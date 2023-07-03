Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Observatory Knob, Highest Point In St. Johnsbury

People have been hiking Observatory Knob since the 1880s. Sunday, June 25 Don Kollisch and I continued the tradition and thoroughly enjoyed the chance to see the surrounding area from the highest point in St. Johnsbury. Note I said chance as the smoke from the fires in Quebec and the haze from the hot humid weather left much of what we knew to be in the distance to our imaginations. We could barely see Route 5 and Hospital Hill.
I am told that a carriage road cut through the woods some 140 years ago to the then-cleared 1,130-foot summit. It was a popular picnic spot on Sunday afternoons, with well over a hundred people gathering on nice days.
Back then the Knob had once hosted an observatory, which is where its name comes from. After the first one was destroyed by winds in 1894, a second was built, only to be destroyed by high winds in 1914.
The 117-acre parcel that includes the Knob has been protected since 2021 so that all can appreciate what Don and I did as well as the countless others since the 1880s.
The land and its informal trails had always been privately owned. When St. Johnsbury resident Tracey Zschau, who was the Northeast Kingdom Regional Director for the Vermont Land Trust, learned the Knob was for sale the Land Trust made the effort to save it for future generations to enjoy. Tracey and her colleagues worked with the St. Johnsbury community to raise the money needed to buy and conserve the land for permanent public recreation. They were successful and it’s now owned by the town.
In addition to contributions from individuals, businesses, and the Town of St. Johnsbury, a grant was received from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. Resident and longtime neighbor of the property, David Brown, also generously donated five acres that include part of the trail system.
Dave erected a bench at the summit and a mailbox near the bench with a logbook for hikers to make notes.
The hike is short, you can easily do it round trip in an hour, but take more time and sit on Dave’s bench and just appreciate that the Knob is now town owned and protected for future generations.
There are two trailheads, both off Mt. Pleasant Street. Unfortunately, neither is marked nor is there any parking. Don and I entered by the upper one, across from the crematorium and exited by the one down the hill just above the last house on the left.
In preparation for the hike, I had earlier scouted the area and not finding any indication of a trail, I stopped to ask a neighbor who provided the needed information. I also stopped at the Welcome Center where a woman told me she frequently hiked to the Knob and said many people stop in to ask directions as there was no signage.
In addition to signage, it would be nice if the town mowed the path to the top. It would not take long to run a tractor and bush hog up and back making it easy walking for those wearing shorts.
I suggest you stop at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center and speak with Peggy Pearl who grew up near the base at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. She can give you first-hand knowledge as well as show you historical photos of the Knob that she used as a playground as did other area kids.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says many people are having problems with bears looking for food near their homes, and with the food scrap ban in effect the department is providing tips for people who are composting at home so they can avoid attracting hungry bears.
“We have been receiving lots of reports of bears on decks, tearing down bird feeders, wrecking beehives, killing chickens, and getting into trash, compost and garbage containers,” said bear biologist Jaclyn Comeau. “We are offering some guidance on how to compost at home without attracting bears.”
“First though, to deter bears, bird feeders need to be taken down until we have a foot or more of snow in December. Then, make sure anything else that might smell like food is picked up. And keep your trash container secured inside a sturdy building and don’t put it outside until the morning of pickup. Beehives, chicken coops and compost bins can be protected with electric fencing.”
If you know bears are active in your neighborhood, the best way to avoid attracting them is to take food scraps to one of the drop-off stations.
To learn about properly composting food waste, go to the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website at www.VTrecycles.com.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering “Fish with a Warden” sessions.
“We know many anglers have questions they would like to ask a warden, and we know many of our wardens also like to go fishing,” said Education Specialist Corey Hart, “so our Vermont State Game Wardens have teamed up with Forests, Parks and Recreation staff to offer Fish with a Warden sessions this summer, one of which will take place in Groton.
The sessions will last an hour or more. Participants need to have their fishing license and bring their own fishing equipment. The state park day use fee has been waived for the duration of the program for participants that have registered in advance.
A list of dates, times and locations for the sessions and pre-registration for up to 30 people for each session are available on Fish and Wildlife’s website: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/fishing-events-and-programs/fishing-clinics-and-events/fish-with-a-warden and in the list of Upcoming Events on the right side of the home page.
***
Women interested in learning outdoor skills in a beautiful setting can sign up for this fall’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman Weekend Workshop, which will take place September 8–10 at Geneva Point Center on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, NH. The registration fee of $335 includes two nights of lodging, plus all meals, instruction, and equipment use. Participants must be age 18 or older.
Attendees will select four sessions from more than 30 different outdoor skills workshops including archery, fishing, fly fishing, camping, field dressing game, hiking, kayaking, rifle, shotgun, nature photography, outdoor survival, campfire cooking, map and compass, and more.
Registration for the 2023 Fall Weekend is now open. To register, visit nhbow.com. Classes fill quickly and are on a first-come, first-served basis. To watch a video about the BOW experience, visit https://youtu.be/K6tFoRSON50.
***
For the past 35 years, New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program has worked with state and private partners to steward the state’s nongame wildlife. In addition to the 51 threatened and endangered species in New Hampshire, the Nongame Program is responsible for the protection of over 400 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians, as well as thousands of insects and other invertebrates.
The State of New Hampshire offers a $100,000 challenge grant to fund the work of the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program, but to qualify the Department must raise an equal amount in private contributions by June 30, 2023. These funds are also critical in meeting federal grant match requirements.
Visit www.wildnh.com/nongame to learn more about the program’s work and to donate.
***
The Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge Junior Waterfowl Hunter Training Program will be held Saturday, August 19 from 8-4:30. The program is being offered to young hunters who want to learn more about the sport of waterfowl hunting and experience a high-quality waterfowl hunt. The program is offered to youngsters 12 to 17 years of age who have an adult waterfowl hunter to serve as a mentor.
To register, call the refuge at 802-868-4781 and include the mentor’s name and youth’s name and age.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on July 4, 1911: “Vermont’s hottest weather on record; Vernon, VT 105 °F.”
Mark also reminds us that on July 5, 1999: “A rapidly moving cluster of powerful thunderstorms raced from Minnesota to the VT-Quebec border, winds exceeding 60 mph, blowing a camping tent in Lake Salem in Derby, VT, drowning one person.”
Mark explains July 6, “The Earth is at aphelion - its most distant point from the Sun - 94,506,364 miles away.”
Parting Shots
Can you believe, we are a third through summer, meteorological summer that is? I think the three-month seasons make more sense than the astronomical seasons with which summer began on June 21 and runs through September 23. Anyway, where did June go?
I sure hope July brings less dramatic swings in the weather and that farmers will be able to get the second cut of hay in without getting it wet.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
