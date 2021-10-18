Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Riding The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail On An E-Bike

It was a beautiful fall day, warm and sunny with the smell of fallen leaves and freshly cut corn in the air. Three friends and I were riding e-bikes on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail between Johnson and Morrisville. Both the e-bike and the trail were new experiences for me that I greatly enjoyed.
We were led by Jim Rose who owns Lamoille Valley Bike Tours with his wife Yva. His enthusiasm for electric bikes and his knowledge of the area impressed us all.
We arrived at the company’s headquarters on Creamery Street in Johnson late morning two weeks ago where we found Rose outfitting two groups with e-bikes and providing them instructions before they set off in opposite directions.
Once they had left, he turned to us, chose bikes that best fitted us and showed us the controls to shift gears and to control the battery assist. Two of us rode regular e-bikes and two rode fat tire e-bikes. Soon we were off on the rail trail headed for Morrisville with Rose leading. Frequent stops along the way allowed us to take photographs and learn more about the trail and its planned expansion.
We were all amazed at how much the batteries help make pedaling easy. Click the control all the way to turbo and select a high gear and we could really fly along with little effort. Steep hills were climbed with ease as we shifted down while leaving the battery assist on turbo.
Our group was on the brewery tour, ideal for mid-day and for those of us who like local beers. Our first stop was Rock Art Brewery for a much-deserved cold brew, followed by Lost Nation Brewery where we had lunch and another brew. On the way back to Johnson we took a short detour via roads to Ten Bends Beer for another tasting.
The trail, being a rail bed, is mostly level except for sections that leave the old rail bed to get around something and the highway sections in Morrisville leading to and from Rock Art and Ten Pounds
Along the rail trail are benches that invite one to stop and rest or chat. It was a busy day on the trail with bikers, walkers and a couple of joggers all out for exercise and many photographing the views. There were even a couple of baby carriages. What I saw was clear proof that all the effort and money spent on the trail was a wise investment.
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, www.lvrt.org, extends across some of northern Vermont’s most beautiful terrain. The trail spans five counties from the Connecticut River Valley to within two miles of Lake Champlain.
The trail is a four-season, multi-purpose recreation and transportation corridor. The full route of the trail extends 93 miles from St. Johnsbury to Swanton. Currently 33 miles are completed.
The Vermont legislature has approved funding to accelerate the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. As proposed in the Governor’s FY21 budget, the allocation totals $2.8 million, which will be matched by $11.3 million in federal funds, to complete construction of the trail by the summer of 2022, a year earlier than planned.
When completed, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail will be the longest rail trail in New England.
Beside the Morrisville to Cambridge section we rode on, the sections from Sheldon to Swanton and St. Johnsbury to West Danville are also finished.
Jim and Yva met through mutual friends seventeen years ago. Yva is from Wolcott and Jim is from Goffstown, NH. Both attended JSC although not at the same time.
Jim said, “I came here for college and fell in love with this beautiful state. Now we love being able to showcase it to so many people through our e-bike tours.”
He added, “Our small family-run business takes pride in offering the Vermont experience and are big supporters of the rail trail and the recreational and economic opportunities it provides to our rural communities and local businesses like ours.”
Lamoille Valley Bike Tours is open daily at 19 Creamery Street in Johnson. You can call them for reservations at 802-730-0161. Be sure to check out their website, www.lamoillevalleybiketours.com, for the latest information.
The operation is normally open May through October but they will rent bikes or do special tours by reservation beyond those months.
I asked Jim about the eastern section that starts in St. Johnsbury and he replied, “As the rail trail continues to develop we aim to be able to grow as well and look at opportunities to offer e-bike rentals, tours and sales to additional communities along the way. We are always looking to connect with other local businesses, attractions and accommodations to create new tours and enhance the guest experience.”
We rode 22 miles and that was enough to get me hooked on the trail and e-bikes. Next time I will try one of the fat bikes and perhaps go off trail.
Chris Herrick Appointed Commissioner Of Fish & Wildlife
Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety Chris Herrick will take over as Commissioner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department November 8 the same day the U.S. opens the Canadian border. Both events mean big changes for Vermont.
Chris is a native of Greenfield, MA who came to Vermont to attend St. Michaels and stayed.
He has lived in South Hero for many years but is no stranger to the Northeast Kingdom. He has hunted deer out of a camp on Wallace Pond in Canaan for a long time.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has confirmed the presence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in Rutland County deer. EHD is a common viral disease of deer in North America but had never previously been confirmed in Vermont.
Current and suspected cases in Vermont have been localized in Castleton and West Haven, although they are likely related to more widespread outbreaks occurring in New York. The majority of Rutland County and the rest of Vermont appear not to have been affected by EHD.
EHD outbreaks can temporarily lower deer numbers in a local area, but they do not have a significant long-term impact on regional deer abundance.
EHD virus is transmitted by biting midges, sometimes called no-see-ums. The disease is not spread from deer to deer and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges. The department notes that deer harvested in these areas are safe to eat.
EHD occurs regularly in the southern states, so some southern deer have developed immunity. In the northeast, EHD outbreaks occur sporadically, and deer have no immunity to this virus. Consequently, most EHD-infected deer in the northeast are expected to die. The first hard frosts kill the midges that transmit the disease, ending the outbreak.
Sightings of sick or dead deer should be reported to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department by contacting your local State Police dispatcher who will notify the nearest State Game Warden. The department will collect samples from deer for testing and track deer reports to monitor the extent of the outbreak and determine impacts on the deer population.
