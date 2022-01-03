Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Our Memory Tree

Linda and I have two Christmas trees each year. One is a seven-and-a-half-foot tree in the living room decorated with blue balls and blue lights. The other is a six-foot tree in the dining room that we used to call our “wildlife tree” but now, more appropriately, call it our “memory tree.”
It is adorned with a string of small white lights and more than fifty little items from around North America and the Caribbean. Each represents a place we have been or something we did.
Each year as Linda decorates the tree, we relive the memories of where we were and what we were doing.
The items range from a lure we fished with on our 25th anniversary in Alaska, to a miniature cablecar decorated for Christmas that we bought in San Francisco, to miniature snowshoes from Newfoundland. There are items from the Florida Keys and the Everglades, Churchill, Manitoba, St. Croix, U.S.V.I., San Juan, Puerto Rico, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, the Boundary Waters and so many places in between.
Many items represent wildlife, others are lures or flies we used, and others, miniature canoes, tents, fishing rods, a fishing vest, firearms, dog sleds and other sporting gear.
A special treat this year was finding a fully intact bird’s nest in the tree when we got it home. Linda’s grandmother always said it was a sign of good luck.
After 51 years of marriage, we have a lot of memories and the ornaments on the tree bring them back.
We leave the memory tree up for a while after the big tree is taken out. The memories are great and we hate to pack them away too soon.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Stocks Fish For Winter Angling
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department stocks trout during the fall to bolster the winter fishery that attracts some very hardy anglers.
Winter anglers can find lists of waters that remain open to the taking of trout year-round on the Fish and Game website. For lakes and ponds, visit www.fishnh.com/fishing/trout-year-round.html. For rivers and streams, go to www.fishnh.com/fishing/trout-streams.html.
Rules for waterbodies with special regulations are listed in the NH Freshwater Fishing Digest, available from license agents or on the Fish and Game website at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.
The following is a list of area lakes and ponds that were stocked with trout during the fall of 2021: Akers Pond in Errol, Cedar Pond in Milan, Big Diamond Pond in Stewartstown, Martin Meadow Pond in Lancaster, Mascoma Lake in Enfield, Mirror Lake in Woodstock, Pearl Lake in Lisbon, Streeter Pond in Sugar Hill and Tarleton Lake in Piermont. Remember there are other New Hampshire waterbodies open for year-round fishing in addition to those on this list.
“The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s hatcheries stock post-spawn brook and brown trout into selected waterbodies without a closed season before winter. These fish can range from 2 to 3 pounds each. Numbers, dates, and stocking locations vary annually. I would encourage anglers of all skill levels to take advantage of this season’s stocked opportunities throughout New Hampshire when weather conditions are favorable and once the ice is safe,” said NH Fish and Game Inland Fisheries Division Chief Dianne Timmins.
“The Granite State’s rivers and streams open to fishing on January 1, and there are some quality fish to be caught in some of the tailwater fisheries such as the Newfound River,” continued Timmins. “When water levels are drawn down on larger lakes for the fall, prize-sized fish often drop down below dams creating opportunities for savvy winter anglers. This winter’s free fishing day is January 15, so why not try your luck through the ice this year.”
Preliminary Numbers Show Vermont Deer Kill Down
The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2021 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be around 15,600 deer, down from a year ago.
The buck harvest will be close to 9,000, which will be down slightly from 2020 (9,255) but near the 10-year average of 8,938. The final antlerless deer harvest will be around 6,600, down considerably from 9,735 in 2020, but similar to antlerless harvests prior to 2020. Some of that decrease was due to the department issuing fewer muzzleloader antlerless permits this year. However, the archery season harvest, which accounts for much of the total antlerless deer harvest, will also be down substantially from 2020.
Nick Fortin, the department’s deer project leader, said “Some decline in the harvest was expected this year, as we’ve been working to reduce deer numbers in some areas to keep them in balance with the available habitat. Hunting conditions were also challenging again this year. Warm weather and abundant fall foods limited deer movement and made it difficult for hunters to locate them. Changes in hunting participation and effort related to the pandemic likely affected this year’s harvest as well.”
The 2021 White-tailed Deer Harvest Report with final numbers will be on Fish and Wildlife’s website in early March. Beginning in late March, the department will be holding informational hearings to share biological information and to listen to any information people wish to share.
Bits and Pieces
If you’ve ever wanted to try ice fishing, why not take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter-free fishing day on Saturday, January 15. That’s a day you can fish without a license in New Hampshire.
Note that all other regulations must be followed. Learn more about fishing rules by reading the NH Freshwater Fishing or Saltwater Fishing digests at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.
***
Vermont Audubon is asking for help with the winter bald eagle survey that runs from January 5-19. For information go to audubonconnect@audubon.org.
Parting Shots
The last day of the year was well above freezing and the fog was so thick in the morning it limited visibility to yards, not miles. The combination of temperature and fog caused the snow depth to decline significantly.
***
Linda and I had a 5:30 dinner reservation at one of our favorite restaurants that required proof of vaccination and limited seating to five tables. It was a nice relaxing meal and we had a chance to talk with old friends who occupied two of the tables.
Back home at 7:15 I had planned to watch St. Johnsbury’s First Night celebration virtually. Unfortunately, I found out that one had to be on Facebook to watch. I am not, nor do I intend to be, so I missed the several acts I had wanted to see. The three options listed to access the performances all directed one to the Catamount Arts Facebook page. If there was a way to work around Facebook, it was beyond me.
***
I am having some health issues and am just not up to an eight-hour winter hike so I did not make the annual Mt. Moosilauke hike on New Year’s Day. From the reports I receive Saturday night, it looks like only a fraction of those who normally climb were there this year. However, I miss seeing the regulars, many from afar, some of whom I only see on New Year’s Day.
Instead, Don Kollisch and I along with our dogs, Belle and Oak, hiked to the summit of Newbury’s Tucker Mountain for a little fresh air and some exercise. It was not Moosilauke, but much better than wasting the day on a couch or in a recliner watching TV.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
