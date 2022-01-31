Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Snowshoeing With A Big Dog Can Be Painful

I spend a lot of time wandering the woods year-round with Oak our 178-pound St. Bernard. Once the snow gets deep enough for snowshoes I grit my teeth as I know it will be a painful experience.
Oak generally follows along behind when the snow is deep which is OK as long as he stays back a few feet. Often he gets too close and that is the painful part as he steps on the back of my snowshoe bringing me to a halt.
Picture this. You are moving along at a good gait when suddenly you are stopped dead in your tracks as your rear shoe is anchored by a big dog. You experience a sharp pain in your groin as you go from full stride to a sudden stop.
I turn around and curse Oak who just stands there looking up at me wondering why I stopped. Eventually, he steps off my snowshoe and I resume my pace only to have the same thing occur again a bit further on.
Each time I return home swearing he will not go with me again. However, the next time I head out he looks at me with those big eyes begging to go and I relent only to experience the same painful experience again. Yes, I know, I am a slow learner and a pushover for dogs.
Groundhog Day Is Wednesday But Spring Is Far Off
“What would February be without Ground Hog Day? We could all use a little encouragement with winter only half over, but the days are noticeably longer, and the sun can usually take the sting out of the coldest of mornings. In general we see more sun this month than in the previous ones, not because it is out longer, but because there are fewer clouds. This is due to the colder, and often ice-covered waters of the Great Lakes where our early winter clouds are often generated. But that added energy from the sun also promotes the powerful late-winter storms that place February at the top of the lists for record snowfalls.”
Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium meteorologist Mark Breen had the above to say about Groundhog Day and what to expect for weather in February.
I should point out that we gain 19 minutes of daylight in February. The last day of the month sunset is 5:35. Remember how early it got dark in December?
Bits and Pieces
The New Hampshire Farm, Forest, and Garden Exposition will be held Friday–Saturday, February 4–5, at the Center of New Hampshire at the Manchester Radisson Hotel (700 Elm Street). Billed as “New Hampshire’s Greatest Winter Fair,” this family-friendly event offers commercial exhibits, seminars, demonstrations, animals, an auction, and activities for all ages. Find unique New Hampshire-made products.
Stop by the NH Fish and Game Department’s booth to enjoy learn how Fish and Game can help connect your family to life outdoors. Meet CO Richard Crouse from North Woods Law for an autograph and photo on Friday, February 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at www.nhfarmandforestexpo.org.
***
Vermonters can express their passion for wildlife conservation by donating to the Nongame Wildlife Fund on their state income tax form this year. The fund helps protect some of Vermont’s most threatened wildlife such as bald eagles, lake sturgeon, rare plants, and Indiana bats.
“Every dollar Vermonters donate to Nongame Wildlife Fund on their taxes is nearly tripled,” says Rosalind Renfrew, Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife Diversity Program Manager. “Donations are leveraged by matching federal grants, meaning that a $35 donation can help secure up to another $65 in federal funds for wildlife conservation in Vermont.
“The Nongame Checkoff donations, along with hunting, fishing and trapping license revenue, have helped recovery efforts for Vermont’s peregrine falcons, loons, ospreys, bald eagles, American martens, Indiana and northern long-eared bats, spiny softshell turtles, and other species,” said Director of Wildlife Mark Scott.
He added, “The Nongame Wildlife Fund has helped some of our greatest wildlife success stories in Vermont. Thanks to the generous donations of thousands of Vermonters, we are restoring many of the iconic species of the Green Mountain State.”
***
Andrew Glynn of Falls Church, Virginia is the lucky winner of the 2021 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery.
“I had a great experience hunting in Vermont years ago, but it’s a long trip from my home in Virginia,” said Glynn. “This now gives me a reason to make an annual trip and spend more time in Vermont. This is such a great opportunity, and I’m very grateful.”
Glynn will be entitled to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. He was drawn as the winner from among 20,382 lottery tickets purchased in 2021. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department holds the drawing annually.
This year’s sales of the $2 tickets brought net sales of $40,586.50 to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. These state dollars can be leveraged with federal funds to produce more than $162,000 to support the department’s mission to conserve fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats.
A person, resident or non-resident, can enter Vermont’s License of a Lifetime Lottery by adding the $2 entry fee when they buy their license on the Fish and Wildlife Department website at vtfishandwildlife.com. They can also enter by applying wherever Vermont hunting, fishing and trapping licenses are sold, or with a printable application available on the department website. There is no limit on the number of times a person may enter during the year.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that February 2, Ground Hog Day 2019: “The coldest Ground Hog Day, with readings of –14° in Woodstock, VT, and –22° in East Haven, VT and Colebrook, NH. Four days later it warmed to the 40s and 50s.”
He also reminds us that on February 7, 1978: “Rutland was digging out from 24 inches of snow, yet Burlington had only 3 to 4 inches. Cavendish and Rochester both picked up 25 inches. 2 to 4 feet in southern New England.”
Parting Shots
Following my January 4 column in which I lamented not being able to view St. Johnsbury’s First Night as I do not use Facebook I heard from Martin Bryan.
He wrote, “Anyone can access the First Night performances, even if they don’t have a Facebook account, and they have all been archived! Just go to: https://www.catamountarts.org/first-night-north/schedule/ — and click on any event below the black & white grid. When the page you choose opens up, click on the image to enlarge it. There are a lot of acts worth watching more than once!”
Thanks to Martin, I have been enjoying so many of the acts from First Night so I pass this on in case you want to listen to any of the acts.
***
Thursday morning about 6, we notice a very bright object to the southeast just above the trees. As the sky was clear, it really stood out.
Having a minuscule amount of knowledge about astronomy, I emailed Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium meteorologist Mark Breen, to ask what it was. His reply, “That’s the lovely Venus - which will be an early morning object right into early this summer - lots of mornings ahead to enjoy it.”
That we will as we are high on a ridge west of the I-91 rest areas and face east to New Hampshire and Mt. Moosilauke.
***
The Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest, https://www.mwv-icefest.com, is this weekend, February 4-6. Started in 1993, the Mt. Washington Valley Ice Fest has been the premier ice climbing event in the northeast ever since.
I plan to be there and try some ice climbing, meet climbers of all ages and abilities and generally enjoy the event.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
