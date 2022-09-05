Like so many others I anxiously await the November completion of the 93-mile-long Lamoille Valley Rail Trail connecting St. Johnsbury and Swanton. My goal for next summer is to ride it end to end over a three-day period with the assistance of an E-bike and Lamoille Valley Bike Tours.
Last Thursday I had the opportunity to ride an E-bike from West Danville east some six miles along the rail trail. Lamoille Valley Bike Tours had a popup at the Joes Pond beach where they were renting bikes. I rode one of their bikes last fall from their Johnson home base to Morrisville for a bike and brew tour. I was impressed with the E-bikes and their operation thus when I learned they were in West Danville I made a reservation so I could explore some of the eastern end of the rail trail.
The 12-mile ride along the mostly shaded trail was a great way to enjoy a humid day, get some exercise and see things not visible from Route 2 or any other road.
During my ride I encountered many other bike riders and several walkers all enjoying the four-season recreational trail.
I left the trail for a short ride to Marty’s to pick up lunch which I then ate in a cool spot adjacent to the trail.
Much of the section I rode is tree-lined making it cool on a hot day and passing through ledge cuts make it even more so.
Hopefully, soon, riders will have easy access to Railroad Street in St. J. The St. Johnsbury Select Board has approved the final $1.7 million dollar piece of the St. Johnsbury rail trail extension project which will extend the trail from the South Main Street trailhead to a new trailhead on Bay Street across from the “honking” tunnel.
Johnson’s Lamoille Valley Bike Tours owned and operated by Jim and Yea Rose has become a very popular business serving the Johnson/Morrisville area and beyond. The Town of Danville invited them to operate in town, now at the beach, but later at the renovated railroad station. They will be operating at the beach the next two Thursdays and will be at the Danville Energy Fair on September 17 where you will be able to chat with them and see some of their bikes.
Currently, Jim and Yea offer tours, bike rentals (E-bikes, regular bikes and gravel bikes) and new and used bike sales. Once the trail is completed they will offer bike shuttles allowing riders to be picked up and dropped off all along the 93 mile route. They are also working on arrangements with other businesses along the route for lodging, meals and other opportunities.
You can learn more at, https://www.lamoillevalleybiketours.com or by calling 802-730-0161. There is still time to take a ride on the rail trail, a wonderful asset for the region.
Help Feed The Kilham Bears
The Kilham Bear Center provides a great service to the region’s black bears and the state’s wildlife agencies by taking in orphaned bear cubs and raising them then releasing them into the wild.
I heard from Ben Kilham who said they can use apples and acorns from peoples’ lawns or any other source.
You can drop them off in a safe bin at the bottom of the driveway at 172 Grafton Turnpike Rd, Lyme, NH 03768.
If you do not want to drive to Lyme Center, you can leave them with me and I will make the trip once I have a truck load. If you need bags to put the apples and acorns in, I have plenty of heavy waterproof bags you can have that hold about a bushel.
Your can learn about the Kilham Bear Center at https://kilhambearcenter.org. Ben, his wife Deb, sister Phoebe and nephew Ethan Kilham do wonderful work with the bears and contribute much to bear research. Currently, Phoebe is working with New Hampshire Fish and Game doing GPS mapping for the collared bear research program.
Last year they released 40 yearling bears back into the wild. Many more are being released this year although I don’t have a final number.
Financial donations to the Center are always welcome and much needed. Zoologic formula, lambs milk replacer, Gerber baby cereal and applesauce has to be purchased for the very young cubs. As they grow, the cubs eat kibble ‘n bits, corn and apples. Depending upon the season and when available, natural foods, such as wild lettuces, and other leafy greens, along with acorns and beechnuts, supplement this food.
The Kilhamspoint out that, “While Tom Heitzman, D.V.M. and his crew at Lyme Veterinary Hospital very generously provide advice and hands on care, there are times when medicine and other medical supplies are necessary. Your donation can help provide this extra care when it is needed.”
Vermont Warden Force Has Change Of Leadership
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced that Major Justin Stedman will become the new Director of the Warden Service Division.
Stedman, an 18-year veteran of the Warden Service, will be promoted to Colonel on September 24. He will succeed Colonel Jason Batchelder, who has led the Warden Service since 2014.
Stedman joined the Warden Service in 2004. After training, Stedman was assigned as the District Game Warden serving Chittenden County’s Burlington District, where he was promoted to Senior Game Warden. He later served as Senior Game Warden in Rutland County’s Poultney District, where he was promoted to Central District Lieutenant. Most recently Stedman was promoted to Major in 2020.
