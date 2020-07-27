Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Shooting party featured shotguns from the 1800s

The guns were beautiful examples of the craftsmanship of the 1800s and they were used in competition not simply displayed at a museum.
Edwardian period attire was the dress of the day worn by both men and women. One could easily imagine they were watching a shoot in 18th Century England.
When Linda and I visited the Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club in Burke we found all involved in the “Shooting Party” willing to talk about their niche shooting sport and explain the lineage of their double shotguns many of which bore fancy engravings. Repeatedly I was handed very valuable guns to admire as the owners proudly talked about them.
The third annual “Shooting Party in the Kingdom” was held on July 17 and 18. Friday provided a warm-up of sporting clays on 15 stations with challenging targets made more so by a little wet weather. On Saturday the weather cooperated and shooting started at 9:30 in the morning.
Driven clays was the order of the day and targets were launched from six traps on a hill in front of the shooters. Two shooting butts were arranged on a line about 20 yards apart and score keepers were assigned.
First up were single shooters with their loaders, switching butts after 25 birds. The shooting was fast with much frantic reloading.
Later in the day two-man teams competed. The paired gun event was a grand finale showcasing the skill of shooter and loader with two guns.
The last event of the day, a long bird event, gave shooters a chance to test their mettle against very challenging targets thrown from a tower.
A meal was served at the club giving shooters and visitors a chance to relax and chat midday before the shooting commenced for the afternoon.
Event organizer Jack Dudley said, “A great time was had and we look forward to doing it again next year.”
The event was hosted by the Northeast Chapter of The Vintage Gunners, https://vintagers.org.
Their website lists the organization’s philosophy as, “A shooting experience for Gentlemen and Gentlewomen who appreciate the guns, attire and habits of the Vintage Years (1880-1914).”
Membership requires, “A safe side-by-side cartridge gun of good quality is required that reflects the Vintage period in its nature.”
I was told the organization usually has a national shoot every year in September but it is cancelled this year because of the pandemic.
Virtual Public Meeting To Get Comments On Draft Vermont Big Game Plan
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is holding a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, August 5, to answer questions and record public comment on the draft 2020-2030 Vermont Big Game Plan.
The meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams on a computer or smart phone at this link: https://tinyurl.com/y6w6tauv (please download the Microsoft Teams app ahead of time). Participants can also call into the meeting on the telephone by calling 802-828-7667 and entering 743579474#.
The meeting will begin with a brief presentation on the plan. However, people are urged to review the document prior to attending. The draft 2020-2030 Big Game Management Plan is available on Fish & Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Vermont’s 2020-2030 Big Game Management Plan will guide deer, bear, moose, and wild turkey management over the next decade.
The department would like to receive comments by Wednesday, August 12. Comments can be submitted by mail to Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, One National Life Drive, Montpelier, Vermont 05620 or electronically to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov.
Bits and Pieces
Wild turkeys are found throughout most of Vermont, but their reproductive success is monitored annually by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
Fish & Wildlife is again asking the public for help. If you see a group of young turkeys in Vermont during August, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com so you can record where and when you observed the number of adult and young turkeys, or poults.
“When combined with annual harvest data, information gathered from this survey helps to establish long-term trends in Vermont’s wild turkey population,” said Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s wild turkey biologist Chris Bernier. “It also helps us assess the impacts of spring and winter weather on the survival of poults and adult turkeys which is an important consideration in the management of turkeys.”
***
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays will host the 2020 Vermont State Sporting Clays Championship & Open July 31 – August 2. Check the event out at NEKCLAYS.COM.
***
Vermont’s auction for three moose hunting permits is open until 4:30 p.m. August 12. Bids will be opened and winners notified on August 13.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board authorized a total of 55 permits for the 2020 moose season. Auction winners of three of those permits will hunt in Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeast corner of the state during the October 1-7 archery season, or in the October 17-22 regular season.
Bids must be entered with a sealed bid form available from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. A minimum bid of $1,500 is required, and winning bids have typically been at least $4,000 when the number of permits available were higher. Moose permit bid packets can be obtained by calling Fish & Wildlife at 802-828-1190 or by emailing Cheri.Waters@vermont.gov.
Proceeds from the moose hunting permit auction help fund Vermont Fish & Wildlife educational programs.
“Moose density in WMU-E, where the hunt will occur, is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
“Research has shown that lower moose densities, like in the rest of Vermont, support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” said Fortin. “Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape. The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU E by reducing the impact of winter ticks.”
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on July 30, 1969: “Heavy rains soaked much of central New England. 4.81 inches in Newfane, VT, and 5 inches Mays Mill in Halifax, VT.”
Mark also supplied the July Records and Averages.
Warmest Ave. : 75.2°F/1921 Coldest Ave. : 65.0°F/1956
Wettest: 9.16 inches in 2008 Driest: 0.96 inches in 1919
We are losing daylight as July comes to a close. The length of day July 1 was 15 hours and 28 minutes. July 31 the length of the day will be 14 hours and 39 minutes.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
