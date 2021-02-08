Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Open Air Gallery Ski & Snowshoe Trail Welcomes All Ages

Ski, snowshoe or walk along a wide packed 1.8-mile trail to view art? That is what you can do in Greensboro at the Highland Center for the Arts.
Linda and I were joined by a friend and frequent hiking partner a week ago at the Highland Center. We had been planning on a visit since we first learned of the open-air gallery.
It was also a chance to catch up with Keisha Luce, the center’s Executive Director. We grew fond of Keisha when she was the Executive Director of Haverhill’s Court Street Arts, one of our favorite venues. Thanks to her efforts we got to see and hear much live entertainment as well as art exhibits and other programs.
The Open Air Gallery Ski & Snowshoe Trail begins at the Highland Center where you see Phil Thorne’s Forth Confluence and then winds its way around the fields of the neighboring Wilson Farm.
The works of eleven Vermont artists are displayed at nineteen stops along the trail. The art is spaced such that there are not crowds at a piece.
Art requires time to view and appreciate. Some I like a lot, some a little and some not at all. Some I think I understand quickly and others I still don’t, even after much thought. That was certainly the case at the Highland Center which does what art is supposed to do, cause us to pause and think.
When asked how the idea for the art trail originated Keisha said, “This summer we had a much smaller trail on the lawn based on the Alice in Wonderland story. It received a lot of visitors and when I started to think about winter programming. I knew we needed to create something that would be covid-safe. I love to cross-country ski, so I thought this would be a great way to merge art and outdoor activity in the winter.”
I knew that Greensboro artist Maya McCoy was involved with creating the project and I asked Keisha about that. She said, “Maya came in to co-curate from the start. I broke my ankle early on in the project, so she did a marvelous job of spearheading the trail development and bringing it to fruition. The warming fires were a last-minute addition and make the experience complete.”
The Open Air Gallery Ski & Snowshoe Trail is wonderful and the food and drinks served at the cafe which you can devour around six fire pits make for a great way to share the experience with family and friends.
The cafe is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 2:30. Weather permitting, the trail is open during daylight hours seven days a week as long as conditions allow.
Although hobbled by the broken ankle encased in a protective boot, Keisha takes orders at the window and greets guests and sees that all goes well. The energy and enthusiasm she exhibited at Court Street Arts have not faded and the Highland Center and its patrons are the benefactors.
The food is hearty and features locally sourced ingredients. Linda and I had grilled cheese sandwiches made with Cabot cheddar and thick slices of locally baked bread and our friend had chili. We sipped hot drinks made with coffee and hot chocolate and fortified with Kahlua and Barr Hill gin and vodka and topped with rich whipped cream.
Keisha had this to say about the mouth-watering menu, “Each weekend we offer a selection of exciting grilled cheese sandwiches like our popular Porky Mountaineer consisting of Jasper Hill Farm cheese, bacon, apple and a maple/mustard drizzle. Alice Perron, our chef, creates a special each week. This past weekend was a grilled chicken & pear with blue cheese. We also have a weekly soup and selection of dessert items.”
I asked about the choice of Barr Hill products and was told, “Barr Hill is both local and makes outstanding spirits, which is a win for everyone. Jasper Hill Farm cheese and a local bakery are also used in the sandwiches. We also sell teas and drinks made with products from Wilson Farm next door. People are skiing the very fields where the herbs for their drinks are harvested.”
Keisha said, “The drinks menu changes, but we normally serve classic drinks like the very popular toddy and a few Bar Hill original drinks like the Vermont Coffee and gin and tonic.
One of my favorite places in Montpelier to meet friends and clients is the Barr Hill distillery and tasting room which moved south a couple of years ago from its original Hardwick location. It is interesting to note that the name Barr Hill is taken from a hill in the center of Greensboro.
After some time skiing or snowshoeing the arts trail, warm and hearty food eaten while sitting beside a fire and sipping a warm alcoholic beverage is a much-appreciated reward.
Masks are required inside the Center and when in close proximity to others. It looked to me if those who were there took safety and respect for others to heart.
We were happy to see all the families who were enjoying the trail, the art and the fire pits.
Check out the Open Air Gallery Ski & Snowshoe Trail and plan your visit at https://highlandartsvt.org.
Bits and Pieces
Vermonters interested in conserving wildlife should donate to the Nongame Wildlife Fund on their state income tax form this year, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The fund helps protect some of Vermont’s most threatened wildlife such as bald eagles, lake sturgeon, spruce grouse, and Indiana bats.
Donations are leveraged by matching federal grants, meaning that a $35 donation can help secure up to another $65 in federal funds for wildlife conservation in Vermont.
“The Nongame Checkoff donations, along with hunting, fishing and trapping license revenue, have helped recovery efforts for Vermont’s peregrine falcons, loons, ospreys, bald eagles, American martens, Indiana and northern long-eared bats, spiny softshell turtles, and other species,” said Director of Wildlife Mark Scott. “We are also supporting surveys of Vermont’s pollinators so we can determine their conservation needs and manage our Wildlife Management Areas for their benefit.”
“The common loon, osprey and peregrine falcon are no longer endangered species in Vermont due to management that continues to benefit those species, and we hope the bald eagle can be removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in the near future.”
Steve Parren and other biologists manage nongame wildlife projects for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Their work is diverse and includes mammals, birds, turtles, fish, frogs, bees, freshwater mussels, and plants, as well as the habitats and natural communities they need.
“The Nongame Wildlife Fund has helped some of our great wildlife success stories in Vermont,” said Parren. “Thanks to the generous donations of thousands of Vermonters, we are restoring many of the iconic species of our Green Mountain State.”
***
Vermont Wild Kitchen airs at 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month through March. Tune in to learn how Vermonters across the state are using their Rooted in Vermont wild game, fish, foraged and farm-fresh foods. Vermont Wild Kitchen airs live on Rooted in Vermont’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RootedinVermont but you can view past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/RootedinVermont/videos/?ref=page_internal.
***
Registration is open for New Hampshire’s 2021 Becoming an Outdoors Woman ice fishing workshop, a one-day program where women will learn the basic skills required to enjoy angling through the Granite State’s hard waters during the winter months. This class is intended for beginners and is taught by a line-up of volunteer Let’s Go Fishing instructors who are excited to teach you about the sport of ice fishing!
The hands-on class will be held on Saturday, February 20 at Eileen Lake in Gilmanton, NH. Following a preparatory Zoom meeting before the day of the event, participants will meet at the lake and be provided with all the essential gear including tip-ups and live bait. Students will learn about ice fishing equipment, ice safety, knot tying, fish identification, and the winter ecology of lakes and ponds.
A fee of $70 covers the workshop and equipment use. Registration is open to women 18 years of age or older and is limited to New Hampshire residents. No experience is required, and participants are exempt from holding a fishing license while participating in the program.
To sign up, visit www.nhbow.com where you will be redirected to the event registration page. If the program is full, check back to see if spaces have opened up through cancellations.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on February 10, 1857: “After severe cold in January, thawing in February caused serious flooding.”
He reminds us that on February 12, 1979: “Cold week in Hubbardton, VT. Low temperatures were -30, –33, -33, –23, -33, and -21 from the 10th through the 15th.”
Parting Shots
A friend sent me the following which I think is truer than many retirees want to admit.
Question: What’s the biggest gripe of retirees?
Answer: There is never enough time to get everything done.
I can sure identify with that.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.