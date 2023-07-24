New Hampshire Fish and Game’s fish hatcheries produce over a million fish each year for stocking lakes, ponds, and rivers for anglers to enjoy. They are in need of major upgrades.

The six hatcheries are Berlin, Twin Mountain, Warren, New Hampton, Powder Mill and Milford. The newest hatchery of the six is Milford, which was built in 1972, and the oldest is Warren, built in 1918. Fish and Game received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to improve water quality and operational efficiency by modernizing and improving these facilities. The project is slated for completion by the end of 2026.

