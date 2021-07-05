The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is asking boaters and anglers to enjoy loons from a safe distance this summer.
Loons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005, but human disturbance during the breeding season is a cause for concern.
F&W biologist Doug Morin said, “Although most areas where loons are nesting on Vermont’s lakes are surrounded by signs reminding people to give loons the space they need, not all nesting areas are marked. We’re asking people to view loons using binoculars rather than from up close, whether they are in a boat, a canoe or a kayak.”
Volunteers interested in monitoring loons for the Loon Conservation Project should contact Hanson at ehanson@vtecostudies.org. Volunteers can monitor lakes all summer long with a focus on lakes with loon pairs and nesting. Some adopt-a-lake sites that need volunteers are Great Averill Lake, Little Averill Lake, Island Pond, Maidstone Lake, Jobs Pond, Center Pond, Salem Lake, Lake Memphremagog, Clyde Pond, South Bay, May Pond, Hardwick Lake, Nelson Pond, Stiles Pond, Moore Reservoir, Comerford Reservoir, Keiser Pond, Ewell Pond, Peacham Pond, Osmore Pond,
Volunteers can also survey one or two lakes on Loonwatch Day, being held on July 18 this year, between 8 and 9 a.m. The goal is to survey all lakes greater than 20 acres at the same time, which provides a population count and checks on small lakes that are surveyed less often during the rest of the year.
If You Recreate In New Hampshire You Should Purchase A Hike Safe Card
Those who hike, kayak, canoe, bike, climb or otherwise recreate in New Hampshire should purchase a Hike Safe card for 2021.
Proceeds from the voluntary card help defray the costs of training and of search and rescue equipment for Fish and Game Law Conservation Officers.
Hike Safe cards cost $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family, and are good for the calendar year. The price is the same for both residents and nonresidents.
Cards can be purchased online at www.wildnh.com/safe and at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters in Concord.
Purchasing a hunting or fishing license also provides you with the same protection as a Hike Safe card so you won’t get billed for a rescue unless it is the result of an egregious act.
Fuel Free Lighter Is Ideal For Hunters and Hikers
Have you ever tried to start a fire in wet conditions or in high winds? I have and frequently experienced a lot of frustration before finally getting a fire started.
I have been testing a new device, the SOL Fire Lite™ Fuel-Free Lighter, over the past two months and find it does all it is advertised to do.
You simply push a button and the weatherproof electric lighter works in any condition at any altitude to light a fire, stove or candle. The dual arcs ignite anything flammable on contact.
It also has a built-in LED light which has a strobe-like flash feature that would be useful to attract attention.
A paracord lanyard is attached that SOL says can be used as tinder or rope. I have not tried to light the cord as I don’t want to waste it but certainly would in an emergency.
At 3-1/2 inches in length and under 2 ounces, it is easy to carry at all times when afield.
The lighter is USB rechargeable. A single charge powers about 45 lighter uses or 3 hours of low light.
The SOL Fuel-Free Lighter sells for under $25 and can be found at LL Bean, REI, Cabela’s, Bas Pro, and Eastern Mountain Sports.
You can check it and other products for the outdoors person out at www.surviveoutdoorslonger.com or https://www.adventurereadybrands.com.
Adventure Ready Brands is headquartered in Littleton and was formerly Tender Corporation. The name changed last year. The company sells a variety of first aid products as well as Ben’s, AfterBite, Natrapel and now SOL, Survive Outdoors Longer, items.
Bits and Pieces
The Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge Junior Waterfowl Hunter Training Program is being offered to young hunters who want to learn more about the sport of waterfowl hunting and experience a high-quality waterfowl hunt. The program is offered to youth 12 to 17 years of age who have an adult waterfowl hunter to serve as a mentor.
This year the event will be held Saturday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Junior Hunters and their mentors, once they complete the training, are awarded exclusive use of several premier hunting areas at Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge for the first four weekends of the waterfowl hunting season.
Mentors and youths who would like to participate in this year’s program must pre-register with the Refuge by Friday, August 6. Participation in the program will be limited to 30 enrollees.
Don’t wait. Register now by calling the refuge headquarters at 802-868-4781. Include the mentor’s name and youth’s name and age, address and telephone number.
***
As part of its ongoing efforts to develop and share science-based knowledge about the Lake Champlain basin in Vermont and New York, the Lake Champlain Sea Grant program has created a series of short, close-captioned videos.
Although originally produced to educate individuals in the hospitality and tourism sector in the Champlain Basin area, the topics will be of interest to anyone who wants to learn more about Lake Champlain, water quality, aquatic species and other lake-related topics. The 10 videos, featuring Sea Grant education and Extension staff, may be viewed at https://go.uvm.edu/lakevideos.
Videos include: Aquatic Invasive Species, Bass Tournaments and the Health of the World-Class Lake Champlain Bass Fishery, Cyanobacteria, Green Stormwater Infrastructure, Natural History of the Lake, Salt Use and Lake Water Quality, Sampling Swim Water, and Thermal Stratification and Lake Turnover.
***
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club will hold a registered sporting clays shoot July 10. Go to nekclays.com for information or to register.
***
Congratulations are in order for Brian Harbaugh who took 1st for lake trout in the Lake Champlain International fishing derby. Travis Bugbee, his longtime friend and fishing partner, netted the trophy that was 33.25 inches long and weighed 15.06 pounds.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced the 2021-2022 migratory game bird hunting season dates and bag limits.
A printable copy of the Migratory Bird Syllabus can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version also will be available from license agents and post offices by late August.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on July1, 1973: “Worst flooding in VT and NH since the Flood of 1927. Following a wet May and early June, a stalled front brought 7.50 inches to Jamaica, VT, and 7.19 inches to So. Londonderry.”
On July 8, 1816: “The Year Without a Summer; frost in Middlebury, Williamstown, and Windsor Vermont.”
July 5, The Earth was at aphelion, its most distant point from the Sun, 94,510,886 miles away.
Parting Shots
Like many of you, I have suffered with the heat and humidity of the past week and thus appreciate what Mark Breen had to say. “The height of summer has arrived, when hazy, lazy days can be counted on, and the weather slips into the familiar mode of ‘hazy, hot, and humid’. Though the sun reached its maximum in June, it takes a while for the land and water to warm up, thus the warmest temperatures of the year lag behind by about 4 or 5 weeks, delivering the Dog Days of summer to us now.”
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
