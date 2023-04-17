Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Signs Promote Lake Trout Habitat And Water Quality

A sign project at Vermont’s state fishing access areas featuring wild native lake trout got underway this month thanks to a joint effort by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Native Fish Coalition.
“Lake trout have thrived in Vermont’s cold, clean lakes for thousands of years. This sign project reminds the public about important habitat features that will continue the legacy of lake trout.” said Eric Palmer, Fish and Wildlife’s director of fisheries.
Native lake trout live in Vermont’s deepest and cleanest lakes. Only a handful of Vermont waterbodies retains wild populations of the species. Lakes featured in this sign project include Caspian, Crystal, Echo, Maidstone, Seymour, and Willoughby.
Lake trout thrive in deep, cold oligotrophic lakes. They are native in northern latitudes and often survive for decades. They forage for baitfish and spawn on rocky lake shoals and shorelines in autumn. Though lake trout are often raised in hatcheries and stocked for recreational fishing, the lakes designated in this education project retain wild, naturally reproducing populations of the species.
“Native fish in Vermont are under pressure from invasive species and changing habitat conditions. These signs note the importance of healthy habitat for lake trout,” said Paul Bugeja, chair of Native Fish Coalition’s Vermont chapter.
Vermont Is Stocking A New Strain Of Rainbows
From now to next fall, Vermont will be stocking a new genetic strain of rainbow trout in 12 waterbodies alongside the traditional strain to evaluate differences in performance.
Echo Lake in Charleston, Bald Hill Pond in Westmore, Crystal Lake in Barton, the Passumpsic River in Lyndon, St. Johnsbury and Barnet, and the Ottauquechee River in Bridgewater and Woodstock are among the waters to receive the new strain.
If you catch a stocked rainbow trout during this time from one of the waterbodies, check for a missing or “clipped” ventral fin located about halfway along the underside of the fish near the opening or “vent.” Either the right or left fin will be clipped, telling you which strain you caught.
Submit your photo showing the clipped fin and report your catch on the online reporting tool. You can also report your catch on your smartphone using the Vermont Outdoors app, available for both Apple and Android devices.
Data collected during this evaluation will provide important information Fish and Wildlife will use to ensure that our fish culture program can efficiently raise these fish, that they perform well in the wild after being stocked, and that they provide a high-quality recreational fishery.
To watch a video on YouTube about the Eagle Lake strain go to: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/fishing-events-and-programs/rainbow-trout-strain-evaluation.
New Hampshire’s Trout Ponds Open Saturday
You can fish in many of New Hampshire’s managed trout ponds starting on the fourth Saturday in April, and this year’s opening day is April 22. These waters include designated trout ponds, fly-fishing-only ponds, and ponds managed for wild trout. The ponds managed under wild trout regulations are open only through Labor Day.
Ponds managed for trout could be stocked with one or more species, including brook, rainbow, and brown trout of various age classes. “These trout ponds are often the best waters in a given area for a variety of reasons,” said New Hampshire Fish and Game Department of Inland Fisheries Chief Dianne Timmins. “Excellent habitat, limited species predation, low angling competition, and the fact that these ponds are closed to ice fishing allow the fish to grow larger, offering a more challenging experience for the trout-fishing enthusiast.”
Many popular ponds are located from the Lakes Region north to Pittsburg. They include Little Diamond Pond in Stewartstown, Echo Lake in Franconia, Mirror Lake in Whitefield, Russell Pond in Woodstock, Conner Pond and Duncan Lake in Ossipee, White Lake in Tamworth, Perch Pond in Campton, Saltmarsh Pond in Gilford, and Spectacle Pond in Groton.
Anglers looking for a wilderness experience will enjoy visiting one of the nearly 50 remote trout ponds that Fish and Game annually stocks with fingerling brook trout via helicopter and backpack hike-ins. These are listed at http://www.fishnh.com/fishing/trout-aerial.html.
Bits and Pieces
It is time to head to Orleans as the steelhead rainbow trout have started their upstream migration to leap up waterfalls in a spectacular display of determination on their way to their spawning grounds.
Steelhead can be spotted moving up the falls during warmer days in mid-to-late April and sometimes into early May.
Pete Emerson, fisheries biologist for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department pointed out that while the annual migration occurs over several weeks, the best opportunities for seeing jumping fish only last for a few days when flows and water temperatures are just right. I can vouch for that. I have made many trips to the falls and only seen the fish jumping a few times and even once managed to take several good photos.
