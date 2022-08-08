Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Public Is Asked To Help Research On Flying Squirrels

I have long had an affinity for the mysterious flying squirrels that in habit Vermont and New Hampshire. A year or so ago I wrote about my excitement when several appeared at the bird feeder outside my office window one night.
Many people have never seen a flying squirrel as they are nocturnal. Over the years I have had calls from people who usually find a dead one and wonder what it is. During my youth I never saw a live one, but our cats brought in many a dead one.
In the spring I learned about the New England Flying Squirrel Network and contacted them.
Dr. Rebecca Rowe and her graduate student Catherine Wong researchers at the University of New Hampshire are interested in learning more about flying squirrel populations in New England. They’ve created a citizen science project called the New England Flying Squirrel Network set up to do just that.[Text Wrapping Break]
There are two species of flying squirrels that may be found in Vermont, the northern and southern flying squirrels. They’d like to get an idea of where both species are found in the state.[Text Wrapping Break]
As flying squirrels are nocturnal they may be living around you but you may never see them unless they are at your bird feeder at night or they move into your attic as some 30 of them did at my brother Rick’s house in Bradford.[Text Wrapping Break]
Flying squirrels are cavity nesters and much like bluebirds will use human-made nest boxes. They will often move right into the boxes and begin using them as a place to build a nest, eat some acorns, or defecate. [Text Wrapping Break]
The researchers are asking people to put up nest boxes on a tree in their yard and to check the nest box monthly. Linda and I have done that in hopes of encouraging the flying squirrels to live around our property and out buildings rather than in my brother’s house a short distance away.
We are also asked to collect hair samples using Velcro placed around the hole of the nest box to snag hair as the squirrels enter and exit. The collected hair samples are then mailed to the University of New Hampshire to determine which species of squirrel is using the box. [Text Wrapping Break][Text Wrapping Break]More information about the project can be found at www.flyingsquirrel.network.
Rabies Bait Drop Underway In Vermont
The annual Rabies Bait Drop was scheduled to begin last Friday in Vermont. The week-long bait drop is part of a nationally coordinated effort between the State of Vermont and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to prevent the spread of rabies.
Rabies vaccine, in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait that is attractive to raccoons and skunks, will be dropped in rural areas of Vermont from low-flying aircraft and placed by hand in residential centers. Pilots are able to control the release of bait in order to avoid residential areas. When an animal bites into the bait, it takes in the oral vaccine and will develop immunity to rabies. Approximately 450,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in nearly 100 Vermont communities across 8 counties.
The bait packs are not poisonous and are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife. “You can’t get rabies from the bait,” said State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso, “but if you find a bait pack, please don’t touch it unless necessary. Leave the bait undisturbed so it can be eaten by wild animals.”
If the bait must be moved, use gloves or a plastic bag. If your pet eats a bait, or if a child brings one home, let officials know by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES (1-800-472-2437) or call the toll-free number printed on the bait.
So far this year, fifteen animals in Vermont have tested positive for rabies, four of which have been raccoons.
Bits and Pieces
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on August 13, 1955: “The remnants of Hurricane Connie soaked southern Vermont; Weston, VT 8.00 inches, severe floods in southern New England.”
Parting Shots
Tipping coercion is increasing much to the consternation of many. When you buy a quart of milk or a six pack of beer should you be coerced into tipping the clerk who never even touched either the milk or the beer which you brought to the check out?
All too often the clerk rings up your purchase and turns the credit card device toward you where it lists three or four amounts for a tip you are asked to check. I find it offensive and apparently others do also.
Last month Josh Freed a Montreal Gazette columnist wrote, “I was in a grocery the other day buying milk, when the bored-looking server turned his credit card machine toward me, displaying the choice of a 15, 20 or 25 per cent tip.
“This for grabbing my own two litres of milk from the fridge and having the clerk point the credit card machine my way. In essence, I would be tipping him for asking for a tip.
“It’s a fast-growing trend nowadays as we’re pressed to tip everywhere from groceries, bakeries and fast food places to some car repair shops.”
He added, “Practically the only places not asking for tips yet are ATM machines, but I’m sure the banks are working on it. Everyone else is. What next? Asking for tips at self-serve gas stations, where they should be tipping us?
“Tipping has always been complex. We do it in restaurants, hotels and taxis, but not supermarkets; we tip hairdressers and pedicurists, not shoe salesmen. Sommeliers make four times the tip for opening a $120 bottle of wine as for a $30 one that takes identical labour.”
The response to his column was quick and made it clear that many others feel the same way. All too often they tip when they don’t want to appear cheap by checking no tip and are not happy that they were placed in the situation.
I always tip servers as they are generally paid a miserly wage and rely on tips. I also tip my barber, bell hops and many others in the service field. How much I tip depends on the level of service. I do not believe it should be automatic if the service is less than satisfactory, although I often tip even if I am not happy with the server. I do not tip my plumber or the mechanic who maintains my vehicles. The hourly wage they charge should suffice.
***
It has been hot, too hot for native Northerners like me. When it gets to 90, I look for shade, turn on the fans and spend time in our spring fed pond.
However, I can’t let the heat and humidity prevent me from doing what I need to do and what Like to do. I just need to use moderation.
Case in point, I have worked in the woods at least two hours each day cutting and skidding trees to my road network and one afternoon Linda and I split a cord of wood. I take frequent breaks and drink a lot of water. As soon as I put my saw and tractor away I head to the pond with Oak and we both let the cold water cool our bodies and relieve stress.
Linda has spent similar amounts of time try9ing to reclaim a flower garden that got out of control. She too is suffering despite being one who generally like warm summer days.
Saturday my friend Nancy and I hiked Newbury’s Tucker Mountain in the morning before it got too hot.
We know that summer is short in this next of the woods and don’t want to let the heat prevent us from joining friends and neighbors in enjoying various events such as the Patrick Ross concert on the Newbury Green on Thursday and the Maple Leaf Seven concert on the Haverhill Common.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
