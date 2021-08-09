Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Parenting Can Be Frustrating Even To Watch

Two adult loons were trying their best to teach two juveniles to dive, a skill they will need to feed themselves. One repeatedly dove when encouraged by an adult while the other did not, preferring to flap its wings and come up out of the water.
My sister Wendy O’Donnell and I were canoeing on a White Mountain National Forest pond, one of my favorite places.
While circling the pond, we encountered an adult loon and two fuzzy brown young about the size of mature ducks. Another loon flew over calling. We gave them a wide birth and moved on.
An hour or so later we encountered them in the middle of the pond, this time there were two adults and two juveniles. We sat quietly in the canoe about 50 feet from them, seemingly ignored.
Over and over an adult would swim up close to a young one and make a quick dive. One would soon follow and then bob back up after a few seconds. It was a different story with the other. No matter how many times one of the adults demonstrated diving, it would not even dip its head into the water preferring instead to rise up and flap its wings.
We watched the lesson for quite a while before paddling away. It was one of those experiences we will remember for a long time.
I can’t speak for the loons but it was frustrating to watch. I wanted to say to the obstinate one, Get with it or you are going to be very hungry when your parents stop catching fish for you to eat and you have to fend
Littleton’s Hiking Guru, Mike Dickerman Has A New Book Out
The 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire’s White Mountains is a book of historic photos and captions that show the reader what the tallest of the White Mountains were like in the past.
The author, Mike Dickerman, has a long history of hiking in the White Mountains and involvement with the Appalachian Mountain Club. He has climbed at 48 of the 4,000 footers in both summer and winter, the later being a significant accomplishment. He has also written or edited over a dozen books about the area including the AMC White Mountain Guide, the Bible of White Mountain hikers.
The treasure trove of historic photos, some never before published, came from private collections as well as the those of the White Mountain National Forest, the Appalachian Mountain Club, Mount Washington Observatory, Randolph Mountain Club, and the New England Ski Museum. They go back through the 1800s and on through the 1900s and each tells a story.
The book is divided into sections, three of which area about the mountain in a specific area, one about summit and backcountry structures, another about hiking and skiing the 4,000 footers and the last titled Peakbaggers and Pioneers.
I poured over each photo trying to imagine what it was like 100 to 200 years ago. It is a book I will return to time and again.
Linda could not put it down and read it nonstop the day it arrived.
The 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire’s White Mountains is a book anyone who loves the White Mountain will want to own. Find it in you local bookstore.
Vermont Moose Permit Winners
The winners of Vermont’s 2021 moose hunting permits were determined last Wednesday at a lottery drawing in Montpelier. The drawing is done by a random sort of applications that were submitted by the June 30 deadline.
As part of the regular lottery drawing, a “special priority drawing” was held for five permits to go to applicants who are Vermont resident veterans. The unsuccessful applicants from the veteran drawing were included in the larger regular drawing that followed. All applicants for both drawings who did not receive a permit were awarded a bonus point to improve their chances in future moose permit lotteries.
The department will issue 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated harvest of 51 to 66 moose, or 5 percent of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E.
Winners in this year’s moose hunting lottery are posted in a searchable database on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
“Moose density in WMU-E is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project. “Research has shown that moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival. Lower moose densities, like in the rest of Vermont, support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations.
Bits and Pieces
The State of Vermont and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services mark a quarter century of cooperative efforts to stop the spread of the rabies, with the 25th annual Rabies Bait Drop, scheduled to start last Thursday. The week-long bait drop is part of a nationally coordinated effort to halt the fatal disease.
Rabies vaccine, in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait that is attractive to raccoons and skunks, is being dropped in rural areas of Vermont from low-flying aircraft and placed by hand in residential centers.
Approximately 450,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in nearly 100 Vermont communities across nine counties.
The bait packs are not poisonous and are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife.
If the bait must be moved, use gloves or a plastic bag in case the blister pack is damaged. If your pet eats a bait, or if a child brings one home, let officials know by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES or call the toll-free number printed on the bait.
So far this year, ten animals in Vermont have tested positive for rabies, four of which have been raccoons.
***
If you intend to hunt this fall and have not taken a hunter education course, don’t wait. Now is the time.
Vermont’s hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state.
A person must pass the hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license.
“Most of these courses are held in August and September,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Hunter Education Coordinator Nicole Meier. “All of our instructors are volunteers. They teach because they are passionate about hunting and want to ensure that Vermont’s safe hunting legacy continues.”
“Courses are available in basic hunter education, bowhunter education, trapper education, and combination hunter-bowhunter education. We expect more classes to be posted throughout August and September, so check our website frequently.”
The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. To register for a course, go to this link: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont.
A Vermont hunter education card entitles you to hunt in all 50 states, as well as some international locations.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department now has information on its website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, about the 2021 controlled waterfowl hunts at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison and Mud Creek Wildlife Management Area in Alburgh.
Be sure to read the 2021-2022 Syllabus of State and Federal Hunting Regulations for Migratory Birds in Vermont available on Fish and Wildlife’s website.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is monitoring an ongoing event of bird deaths in mid-Atlantic and midwestern states. I wrote about New Hampshire’s effort and recommendations a couple of weeks ago.
Doug Morin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s ornithologist said, “No confirmed cases have occurred in New England, including Vermont.
“The cause of the event remains unknown. The most commonly affected birds are juvenile blue jays, European starlings, American robins, and common grackles.”
Morin suggests Vermonters take down bird feeders and bird baths which concentrate birds and can increase the likelihood of spreading disease. With abundant natural foods, birds do not need feeders.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on August 4, 1992: Severe thunderstorms produced one inch hail near Rutland, and wind gusts to 100 mph in Georgia and Fairfax.
August 6, 1996: summer Floods from Jefferson to St. Johnsbury, 2 fatalities. 8 inches of rain in 24 hours in Morrisville.
August 8, 1909: 100 degrees in St. Johnsbury, VT.
August 9, 1829: waterspout on Harvey’s Lake, VT, part of the Peacham-Barnet tornado.
Parting Shots
Happy Birthday Caledonian Record!! Sunday marked its 184th birthday. They have not missed a single edition since 1837, an amazing accomplishment.
Regular readers know I love newspapers and read several every day and never fail to pick up a local paper in my travels around North America.
None beat the Caledonian Record for local news coverage, something lacking in many papers now that most are no longer locally owned and operated.
The Caledonian’s coverage of local sports teams is wonderful and I know of no paper that devotes so much space to the graduation exercises of every high school in its circulation area. It does not matter if it is one of the largest schools or the smallest, they get expansive coverage helping to make each graduate feel special.
