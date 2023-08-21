The fall was discovered after daylight on May 3, 2003. Soon word spread and we began to realize something that had been part of your lives since birth was gone. The Old Man of the Mountain, the symbol of New Hampshire, had fallen.

It is hard to believe two decades later that it is gone. Every time I drive through the Notch I look up expecting to see the familiar rock face, but alas, I can’t.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.