New Hampshire Fish and Game’s fish hatcheries produce over a million fish each year for stocking lakes, ponds, and rivers for anglers to enjoy. They are in need of major upgrades.
The six hatcheries are Berlin, Twin Mountain, Warren, New Hampton, Powder Mill and Milford. The newest hatchery of the six is Milford, which was built in 1972, and the oldest is Warren, built in 1918. Fish and Game received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to improve water quality and operational efficiency by modernizing and improving these facilities. The project is slated for completion by the end of 2026.
HDR Engineering was hired to conduct a feasibility study on all six to determine where improvements could be made. The reports are now available at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/fishing/hatchery-project.html.
The current condition assessments include how each facility is structured, evaluation of their operation and production capacity, review of electrical systems, water supplies and water quality impacts, heating and cooling systems, and the condition of all buildings. A list of deficiencies and suggested corrections are included in the report for each site.
“It is fair to say the hatcheries are in desperate need of modernization,” said Inland Fisheries Division Chief Dianne Timmins. “The facilities are outdated and emergency repair costs far outweigh normal operational budgets. Upgrades will make them more cost-effective, environmentally friendly by improving wastewater impacts, and energy efficient. Some of the issues to address include leaking roofs, mold, outdated electrical systems, antiquated/broken equipment, rotting dam boards and other wooden structures, asbestos, failing concrete, and compliance under more stringent wastewater permit limits.”
Vermont Moose Permit Winners
The winners of Vermont’s 2023 moose hunting permits were determined last Wednesday at a lottery drawing at the Fish and Wildlife office in Montpelier. Once again, I was not one of the lucky ones.
As part of the regular lottery drawing, a “special priority drawing” was held for five permits to go to applicants who are Vermont resident veterans. The unsuccessful applicants from the veteran drawing were included in the larger regular drawing that followed. All applicants for both drawings who did not receive a permit were awarded a bonus point to improve their chances in future moose permit lotteries.
The department will issue 80 either-sex moose hunting permits and 100 antlerless moose hunting permits for the hunt limited to Wildlife Management Unit E in Essex County.
The hunt is predicted to result in an estimated take of about 100 moose, or 10 percent of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E.
“Moose are abundant in WMU E with significantly higher population density than in any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s moose project leader. “Moose are the primary host for winter ticks, and higher moose densities support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
Fish and Wildlife recently partnered with University of Vermont researchers to conduct a study of moose health and survival in WMU E. The results of this study, in which 126 moose (36 cows, 90 calves) were fitted with GPS tracking collars, showed that chronic high winter tick loads caused the health of moose in that part of the state to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.
The goal of the Fish and Wildlife Department’s 2023 moose season recommendation is to improve the health of moose in WMU E by reducing the impact of winter ticks.
“Research has shown that lower moose densities support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” said Fortin. “Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape.”
“Given the poor health of the moose population in that area and a clearly identified cause, we need to take action to address this issue.” added Fortin. “These permits will help address winter tick impacts on moose in WMU E by reducing the density of moose on the landscape. Without intervention to reduce moose numbers in WMU E, high winter tick loads will continue to impact the health of moose in that region for many years.”
The 2023 Moose Season Recommendation and related information about moose research and management are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Winners in this year’s moose hunting lottery are posted in a searchable database on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website
If your name wasn’t drawn, you can still bid in Vermont’s auction for three moose hunting permits, which is open until August 9. Sealed bids must be received by Vermont Fish and Wildlife by 4:30 p.m. that day. Contact the department to receive a moose permit bid kit. Telephone 802-828-1190 or email, cheri.waters@vermont.gov.
Bits and Pieces
Mark Breen provided the July Records and Averages in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac.
Warmest Ave. : 75.2°F/1921 Coldest Ave. : 65.0°F/1956
Wettest: 9.16 inches in 2008 Driest: 0.96 inches in 1919
Parting Shots
Thursday was a planned day off for me as I had an 8:40 appointment at DHMC. I contacted Don Kollisch, my friend and hiking partner who lives in Hanover to see if we could connect after my appointment. We did as he had his truck being repaired at the Hanover Coop Service Center which I had to pass on my way home.
Luck would have it that a group of “trail angels” had set up behind the garage where the Appalachian Trail passes the athletic fields and enters the woods.
The “trail angels” were cooking burgers and dogs and supplying fruit and drinks to the hikers, many of whom had been hiking north since March. Some of the food was left over from the Prouty and was being put to good use.
Don and I sat at a picnic table behind the garage and watched the smiles on the faces of the hikers as they were welcomed and given food and drink. We even chatted with some and in my case, envying them for what they had accomplished already and for what lie ahead.
***
I know this sounds ridiculous but after returning from DHMC Thursday I rode my motorcycle for the first time this year. The summer is half over and it had not left the cellar where it spent the winter and spring.
It seemed any day I was free, it rained so despite having the desire to ride I never did. Thursday the weather was beautiful and I had an enjoyable 88-mile ride from Bradford through Benton and Easton to Franconia, down to Woodstock and up and over to Warren and Piermont and back to Bradford.
I stopped at the Old Man site in Franconia Notch to check on a paver Linda and I had ordered two years ago. I found it and another we ordered for Linda’s sister and brother-in-law. Both were there and I took photos.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
