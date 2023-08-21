The fall was discovered after daylight on May 3, 2003. Soon word spread and we began to realize something that had been part of your lives since birth was gone. The Old Man of the Mountain, the symbol of New Hampshire, had fallen.
It is hard to believe two decades later that it is gone. Every time I drive through the Notch I look up expecting to see the familiar rock face, but alas, I can’t.
Linda and I visited Plymouth State University’s Museum of the White Mountains last week to see its latest exhibit, An Enduring Presence: The Old Man of the Mountain. It is very well curated and provides viewers a chance to learn so much about the Old Man and how it influenced so many and so much of New Hampshire’s heritage.
I especially appreciated the many old photos and paintings going back to the early 1800s depicting the Old Man and Franconia Notch as others saw them.
We learn what drew artists and writers to the area and how it became a tourist destination. The hotels and inns, now long gone, are shown in photos and paintings reminding us of what the area looked like more than one hundred years ago.
One section of the exhibit shows some of the many ways the image of the Old Man was used and continues to be used on everything from license plates, to liquor bottles to road signs and repeatedly for advertising businesses and products.
Also recounted are the efforts to stabilize and protect the profile going back to 1916 when Edward Geddes installed a system of turnbuckles to hold the massive blocks together. Those efforts continued right up until the end with Geddes making more repairs in 1937 and since 1960 annual work was done by Niels Nelson and crew.
One photograph on display shows Dick Hamilton and Debbie Nelson suspended over the face while a crew labors above tightening turnbuckles and performing other maintenance. It was a labor of love for so many.
Hamilton, the long-time President of White Mountain Attractions, was a huge promoter of the Old Man, and after its fall, for the development of the Profile Plaza that today allows visitors to see what the Old Man looked like by standing in front of metal profilers while looking up to the cliff.
The Plaza is a pleasant place to sit on one of the benches and enjoy the view as well as remember the Old Man. A path around Profile Lake is a nice walk and a visit to the little log museum a must.
I encourage you to visit the Plaza as I do at least once a year and to go to Plymouth and see the exhibit at the museum before it is taken down September 16.
Go to: https://www.plymouth.edu/mwm/ for information about the exhibit. Admission if free and the hours are Tuesday through Friday 10-4 and Saturday 11-4.
Thursday, August 31 the museum will present The Birth Of The Old Man: A Geologic Tale Of The Mountains, Volcanoes, And Oceans from 7-8 p.m.
Wednesday, September 13 the program will be Hearing The Old Man: Poems Of The Old Man Of The Mountain, also from 7-8 p.m.
Bits and Pieces
Vermont’s resident Canada goose hunting season will be held September 1 through September 25 to help control the resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada.
The season will be open statewide with a daily bag limit of five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of Vermont.
A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant birds will be held October 14-November 27 with a daily bag limit of three Canada geese in the Lake Champlain Zone and Interior Vermont Zone.
In the Connecticut River Zone, the second Canada goose season will be October 5-November 3, and November 22-December 21 with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese.
For a second year, a late Canada goose season will be held targeting resident birds. Within the Lake Champlain and Interior zones, the season will be held from December 1 to January 6, with a five-bird daily bag limit. The season will run December 22 to January 6 in the Connecticut River zone and applies only to the lands of the zone, not Connecticut River waters.
A hunting license is required, and waterfowl hunters 16 or older must carry current federal and Vermont duck stamps. All migratory game bird hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program.
A printable copy of migratory bird hunting regulations can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version is available from licensed agents and post offices.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department encourages the public to report sightings of hen turkeys, with or without young, through the Department’s online summer turkey brood survey at www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkeybrood.html.
This year’s survey continues through August 31, providing data that will help New Hampshire Fish and Game Department biologists determine the distribution, abundance, and productivity of wild turkeys throughout the State.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association will hold a High School Bass Fishing Seminar from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6 at Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. All student-athletes, coaches, and athletic directors participating in high school bass fishing tournament activities are encouraged to attend. The event will feature presentations by local bass tournament anglers on topics ranging from fall bass-fishing techniques to tournament fishing tactics. All students attending will have an opportunity to receive complimentary tackle and baits.
RSVP by Tuesday, September 5, to Lisa Collins at lisa.m.collins@wildlife.nh.gov and include “NHIAA Bass Tournament Seminar” in the subject line and the number of people attending in the email.
Organized high school bass fishing in New Hampshire is a coordinated effort between the NHIAA and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, with support from NH B.A.S.S. Nation. High school bass tournaments include a strong educational component. Teams have adult mentors who teach them
about New Hampshire’s aquatic resources and the responsibility that goes along with being an angler.
Parting Shots
A tragedy occurred last Tuesday at the Franconia Falls in Lincoln. A mother died doing what mothers do, risking her life to save a child.
According to the Fish and Game press release a family of five and a friend hiked into the falls intending to swim. A young boy slipped into a pool and could not get out. The mother jumped in to help and began to have trouble so two others jumped in to assist. They got the younger brother out but an older brother became caught in some boulders. Meanwhile the father was searching for the mother, found her on a rock and began CPR but could not revive her. He then made it to the trapped son and freed him.
This could have been even more tragic as one or more of the others could have drowned in the fast current.
I can only imagine what the family is going through.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
