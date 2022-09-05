Like so many others I anxiously await the November completion of the 93-mile-long Lamoille Valley Rail Trail connecting St. Johnsbury and Swanton. My goal for next summer is to ride it end to end over a three-day period with the assistance of an E-bike and Lamoille Valley Bike Tours.

Last Thursday I had the opportunity to ride an E-bike from West Danville east some six miles along the rail trail. Lamoille Valley Bike Tours had a popup at the Joes Pond beach where they were renting bikes. I rode one of their bikes last fall from their Johnson home base to Morrisville for a bike and brew tour. I was impressed with the E-bikes and their operation thus when I learned they were in West Danville I made a reservation so I could explore some of the eastern end of the rail trail.

