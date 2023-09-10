Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Saving The Island In Island Pond
Buy Now

Looking west to Island Pond from the island beach.

Efforts are underway to save the island in Island Pond for future generations. The island in the pond for which the village in the town of Brighton is named is for sale. The fear is it could become a private estate for the wealthy. Those who have enjoyed its sandy beach for generations would be shut out.

The Vermont Land Trust has been working for some time to get the 16-acre island into public ownership so all could enjoy it and to protect its critical habitats.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.