Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Saving The Island In Island Pond

Efforts are underway to save the island in Island Pond for future generations. The island in the pond for which the village in the town of Brighton is named is for sale. The fear is it could become a private estate for the wealthy. Those who have enjoyed its sandy beach for generations would be shut out.
The Vermont Land Trust has been working for some time to get the 16-acre island into public ownership so all could enjoy it and to protect its critical habitats.
I visited the island with Vermont Land Trust Project Director Kerry O’Brien to get a close-up of what I hope will soon become state-owned land. We met at the Bay Lane parcel off Lake Street in Brighton and kayaked to the beach and later around the island.
Her enthusiasm for the property is contagious and, after visiting, I can attest it is well deserved.
The Land Trust and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation are working together to purchase and protect the island and a three acre parcel on the mainland that will allow for public access to the island. The plan is for the properties to become part of the nearby Brighton State Park. The Vermont Land Trust will hold a conservation easement that will protect the public access and mandate good land stewardship practices.
There is much local support for the purchase as indicated by a statement from the Brighton Selectboard. “It is truly an asset that we can all be proud of.”
If the purchase is successful, Forest, Parks, and Recreation would make a payment annually in lieu of taxes (PILOT) to the Town of Brighton. A PILOT payment compensates municipalities for tax revenue they are not able to collect on state-owned land. The PILOT is calculated by dividing the assessed value by the municipal tax rate.
The town was approached about ownership but felt it did not have the means to manage the property. It seems to me that the Brighton State Park is the ideal manager for the island and the shoreline parcel as there is already a staff and facility in place close by.
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation has a purchase and sale agreement to buy the property.
An appraisal determined the fair market value of the properties. The island was valued at $725,000 and the shoreline parcel at $250,000, so the total purchase price is $975,000. Project expenses including title work, appraisals, legal costs, and an endowment for the permanent conservation of the land, add an additional $120,750 to the project, for a total budget of $1,095,750.
A big part of the island is home to a red pine forest, which is rare in Vermont. There is a nearby red pine forest surrounding nearby Spectacle Pond at Brighton State Park, which is a State Natural Area. The island is home to Stiff Clubmoss, a very rare plant, and two other rare plants, Mountain Cranberry and Little Green Sedge.
Bald Eagles nest in the tall pines and loons are known to have nested along the shore.
The three-acre shoreline parcel located off Lake Street on Bay Lane is a key piece of the project. It provides access to the island for management and storage of boats and equipment.
The public has long used the island’s beach thanks to the owner’s generosity. Robert Hall purchased the property in the mid 50s and lived on the island in a small cabin during the summer. When he died, the property went to his brother, John C. Hall. It is now owned by family members through the John C Hall Trust.
Once in state ownership the island and the shore parcel will be open to the public. People will be able to boat to the island to enjoy the views and lounge on the beach.
The state will engage with the community about public use and management of the land. Activities such as camping or using the shoreline parcel for boat access will be considered as part of a management planning process.
Public use will need to be balanced to protect the sensitive habitats of the island and the breeding eagles and loons.
Forest, Parks, and Recreation and the Land Trust have applied for grants from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and the State’s Land and Water Conservation Fund. These two sources will account for about 93 percent of the funds needed for the project. The remaining 7 percent, approximately $76,000, will come from a community fundraising campaign.
This is where you and I and those who want to have the property available to the public come in. The money needs to be raised now. The deadline is November so don’t wait. You can give online at vlt.org/
IslandPond or by mail to Vermont Land Trust, 8 Bailey Avenue, Montpelier, VT 05602. Make checks payable to the Vermont Land Trust and include Island Pond in the memo line.
To learn more go to: https://vlt.org/community-campaigns/island-pond/.
Bits and Pieces
New Hampshire’s fall turkey hunting season opens on September 15 for bow hunters, and the fall shotgun season runs October 16–22 in designated Wildlife Management Units. Hunters who did not fill both of their turkey tags during the 2023 spring season may harvest one bird during either the fall archery or shotgun season.
Two new rule changes affect all turkey harvests in New Hampshire. WMU J1 is no longer open to the fall shotgun season. The turkey-hunting tactic known as fanning or reaping is now prohibited statewide.
Wildlife Management Units that have a fall shotgun season include: D2, G, H1, H2, I1, I2, J2, K, L, and M. Hunters will continue to have the option to register their birds either online or in person. Regardless of registration method, hunters must affix the tag that is issued with their hunting license to the bird immediately after harvest, and all birds must be registered within 24 hours of take.
To register your bird in person at a check station, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/deer-check-stations.html to find the nearest participating location.
***
Archery seasons for turkey and white-tailed deer get underway September 15 in New Hampshire.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on September 15, 1939: “A late-season heat-wave from the 15th to the 17th; East Barnet, VT was 96, Burlington’s 92 is also the latest 90 degree day on record.”
Parting Shots
By the time you read this I should be on my way home from the Gulf Coast of Alabama provided no hurricane delays my flight from Pensacola. September is turning out to be a very busy month with work, meetings and doctor’s appointments for me and for Linda.
Although we had several days of oppressive heat and humidity last week, we have to come to grips with the fact summer is over. It seems like it never happened and that Memorial Day was just a couple of weeks ago.
September and October are my two favorite months, but they are moving far faster than I would like.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
