The Atlas & Guide by Peter Shea has been updated from the 2016 edition and has added nine ponds to the list of trophy lakes and ponds and the Deerfield River which the state started stocking with trophy trout a couple of years ago.
As I pursued it over several evenings the last couple of weeks, I began to dream about exploring some of the waters described in the book. The cold and snow of March will soon give way to the warmer temps of April and the ideal trout fishing that May often brings.
Shea has been angling for trout for more than half a century and has been making maps of the waters for nearly as long. Many know Shea from his 20-year stint at Vermont PBS while others of us remember back to 1980 when he was a founding partner of Northern Cartographic which published many books and maps about trout fishing in Vermont as well as other travel guides.
With March upon us many anglers are dreaming of April and May when the ice is gone and the fishing gets good. Vermont’s Trophy Trout Waters will help facilitate those dreams and make plans to fish new waters Fish and Wildlife now stock with trophy trout.
I wrote a while ago about some of the many changes Fish and Wildlife made to the fishing regulations. Along with the changes, they are expanding the number of waters stocked with trophy trout significantly.
The second edition provides a complete guide to nine rivers and more than thirty lakes and ponds that are part of Vermont’s “trophy trout program.”
The book has some sixty hand-drawn maps, including depth charts for some twenty lakes and ponds. Remember Shea is a map maker, think Northern Cartographic.
Also included are stocking summaries for the last five years, access locations, and camping nearby.
The Second Edition of Vermont’s Trophy Trout Waters is available at Vermont bookstores and many sporting goods and tackle shops.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to become instructors for the Let’s Go Fishing program to pass on Vermont’s fishing tradition to the next generation. The department will be hosting one-day training workshops for new instructors on April 9 in Castleton and on April 23 in Montpelier.
Instructors in the ‘Let’s Go Fishing ’program organize and instruct clinics in their communities for Vermonters of all ages.
Participants in the training workshop will learn how to teach a basic fishing clinic, as well as learn about regulations and ethics, aquatic ecology, fisheries management, and habitat conservation. They will also learn to conduct specialized fishing clinics, including clinics on ice fishing and species-specific fishing.
The class is informal, and it is not necessary to have a high level of fishing expertise to become an instructor.
There is no charge for the training, and all curriculum materials will be provided. Educators looking to earn one graduate level credit through Castleton University can participate through a course titled Experiential Education in Aquatic Ecology & Habitat Conservation. The Castleton University course takes place both days but includes additional work.
The workshop runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants are advised to bring their own lunch. Pre-registration is required, and you must be 18 years of age to participate. Those interested can register online at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232 or by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov.
Once completed, pending a background check, attendees will become certified instructors and have access to program equipment and resources for their programs.
***
Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is set for Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Fish and Game Department at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH. The event is fun and educational for the whole family. Admission is free.
Discover WILD New Hampshire Day features New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and outdoor traditions. Visitors will see live animals, big fish, trained falcons, and retrieving dogs in action. More than 60 outdoor and conservation organizations from around the state will be on hand to share exhibits and demonstrations. Kids will love arts and crafts and other hands-on activities such as archery, casting, and air rifle.
Demonstrations of Conservation Officer K-9 teams will be conducted on the half-hour, and there will also be live animal demonstrations throughout the day.
Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is held rain or shine. Save room for lunch at one of the many specialty food trucks that will be on site this year!
***
If you or someone you know would like to go turkey hunting this spring, but have never taken a hunter education course, this is the time to act. Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state.
A person must pass the hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license.
Anyone of any age is permitted to take the course. The class content, exam and paper and electronic materials are written at a grade 6 reading level.
Courses are available in basic hunter education and combination hunter-bowhunter education.
The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. To register for a course, go to this link: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont.
A Vermont hunter education card entitles you to hunt in all 50 states, as well as some international locations.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac the “March Extremes.”
Warmest: 40.7°/2012 Coldest: 20.8°F/1900
Driest: 0.30”/1915 Snowiest: 46.2”/1956
He also tells us that on April 1, 1843: “3 to 4 feet of snow was on the ground in Brattleboro, with reports of 7 to 8 feet on the height of land between there and Bennington, VT. “
Parting Shots
As I was leaving for training at daylight Saturday, birds were announcing the coming day and three geese flew over honking loudly. I love the time just before and after daylight as the natural world awakens.
I’m a morning person, usually up at 5 even in the winter when daylight is hours away.
More than one barred owl lives in our woods. I know because we hear them call back and forth nearly every day now. I suspect a lot of the calling is to announce to possible mates that they are in the mood for love and to let other males know that this is their territory.
Throughout the winter we heard them occasionally and I often pushed one off its perch as I wandered the woods. Seldom do they fly far, just enough to feel safe as they eyeball me from a new perch.
The nice warm days of a week ago gave us hope for spring but Thursday and the weekend changed all that reminding us that March weather can only be depended on to change drastically from day to day.
Have faith, Spring will come and the mud will dry up.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