The Willoughby River steelhead attract anglers from all over the Northeast for Vermont’s trout fishing season that opened April 8. The section of the river in Orleans from the downstream edge of the Orleans-Brownington Road Bridge to the top of the natural falls just upstream is closed to all fishing from April 8-May 31.
***
Vermont anglers can learn what waters have been stocked and when by visiting https://anrweb.vt.gov/FWD/FW/FishStockingSchedule.aspx and clicking the “See What’s Been Stocked” button to stay informed as the spring progresses.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has released the Vermont Master Angler Program 2022 Annual Report with 1,064 entries and 79 Master Angler Award recipients.
To see the full 2022 Vermont Master Angler Program Annual Report, visit Fish and Wildlife’s website at: https://tinyurl.com/4uuwt6pv
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding a series of introductory bullhead fishing clinics this spring, highlighting a seasonal opportunity to target one of Vermont’s most overlooked fish species, one I spent much of my youth fishing for after dark.
April 28 a clinic will be held at Sumner Falls in Hartland starting at 6:30 p.m.
The clinic will explore different fishing styles used to target brown bullhead, which are found in many of the shallower, muddier lakes, ponds and rivers of Vermont. Bullhead, like other species in the catfish family, are nocturnal bottom feeders which is why the clinic will take place in the evening to take advantage of increased bullhead activity.
The clinic is open to people of all ages and levels of experience, including those who are completely new to fishing. Equipment will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own rods as well. Participants should also dress for the weather and bring a flashlight or headlamp.
Space is limited to the first 30 registrants. Pre-registration is required and can be completed on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at tinyurl.com/yd2ujkn6.
***
Turkey hunting seasons open soon. April 29 and 30 is the youth hunt in both Vermont and New Hampshire and the novice hunt in Vermont.
The regular season opens May 1 and continues all month in both states. More on that next week.
Now is the time to ask landowners for permission to hunt and to put up a blind if you intend to do that. Be careful where you park and don’t block any access points.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on April 20, 1953: “Winter lingered with a fresh 13.5 inches of snow in Enosburg Falls, and 15.5 inches in Somerset, VT.”
Mark reminds us that on April 21, “The annual Lyrid Meteor Shower sends an average of 10 to 15 meteors per hour.”
Parting Shots
Last Tuesday Don Kollisch and I went to Benton and the east side of Mt. Moosilauke to find snow to ski for the last time this season as we usually do. Just in case, we took both skis and snowshoes.
When we arrived at the parking lot on the Ravine Lodge Road it was sunny and warm and water was running down the road.
We debated whether to don our skis or snowshoes for our planned trip to the top of the Al Merrill Ski Loop and opted for snowshoes.
Rather than walk the .8 mile plowed and muddy road we took the parallel Put’s Path to the lodge and then snowshoed up to the Dartmouth Outing Club’s John Rand cabin where we stopped to rest and eat lunch.
Sitting on the porch looking out at Moosilauke was most enjoyable and relaxing. The thermometer on the wall behind us read 60 and there was a breeze.
On the two-mile snowshoe up I had to stop several times to catch my breath and it was now after 1 with another long climb to our destination.
I opted to forgo the rest of the hike and return to the parking lot. Don graciously agreed.
I was disappointed but had enjoyed a nice spring day getting some exercise outside and sharing the time with a good friend.
Back home it was time to put away the skis and snowshoes until next winter. Spring really is here.
***
My friend John Coutermarsh gave me the 1936 text, “English Activities Higher Grades.” The authors state they were guided by “An Experience Curriculum in English” published by the National Council of Teachers of English in 1935.
Being a former English teacher, I have enjoyed pursuing the book. So much is still relevant today.
Often the advice to teachers is humorous such as the following about writing leads for news stories that accompanied a sketch of a monarch on a throne surrounded by servants.
“These servants who are serving you
Are What and Where and When and Who.
If these do not your needs supply,
Feel free to call on How and Why.”
***
The temperatures we experienced last week made it seem more like June than mid-April. Records were set around the region with many reaching the high 80s, hardly sugaring weather.
Other than a few sugar makes, I heard no complaints. People were just happy to be outside enjoying the sun and the warmth.
***
I will be presenting a slide show about enjoying the natural world in this wonderful place we call home on Thursday, April 20 at the Monroe Town Hall. Sponsored by the Monroe Public Library, the program starts at 6 and all are welcome and best of all it is free. Come and share your experiences with us as we make suggestions on things to do and places to go.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.