Before joining the Warden Service, Stedman served with the Castleton and Montpelier Police Departments and the United States Coast Guard Reserve. With the Coast Guard, he was deployed on Homeland Security assignments following the September 11 attacks. Stedman is also a graduate of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Leadership and Management Program and the prestigious National Conservation Law Enforcement Leadership Academy.
Stedman is a resident of Rutland County, where he enjoys fishing, hunting, boating and horseback riding with his family.
Bits and Pieces
Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk need to keep in mind that a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect, according to a reminder from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Vermont’s CWD importation regulations currently apply to hunters bringing in deer or elk carcasses from the following states and provinces that have detected CWD in either captive or wild animals: Alberta, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan,
Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New
York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Quebec, Saskatchewan, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is also reminding hunters that using any type of natural deer urine-based or deer body fluid attractant scents is prohibited in the state because of the CWD threat.
***
Vermont’s gray squirrel season opened September 1 and continues through December 31.
***
Lyme resident David Roby Sr. was awarded the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission’s Habitat Stewardship Award of Excellence. Toby is the founder and primary supporter of the Bear Hill Conservancy Trust. The nearly 16,000 acres of diverse habitats is designated as high ecological value by the NH Fish and Game Wildlife Action Plan.
***
Turkey hunters in New Hampshire set a new record this spring with a total of 5,723 wild turkeys harvested during the spring season. The 2022 spring harvest was comprised of 22 (0.4%) bearded hens, 1,171 jakes (20.5%), and 4,530 toms
(79.1%). This includes the youth turkey hunt which took place the weekend prior to the spring season. The youth weekend resulted in 428 turkeys harvested or 7.5% of the season total.
***
The Granite State’s bear season opened September 1. All bear harvests must be reported to Fish and Game Conservation Officers within 12 hours of taking.
***
New Hampshire’s gray squirrel season opened September 1. Archery seasons for turkey and white-tailed deer get underway September 15, and the statewide resident Canada goose hunt runs September 1-25.
***
The Boy Scouts of America will hold the “2nd Annual Vermont Scouting Sporting Clays Classic” event at the Northeast Kingdom Skeet and Sporting Clays Club on October 8.
People can register at this link https://scoutingevent.com/592-clays22.
***
Vermont’s ski industry had a decent year as it recovers from the pandemic and the closing of the Canadian border. Vermont ski areas reported 230,000 more skier visits this year over the previous year for a 6.5 percent increase. Ski Vermont’s 29 cross country ski areas reported 350,000 skier visits for an increase of 5.2 percent.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on September 6, 1979: “Former Hurricane David brought winds of 50 mph, 4.15 inches of rain to Dorset, and an unconfirmed small tornado near Rutland.”
He also tells us that on September 8, 1945: “Late-summer heat wave pushed thermometers to 94 in Burlington for the second straight day; 92 in St. Johnsbury and Newport.”
Also on September 12, 1960: “Hurricane Donna tracked north through New England, from New London, CT to Rumford, ME. 6.33 inches of rain soaked Somerset, VT.”
Parting Shots
The last day of August Don Kollisch, his dog Belle and I climbed Mt. Cardigan. It was a nice day for a climb with plenty of sunshine and not too much humidity. On the open summit the winds were strong, at times nearly knocking us over.
The hike is only three miles round trip but it offers wonderful views in all directions making it ideal for a quick hike with plenty of rewards.
On the summit we met a young woman who had driven up from Connecticut to celebrate her 22nd birthday with a hike. We took her photo so she would have a record of the day before she headed back down leaving us far behind.
Part way down we met two young men and stopped to chat with them. They were from Nice, France and were visiting a friend at Dartmouth after spending a month in Quebec.
We encountered many going and coming including several women all hiking solo with their dogs.
Don hikes Cardigan most years but I was surprised to check my log and find the only time I hiked it with him was on July 24, 2002. Back then his dog Smokey was our companion.
My only other time on Cardigan was in 2008 when I joined Will Lange and the NHPTV crew to film an episode of Windows To The Wild during which we spent the night at the AMC’s High Cabin.
***
Colonel Jason Batchelder is retiring and will be replaced by Justin Stedman as is noted earlier in this column.
I contacted Jason to find out what his plans were and he replied, “I plan to hunt, fish, coach 6th grade soccer and be with my family.”
The Elmore resident started with Fish and Wildlife full-time in November of 2004. He was a deputy warden before that starting in November of 2001.
I wish him well in his retirement and thank him for all his efforts on behalf of sportsmen and Vermont’s natural resources.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.