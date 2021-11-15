Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Nimblewill Nomad Outhiked Us

Most papers in this region carried an Associated Press story last week about Nimblewill Nomad, an 83-year-old man who became the oldest person to complete hiking the 2,190 plus mile Appalachian Trail.
When hiking Massachusett’s Mt. Greylock three weeks ago, Don Kollisch and I encountered Barry, a man who was supporting Nimblewill Nomad in his quest.
Barry pulled into the trailhead parking lot as we started out and told us about a man going by the trail name, Nimblewill Nomad, who was just ahead of us on the trail. He gave us Nimblewill’s business card which provided a link to follow him as he hiked.
Although Don and I are known as the “persistent plodders” who never set a pace anyone would consider fast, we thought we might catch up to the man and get to chat as we hiked.
Unfortunately, when we reached the summit we again met Barry who told us Nimblewill had just headed down the other side minutes before.
I had hoped to meet him, do a short interview and get a photo.
Upon returning home, I went to Nimblewill’s website to learn more about him and his theme, “Odyssey 2021 ‘Bama to Baxter – Hike On” and to sign up for his updates.
The route he took crosses15 states and covers 2620 miles starting at Flag Mountain, Alabama over 400 miles south of Springer Mountain, Georgia, the start of the AT.
We learned from Barry that Nimblewill had started his hike on February 5 heading north. He left the trail in Connecticut July 26 and drove to Maine to do the northern section before the weather turned cold. He started in Monson and headed north on July 28, reaching Katahdin and the northern terminus of the AT on August 5. He then went back to Monson and headed south August 7. He crossed the Presidentials in New Hampshire and entered Vermont at Norwich on September 7.
Already in Massachusetts on October 24, he out hiked us on Mt. Greylock. His real name is Sunny Eberhart and he advertises himself as a long-distance hiker and author as well as the caretaker of the Flag Mountain State Forest.
Each day I received an email explaining where he was and showing photos of the people and places along the route.
The morning of Monday, November 8 I received an email announcing that Nimblewill Nomad was in Dalton, MA and had completed the last leg of his AT hike Sunday after 261 days of hiking.
During the last few days of his long journey Nimblewill was getting tired and in one update wrote, “As I struggle uphill and downhill through the mud and leaf-covered rocks and roots. I fall a lot and whine a lot.”
The previous record-holder, a man called Grey Beard, had completed the AT at age 82. The two men had become friends and to Nimblewill’s great surprise, Grey Bear arrived to congratulate him and present him with an engraved hiking stick.
You can learn more about him at https://nimblewillnomad.com.
Vermont Moose Season Was Successful
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is pleased with how the October moose seasons went. They had concerns that high moose numbers in northeastern Vermont contributing to the abundance and negative impact of winter ticks might lesson the success rate.
“Moose density in Vermont’s northeastern Wildlife Management Unit WMU E is above one moose per square mile,” said Nick Fortin, the department’s moose biologist. “This high density of moose contributes to winter tick numbers that can negatively impact moose health and survival. A goal of this year’s hunt was to improve the overall health of WMU E’s moose population by reducing its density.”
The department issued 100 moose hunting permits this year, resulting in 62 moose harvested between the October 1-7 archery season and October 17-22 rifle season.
Of the 100 permits available, 94 were issued by lottery, to which over 5,700 hunters applied. The department reserves the first five lottery permits for Vermont military veterans. Three non-lottery permits are reserved for youth with life-threatening illnesses, and three more are auctioned as a fundraiser for conservation.
This year’s harvest goals were informed by a three-year study led by department biologists and University of Vermont researchers. Researchers fitted 90 moose calves and 36 adult females with GPS collars to understand the interplay between winter ticks, moose density and overall population health in WMU E.
The study showed that chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in northeastern Vermont to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low, and less than half of the calves in the study survived their first winter.
“This year’s hunt in WMU E was an important step towards reducing moose density in the northeast of the state to decrease the number of hosts for winter ticks and achieving a healthy, sustainable moose population,” said Fortin.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking hunters to participate in its annual deer hunter effort and sighting survey.
The survey asks hunters to record how many hours they hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife they saw on each day of the regular November deer season. This information helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and the number of these animals varies throughout the season and around the state.
A web-based version of the survey is available on Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. The department also mailed survey cards to several thousand randomly selected hunters, as it has done each year since 1999
“The information we get from this survey is critically important for the management of deer and other wildlife in Vermont,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s deer and moose project leader. “If we hear from more hunters, our population estimates will be more reliable, and our management will be more effective.”
***
Time is short. When you buy the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s wildlife calendar and a one-year subscription to the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal by Order by Tuesday, November 30 you get both for just $18.
To take advantage of this special offer, visit www.wildnh.com/shop/wild-deals.html to order or call 603-271-3422. This WILD Deal offer is only available through Tuesday, November 30.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on November 17, 1972: “In the wake of a heavy snowfall on the 14th, thermometers dropped to 2 degrees in Woodstock and Morrisville, VT, and sank to zero in Northfield, VT.”
Mark also reminds us that on November 20, 1991: “After an early season blast of winter on the 10th, Indian Summer pushed thermometers to 71 in Burlington, and 76 in Rutland, VT.”
Parting Shots
My piece about posted land in last week’s column received several responses.
Andy Dussault wrote, “I read with interest about those folks in your column this morning who post their land but hunt elsewhere. I would suggest informing your readers that, ‘A person must leave the land immediately on demand of the owner, whether the land is posted or not.’”
Vermont’s regulations says, “It is illegal to park, drive or camp on another person’s land without permission of the landowner. You must immediately leave the property when the landowner requests it, whether the property is posted or not.”
It also says, “Whether the property is posted or not, a hunter or angler shall show their license if requested by the landowner.”
Phil Barra sent me a photo of the 4x8 sign that once stood beside Route 114 north of East Haven proclaiming, If your land is posted keep the hell off mine.
***
It is time for me to once again warn people to prepare for safe winter driving.
It scares me that so many people put cement blocks or other heavy items in the trunk of their car to help with traction. If you ever saw what happened after a head-on collision when the blocks tore through the back seat striking persons in the vehicle, you would think twice about doing so.
A much safer way to add weight is to keep the fuel tank above half at all times. A gallon of gas weighs 6.3 pounds. Ten gallons equals 63 pounds, which is as much weight as many put in the trunk.
An added benefit is reducing condensation which can cause your engine to be less efficient. The lower the fuel level, the more condensation can accumulate.
At the end of the winter season, the cost to keep the tank full is the same as to keep it at a quarter. You will burn the same amount.
The second bit of advice is to run four winter tires, not so much for traction as for stopping. Yes, that can be expensive. However, stopping one inch from a guardrail or inanimate object versus hitting it will more than pay for the tires.
***
Rain, heavy rain Wednesday morning, kept many hunters out of the woods for the opening of New Hampshire’s rifle deer season. The same thing happened Friday only with much heavier rain all day and high winds.
Saturday morning, the opening of Vermont’s deer season, was above freezing and it was not raining although the fog was so thick it felt like rain. Heavy rains Saturday evening and a big drop in temperature made Sunday morning quite cool but the bright sun made it feel better.
Luckily, Thursday, Veteran’s Day was sunny with comfortable temperatures. The day was celebrated all over the region, a place where veterans are still honored and respected.
I was honored to march in the Woodsville parade and be the speaker at the monument gathering. I had also been the Memorial Day speaker in Piermont this spring.
How things have changed in recent years. Not so long ago we Vietnam vets kept a low profile having dealt with abuse and loathing in some cases upon our return.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.