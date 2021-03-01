My good friend Willem Lange’s recent column about the wonders of the internet got me to thinking about how easy it is now to do research.
Will wrote, “As I do, it often occurs to me what a marvel it is — though likely unappreciated by those who’ve grown up with it—to have virtually everything we ever could want to know right in front of us and at our fingertips.”
I well remember the long hours spent in various libraries when I was laboring to earn an undergraduate and two graduate degrees while balancing college with truck driving around New England and New York and teaching at St. Johnsbury Academy.
A lot of time was spent searching through card catalogs and the Reader’s Guide, remember those volumes of light green references?
I am also reminded of my junior high years when my parents saved up to purchase the 30 volume Encyclopedia Americana so I and my younger siblings would be able to do research at home. It was a huge expense for a young family but my parents deemed it worth the sacrifice.
Now I can sit at my desk and research as I just did to find how many volumes made up the Encyclopedia Americana or do the same on my iPad or iPhone.
A huge segment of the U.S. population does not know what it takes to dig for information in a physical library. Likely, they also never had a librarian tell them to be quiet.
Ginger Nickerson, Forest Pest Education Coordinator at the University of Vermont says, “As you hit the trails this winter, take a close look at Vermont’s forests. Some trees are threatened by invasive forest insects, and in some places, you might be the only one to spot them!
“The three pests to be on the lookout for when exploring our forests are the emerald ash borer, hemlock woolly adelgid and Asian longhorned beetle. If you see signs of any of these pests, take photos, snag the GPS location and submit your findings at vtinvasives.org using the Report It! link.”
You can help slow the spread of this emerald ash borer by looking for signs and symptoms of the beetle. These include ash trees with patches of “blond” bark flecked off by grub-hungry woodpeckers, a dying canopy, new branches growing low on the main trunk or s-shaped galleries or tunnels just under the bark of the tree.
Hemlocks are threatened by the hemlock woolly adelgid, a small, aphid-like insect that feeds on starch in hemlock twigs.
Look at the underside of hemlock branches for small, white, cottony balls lined up along the twigs. Most new detections come from residents and visitors reporting suspect trees.
The Asian longhorned beetle feeds on many hardwood trees, but its preferred snack is maples. The only known way to control this pest is to cut down infested trees.
Look for perfectly round, dime-sized exit holes, at least a half-inch deep. Egg mass sites appear as shallow, round scars or half-inch depressions in the outer bark.
You can learn more about these insects and other invasive forest pests at vtinvasives.org.
Vermont’s Big Game Management Plan for 2020-2030 is now available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
The plan is updated every ten years and identifies the primary issues that the species face, establishes sustainable population and management goals and then prescribes the strategies needed to achieve these goals.
“The 75-page plan includes detailed descriptions of all of the issues and the strategies as well as a summary of the public comments we received and our responses to them,” said Commissioner Louis Porter. “Anyone interested in learning more about how Vermont’s deer, bear, moose, and wild turkeys are being scientifically managed should go to our website to read the plan.”
Virtual public hearings on the status of migratory game bird populations and proposed 2021 migratory game bird hunting seasons for the interior zone of Vermont and Lake Champlain zone in New York and Vermont will be held Tuesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 11.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board virtual hearings will start at 6:30 p.m. on March 9 and March 11. Information to access the hearings is on the F&W website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Waterfowl and webless migratory game bird hunters are encouraged to attend one of the hearings and share their preferences and opinions about the proposed seasons.
The proposed 2021 migratory bird hunting seasons are available on the website. Comments can be sent to ANR.FWPublicComment@Vermont.Gov or by leaving a message for up to three minutes at this telephone number: 802-265-0043
I have written about this before but will remind you the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking the public to report wild turkey sightings this winter by participating in the 2021 Winter Turkey Flock Survey. The survey began on January 1 and will run through March 31. Information about the status of wintering wild turkeys is very important because severe weather and limited natural food supplies can present serious challenges for turkeys. It’s fun and easy to participate by visiting www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkey.html.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a virtual public hearing In partnership with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission on the proposed Atlantic Striped Bass Draft Amendment 7 Public Information Document to the Interstate Fisheries Management Plan from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 8.
To read the PID in its entirety visit http://www.asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/StripedBassAm7PID_PublicComment_Feb2021.pdf.
Those wishing to join the virtual hearing should register in advance at http://www.asmfc.org/calendar/3/2021/NH-Public-Hearing-on-Striped-Bass-PID/1689.
Vermont state law requires that ice fishing shanties be removed from the ice before the ice weakens, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
The shanty must be removed before the ice becomes unsafe or loses its ability to support the shanty out of the water, or before the last Sunday in March whichever comes first. All contents, debris, wood, and supports must also be removed so they do not become a hazard to navigation in the spring.
The fine for leaving your ice fishing shanty on the ice can be $1,000. Shanties may not be left at state fishing access areas.
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on March 4, 2015: “First above freezing temperature in St. Johnsbury since January 20th, a stretch of 43 days, the second-longest in 120 years.”
He also tells us that on March 4, 1938: “Late winter cold; -37°F in St. Albans, VT.”
Last Wednesday night the wind howled around the house and the trees swayed. Soon after daylight Thursday morning I stopped several times to remove branches on the way to pick up the newspaper at the end of our road. Late that afternoon, Oak and I snowshoed to camp and around the property. Pine cones littered the snow, their dark brown color standing out against the snow.
Fittingly, it looked a bit like the morning after a rock concert. After all there had been a lot of loud howling and much swaying. I suspect the critters that inhabit our woods had hunkered down awaiting the cessation of the wind so they could go about the endless chore of searching for food.
I had been warm and comfortable in our home, only occasionally looking out when the wind seemed extra loud. The critters no doubt had a much different experience.
Saturday morning at 6:30 I was sitting by the stove reading the Caledonian online. The bright orange glow as the sun rose over Mt. Moosilauke caught my eye. It was beautiful as sunrises often are from our perspective on the ridge west of I-91.
Just minutes later the sky darkened and large snowflakes began to fall blotting out any view of the sun or the mountain. Although, I hoped for snow to cover the crust that made cross-county skiing through the woods difficult, I was sorry to lose the view.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
