset of fall sends Vermont’s bats into motion, which makes it an important time for conservation minded Vermonters to learn about, and help conserve, our nine native bat species.”
If you have noticed bats roosting in your attic, barn, or office over the summer, fall is the perfect time to safely evict these uninvited guests from your property. This is because summer groups of bats that roost in buildings begin to scatter in the fall, in preparation for migration or hibernation. You can learn how to safely evict bats from your building at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s best management practices page.
You can also help bat conservation efforts by reporting large colonies of bats
Bat houses provide an alternative location for safely evicted bats to remain in your yard and continue eating huge quantities of insects that may be forest, agricultural, or human pests. Bat houses can be put up any time of year but do require some simple maintenance. Late fall or winter is the time to look up inside your bat house and make sure all the bats have left before cleaning out any abandoned wasp nests and planning any needed caulking or repainting.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Small Mammals Biologist Alyssa Bennett says, “Vermont is home to several species of threatened and endangered bats that we are working to conserve and recover. We hope Vermonters will support these efforts and come to enjoy seeing bats in their natural environment. Bats are a
very important part of our natural world and now, more than ever, they need our help.”
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding hunters of a regulation designed to help keep Vermont deer healthy by banning the use of any deer lure containing deer urine or other deer bodily fluids.
The infectious agent of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal disease of deer, is a mutant protein or “prion” that can be passed in urine. This mutant protein can bind to soils and remain infectious for many years. Nearly all urine based lures are produced in captive deer facilities, where CWD is most likely to occur. There is no way to test live animals, and infected animals can spread CWD for years before showing any symptoms. No amount of testing or special certification program can eliminate the risk of spreading CWD through urine lures.
CWD is 100 percent fatal to deer and moose. It causes irreversible population declines and has been impossible to eliminate once it becomes established in a population. CWD has not been detected in Vermont and I hope it will not be.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has made a significant upgrade to its BioFinder planning and conservation mapping tool. New data layers will allow users to display socio-economic variables including per capita poverty, health insurance coverage, and a social vulnerability index alongside the ecological datasets from Vermont Conservation Design that currently populate BioFinder.
BioFinder was first created in 2013. The current update is a collaboration between the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, the Vermont Department of Health, and the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
Learn more about the BioFinder Mapping Tool and new social data layers at: anr.vermont.gov/maps-and-mapping/biofinder.
Learn more about Vermont Conservation Design at: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/conserve/vermont-conservation-design.
***
Winter is almost here, and free in-person snowmobile safety education classes are now being scheduled in the Granite State. To operate a snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle in New Hampshire, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class. These classes are taught by instructors and staff trained by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Those interested in attending should register soon before slots are filled by visiting www.wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/education.html.
OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education classes can also be conveniently taken online. With recent changes to the state laws, all online classes will include a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety, and the rules that apply to all trail riders. The cost for the virtual class is $34.95.
To register for an online safety class, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/education-online.html.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department recently purchased 115 acres of land in the Town of Fitzwilliam through the Department’s Wildlife Habitat Program. The property will become part of the Pearly Lake Wildlife Management Area. The addition will make Pearly Lake one of the largest WMAs in the southwestern part of the state at 788 acres, offering increased land for wildlife habitat conservation and public access for hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, and other related activities.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on October 25, 1820: “8 inches of snow brings sleighs out early, up to twelve inches in the hills.”
He reminds us that on October 31, 2019: “Intense storm in Great Lakes produced 70 mph winds in Johnson, VT, a record high of 71 in Burlington, and 3 to 5 inches of flooding rains.”
Mark also supplied the October Records and Averages
Warmest: 56.1°F in 2017 Coldest: 39.1°F in 1925
Wettest: 8.60 inches in 2005 Driest: 0.29 inches in 1924
Parting Shots
The photo of a moose crossing Route 105 Fish and Wildlife sent out a couple of months ago with a press release about watching for moose on the highway got my attention. It shows a moose crossing from the north side to the south side of Route 105 at Wenlock Crossing in Ferdinand.
It reminded me of a long cold night I spent there a few years ago. I am a member of the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team and was called there one cold winter night along with the Brighton Fire Department for an incident involving an overturned tractor trailer with a load of hydrogen peroxide headed from Montreal to a paper mill in Maine.
The driver said he suddenly encountered the road “full of moose” just on the west side of the railroad crossing. He could not stop in time and plowed into them killing a few and injuring others that managed to disappear in the woods. The road was littered with blood as one would expect.
***
I call them “blue pigs” and, although I think they are pretty, I wish they would stay away from my bird feeder. Hanging outside my second story office window is a tubular feeder with six perches. When the bluejays arrive they take over the feeder and will not let the smaller birds land. Every now and then I tap on the window to scare the bluejays away so the smaller birds can eat.
***
What nice weather we had over the weekend. It felt more like September than late October. It made for comfortable hunting for youth and novices participating in the special two-day deer season. It also left us with few excuses to not do fall chores such as raking the lawns.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