***
Hunt smart. Hunt safe. Wear fluorescent hunter orange.
The time that deer are most active, during the dawn and dusk hours, are times of especially low visibility. You can improve your chances of being seen by other hunters by wearing hunter orange, which can be seen even in low-light situations.
A deer’s vision is based on movement, patterns and color variations. Unlike humans, deer do not have multiple color receptors in their eyes. They can see color, but their spectrum is limited. This means deer must rely heavily on their ability to detect movement over the ability to interpret color variations and patterns.
***
Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during Vermont’s October 23 and 24 youth and novice deer hunt weekend.
***
Hunters who harvest a deer during Vermont’s October 23 and 24 youth and novice deer weekend are encouraged to bring their deer to one of 19 biological reporting stations to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.
“We encourage hunters to bring their deer to one of these biological reporting stations so they can directly contribute to deer management in Vermont,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s deer project leader Nick Fortin. “Examining deer during this weekend is our best opportunity to assess the deer herd because hunters are allowed to harvest any deer, including spike bucks. Biologists will be able to collect data on age, weight and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.”
Biological reporting stations in this area are:
R&L Archery, Barre
East Corinth Generqal Store, East Corinth
Riteway Sports, Hardwick
Bob’s Quick Stop, Irasburg
Lead & Tackle, Lyndon
The Old Fishing Hole, Morrisville
Thetford Village Store, Thetford
West Barnet Quick Stop, West Barnet
***
October is National Farm To School Month. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is offering Farm to School and Early Childhood grants.
The grants are open to Vermont schools and childcare providers and are for $10,000.
Go to https://agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/childnutrition for information.
***
New Hampshire’s youth deer weekend, Saturday and Sunday, October 23-24, 2021, is the perfect time to take a young person hunting. This special weekend gives young people age 15 and younger the opportunity to go deer hunting with an adult mentor without the pressure of competing with thousands of adult hunters.
Accompanying adults must be licensed hunters and are not permitted to carry a firearm; the idea is to concentrate your time and attention on coaching your young companion.
***
New Hampshire hunters can share their fall harvest with the needy through the “Hunt for the Hungry” program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities NH. Once again this fall, the New Hampshire Food Bank is collecting donations of processed deer and moose for distribution to more than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens,
To learn how to donate game, and for packaging instructions, call the New Hampshire Food Bank at 603-669-9725. If you would like to share an entire deer or moose, please process the meat and have your donation stamped by a USDA-approved butcher. Contact the Food Bank for USDA-approved butchers in your region.
Please note that the New Hampshire Food Bank is not equipped to accept donations of bear meat, fowl, or wild game birds such as duck, goose, turkey, or grouse.
For more information on donating to the New Hampshire Food Bank, visit www.nhfoodbank.org.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on October 25, 1991 we experienced “Indian Summer from the 22nd to the 26th, including 75 degrees in St. Johnsbury, and 76 degrees in Enosburg Falls.”
Parting Shots
We had unseasonably warm weather last week which made walking in the woods or doing fall chores very pleasant.
The weekend was a different story. Although it was 62 degrees and humid at 6 a.m. and reached 70 during the day Saturday that all changed by evening. Cooler temperatures, rain and wind on Sunday meant most of the maples had dropped their colorful leaves leaving us with the dull browns of the oaks and yellows of the beeches.
During the past two weeks, I was on both the northern and southern borders of Vermont. There seemed to be big differences in the brilliance of the foliage. No doubt the heavy rains and flooding the southern counties experienced during the summer and the drought in northern Vermont had a lot to do with it.
It didn’t matter, nature’s pallet was beautiful.
Friday was overcast but warm with the thermometer reaching 74 in Bradford. Linda, Oak and I had a cookout at the pond in the evening, likely the last of the year. Every now and then an opening appeared in the clouds so we could see the stars.
I did not want to return home knowing it will be seven months before we spend another evening at the pond. The pond is small, only about 100 by 50 feet, but it is spring fed and trout breed and thrive in its cold waters. Trees surround it providing shade on hot days and limiting our view of the heaves to a narrow cone.
If I am home, I go there every day, sometimes multiple times. On hot days, Oak and I take a dip in the cool waters. I enjoy the quiet and after a short interlude there, I can return to my office refreshed and be productive.
My weekend was most enjoyable. It was one of the few that I was free both days with the only commitment being working the pancake breakfast for the Masons Sunday morning.
Saturday night Linda and I drove to St. Johnsbury to Catamount Arts to see the Suffragist Reenactment Society, an enjoyable and historical program about the women’s suffrage movement.
If you missed the show in St. Johnsbury, Newport or White River over the weekend, you can still see the last performance Saturday in Montpelier.
Sunday afternoon we went to South Pomfret to Artistree’s Grange Theatre for the musical, Honkey Tonk Angels. What a show it was! It is about three women who followed their dreams to go to Nashville. The play was written by Ted Swindley who also wrote a favorite of ours, Always Patsy Cline.
The show features some 30 classic country western songs sung by three very talented ladies. Interspersed with the songs was dialogue telling the stories of the three women hoping to escape their humdrum lives to become famous singers. The music was great and the acting superb.
The Grange Theatre is an intimate 85 seat venue that gives the audience the feeling of being part of the show.
Honkey Tonk Angels runs through October 31. It is well worth a trip down to Pomfret. Check it out at https://artistreevt.org.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.