Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Observatory Knob, Highest Point In St. Johnsbury
Don Kollisch relaxing on Observatory Knob bench.

People have been hiking Observatory Knob since the 1880s. Sunday, June 25 Don Kollisch and I continued the tradition and thoroughly enjoyed the chance to see the surrounding area from the highest point in St. Johnsbury. Note I said chance as the smoke from the fires in Quebec and the haze from the hot humid weather left much of what we knew to be in the distance to our imaginations. We could barely see Route 5 and Hospital Hill.

I am told that a carriage road cut through the woods some 140 years ago to the then-cleared 1,130-foot summit. It was a popular picnic spot on Sunday afternoons, with well over a hundred people gathering on nice days.

