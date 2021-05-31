Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Saturday Is Free Fishing Day In New Hampshire

Do you need a reason to go fishing? Has it been years since you wet a line? Have you never fished but would like to try? This Saturday, June 5 is the day for you.
On New Hampshire’s Free Fishing Day, you can fish anywhere in New Hampshire, freshwater or saltwater, without a fishing license. Both state residents and nonresidents may participate.
All fishing regulations other than the need for a license apply and must be followed, including season dates and bag limits.
For details on fishing rules for various waters, consult the New Hampshire Freshwater and Saltwater Fishing Digests, available at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.
Fishing is an inexpensive way to enjoy being outside with the added benefit of catching a meal of fresh fish.
“Get hooked on fishing”
Freak Accident Kills Hiker
New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers located the body of Edward Murphy, 50, of Sandown, NH, at the Spruce Brook tent site just off the Wild River Trail in Bean’s Purchase following a search on Thursday.
Evidence at the scene indicated that Murphy had been killed when a tree he had placed his sleeping hammock on fell and struck him. There was no evidence of foul play and all indications point to this being a tragic accident.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says keeping native turtles as pets is prohibited because it can harm the turtle and pose threats to wild turtle populations.
“Capturing a wild turtle and keeping it as a pet, even if only for a short time, is not only bad for that individual turtle but it could be detrimental to the entire turtle population as well,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff. “Releasing captured turtles back into the wild could introduce wildlife diseases into the population or disrupt population genetics if released into a new population. Adult turtles usually have well-defined home ranges, so releasing a turtle in unfamiliar habitat may result in its slow death since it won’t know where to find food or take shelter.”
“Turtles are slow to develop, especially those living at northern latitudes where the growing season is short. Many of Vermont’s turtle species do not reproduce until they are at least 10 years of age. Older, sexually mature females are critically important to the long-term persistence of some Vermont turtle populations. The loss of even a couple mature females from a population may have serious consequences.”
Some common species you are likely to see include the Painted Turtle, Snapping Turtle, and Northern Map Turtle. The Wood Turtle, Spotted Turtle, and Spiny Softshell are rare in Vermont, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges you to report sightings of these species. If you see some of Vermont’s native turtles in the wild, feel free to take a photo home with you, but leave the turtles in the wild.
For more information on Vermont’s native turtle species, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com or contact Vermont Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff at Luke.Groff@vermont.gov.
***
Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are now available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page.
The Fish and Wildlife Board met on May 19 and set antlerless deer permit numbers for the fall deer hunting seasons.
Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the October 23-24 youth and novice weekend hunt.
The muzzleloader seasons on October 28-31 and December 4-12 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
“Yearling antler beam diameters, fawn weights and other physical condition measures are declining or are below optimal levels in many areas, indicating that deer have exceeded the level their habitat can support long-term,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s deer project leader. “No population growth is expected in 2021, however, deer populations in 7 WMUs will be above their respective population objectives. The goal is to reduce deer populations in those areas while stabilizing populations in other areas.”
The deadline to apply for a permit is August 4.
***
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club will hold a registered sporting clays shoot on Saturday, June 12 at its grounds in West Burke.
Go to http://www.nekclays.com to register and for more information.
Parting Shots
This is a favorite time of year for me because of all the lilacs in the region whose sweet aroma wafts through the air. We have both white and dark purple lilacs around our home and they are now in full bloom.
***
Orford’s Mt. Cube is a favorite of those in the valley who enjoy a short hike with nice views. This time of year it is mostly day hikers we encounter on the summit. By mid-summer through-hikers will be passing by on the Appalachian Trail headed for Mt. Katahdin.
Don Kollisch, his dog Belle, and I choose it for our outing last Tuesday. It was a nice day, warm and clear. We took the Cross-Rivendell Trail from Baker Road to the summit as I generally do. Along the way, we met seven others and three dogs.
Don and I try to hike every couple of weeks, but aligning our busy schedules is difficult despite the fact that we are both supposed to be retired.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
